Charlotte, NC

FOX59

Haliburton, Pacers beat Hornets; Ball re-injures ankle

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Tyrese Haliburton had 22 points and 11 assists, Myles Turner added 20 points and 10 rebounds and the Indiana Pacers beat Charlotte 125-113 on Wednesday night in a game in which Hornets guard LaMelo Ball re-injured his left ankle. Bennedict Mathurin had 20 points off the bench, including Indiana’s first 10 […]
9&10 News

Detroit visits Los Angeles on 7-game road slide

Detroit Pistons (3-12, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (3-10, 14th in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Lakers -7; over/under is 225. BOTTOM LINE: Detroit travels to Los Angeles looking to stop its seven-game road skid. The Lakers are 3-5 on their home court. Los...
Yardbarker

LaMelo Ball Injured In Pacers-Hornets Game

LaMelo Ball missed the first 13 games of the season due to an ankle injury, but has returned to play for the Charlotte Hornets in each of the last three games. Unfortunately, the 2022 NBA All-Star stepped on a fan's foot during Wednesday’s game at home against the Indiana Pacers, and appeared to hurt his ankle.
ESPN

Kawhi Leonard nets 6 points in 25 minutes of Clippers return

Kawhi Leonard scored six points in 25 minutes in his first game in more than three weeks, and the LA Clippers beat the Detroit Pistons 96-91 on Thursday night in Los Angeles. Leonard was previously listed as out for the game, but his status was upgraded to questionable at Thursday morning's shootaround and he was declared good to play shortly before tipoff.
LOS ANGELES, CA

