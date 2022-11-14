Kawhi Leonard scored six points in 25 minutes in his first game in more than three weeks, and the LA Clippers beat the Detroit Pistons 96-91 on Thursday night in Los Angeles. Leonard was previously listed as out for the game, but his status was upgraded to questionable at Thursday morning's shootaround and he was declared good to play shortly before tipoff.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 13 HOURS AGO