Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Everyone is not your friend; Charlotte woman loses her life after going on vacation with alleged friends.BLOCK WORK MEDIACharlotte, NC
3 Great Pizza Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasCharlotte, NC
Australian Shepherd pup Ivy Kite paints for charity and has raised thousandsB.R. ShenoyCharlotte, NC
Lowe's Creating a new tech hub in Charlotte, NCJus4NetCharlotte, NC
Charlotte Popeyes had plenty of violations during a restaurant inspection and receives a "B" gradeTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Related
WATCH: Grizzlies star Ja Morant goes full Stephen Curry with mind-blowing half-court buzzer beater
Is there anything Ja Morant can’t do? On Tuesday night against the New Orleans Pelicans, the Memphis Grizzlies superstar busted out his best Stephen Curry impersonation with an epic half-court heave to beat the first-quarter buzzer. Morant had a scorching start to the game, scoring 16 points in the...
Memphis Grizzlies players shoot down Charles Barkley’s comments about Ja Morant
NBA Hall of Famer and TNT studio analyst Charles Barkley made headlines ahead of Tuesday’s Memphis Grizzlies game against the New Orleans Pelicans when he said Ja Morant has to learn to make his teammates better. "The next evolution for Ja is he's got to make players around him...
Ja Morant makes halfcourt 3-pointer at buzzer to end 1st quarter of Memphis Grizzlies vs Pelicans
Ja Morant played the entire first quarter, so he saved his best moment for the final seconds. With 2.8 seconds left on the clock, Morant took an inbounds pass and buried a 3-pointer from just inside the halfcourt line at the buzzer. The shot gave the Grizzlies a 35-32 lead. Morant had a game-high 16 points in the first quarter.
Haliburton, Pacers beat Hornets; Ball re-injures ankle
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Tyrese Haliburton had 22 points and 11 assists, Myles Turner added 20 points and 10 rebounds and the Indiana Pacers beat Charlotte 125-113 on Wednesday night in a game in which Hornets guard LaMelo Ball re-injured his left ankle. Bennedict Mathurin had 20 points off the bench, including Indiana’s first 10 […]
LaMelo Ball limps off again. Takeaways from the Hornets’ loss to the Indiana Pacers
LaMelo Ball tweaked his left ankle with just under two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter in just his third game back.
Detroit visits Los Angeles on 7-game road slide
Detroit Pistons (3-12, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (3-10, 14th in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Lakers -7; over/under is 225. BOTTOM LINE: Detroit travels to Los Angeles looking to stop its seven-game road skid. The Lakers are 3-5 on their home court. Los...
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live updates
The parallels and connections between the New Orleans Pelicans and Memphis Grizzlies are why each matchup between the two Western Conference foes should be entertaining. In Zion Williamson and Ja Morant, you have the top two picks from the 2019 NBA Draft. They also played AAU basketball together as South Carolina natives.
Yardbarker
LaMelo Ball Injured In Pacers-Hornets Game
LaMelo Ball missed the first 13 games of the season due to an ankle injury, but has returned to play for the Charlotte Hornets in each of the last three games. Unfortunately, the 2022 NBA All-Star stepped on a fan's foot during Wednesday’s game at home against the Indiana Pacers, and appeared to hurt his ankle.
ESPN
Kawhi Leonard nets 6 points in 25 minutes of Clippers return
Kawhi Leonard scored six points in 25 minutes in his first game in more than three weeks, and the LA Clippers beat the Detroit Pistons 96-91 on Thursday night in Los Angeles. Leonard was previously listed as out for the game, but his status was upgraded to questionable at Thursday morning's shootaround and he was declared good to play shortly before tipoff.
Comments / 0