Health Care Foundation’s Annual Snowflake Campaign Kick’s Off
The Hopkins County Health Care Foundation recently kicked-off their annual snowflake campaign. The community is invited to pay tribute to friends or family members with a gift in their honor or memory. The Foundation will then send a notification to the honorees or designated contact to make them aware of the gift.
Sulphur Springs Man Accused Of Assaulting Common-Law Wife
A 38-year-old Sulphur Springs man was accused Wednesday morning of assaulting his common-law wife, according to arrest reports. Sulphur Springs police officers responded just before 8 a.m. Nov. 16, 2022, on Sunset Street to what was reported as a possible assault in progress. Upon arrival, officers reported hearing yelling inside...
$1000 reward for information on who killed an axis buck in Gladewater
GLADEWATER, TEXAS (KETK) – Operation Game Thief, a nonprofit that works with Texas Parks and Wildlife, is asking for the public’s help finding the person who shot an axis buck near County Road 3110 in Gladewater. They said that the buck was on someone’s private property when someone shot it from the roadway and left […]
CMF-SS Volunteer Auxiliary Honors Their Own
An important part of the quality care offered at CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs is the long-serving Volunteer Auxiliary. These men and women donate their time to greet, direct, and assist patients and visitors. They are easily identified by their striking purple jackets, usually over an all-white outfit.
Chamber Connection for 11/16 by Butch Burney
If you would like a crystal ball to see into the economic future, then you’ll want to get a glimpse of what the experts are saying at the annual Economic Development Luncheon, set for Wednesday, Dec. 14, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Hopkins County Civic Center.
KBTX.com
Trio arrested for murder of Madisonville man near Dallas
ROYSE CITY, Texas (KBTX) - Three people have been arrested on charges linked to the murder of a Madisonville in North Texas. The victim, Larry Baker, 43, was found deceased with gunshot wounds on Sunday morning outside a home in Royse City. Police have arrested the suspected gunman, Eric O’Bryant....
Changes In the Last 10 Days on Properties Around Hopkins County
HIGH SPEED INTERNET (fiber optic) Newly finished, chic 4bed, 2ba farmhouse on 46 scenic acres with private lake, plus workshop with upstairs, makes for a great hideaway retreat! Easy-to-clean luxury vinyl plank flooring gives off elegant vibes. The large kitchen boasts granite countertops, modern open shelving, stainless steel appliances & space for family cooking. Outside workshop comes with electricity & 2nd story bonus room that could be used as a game room or guest space. Open pastures allow you to enjoy sweeping vistas of the rolling countryside with scattered trees throughout. House sits back from the rural County Road down a long driveway, surrounded by neighboring farms, & is in the Sulphur Springs ISD. Property also includes RV hookups for guests. This is the perfect place to watch sunsets & wildlife as you stake your claim on this peaceful tract near town amenities!
inforney.com
Blotter: Smith County Jail Bookings Nov. 15 – Nov. 16
■ Deputies charged Kimberly Sue Fox, 52, of China Grove, North Carolina, with fraud use/possession identifying information number of items between 10 and 50, three counts fraud use/possession identifying information number of items less than 5, three counts engaging in criminal activity, and five counts forgery government/national instrument/money/security. Fox was in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday on bonds totaling $235,000.
ketr.org
City of Greenville approves zoning for 300-unit apartment complex
The City of Greenville has approved a zoning change for a new apartment complex planned for southwest of Monty Stratton Parkway and Traders Road. The Greenville Herald Banner reports developers plan a 20-acre, 300-unit apartment complex. The move was approved by an 8-1 margin in a vote of the Planning and Zoning Commission this week. The apartments would be built by Wildcatters Realty Partners of Dallas. Those are the same developers planning a 325-acre mixed-use development near the intersections of Interstate 30, Monty Stratton Parkway, Wesley Street and FM 1570.
Annie’s Room to be Unveiled
The Board of Directors of the Hopkins County Health Care Foundation is pleased to announce the impending unveiling of Annie’s Room, located at the Medical Plaza and part of CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs. Annie’s Room will be officially opened on Tuesday, November 15, with the ceremony beginning at 3:30 p.m. The public is invited to attend.
easttexasradio.com
Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Nov 16)
Tuesday night at 1:11, Paris Officers worked a Burglary of a Habitation on the house workers were restoring in the 800-block of West Austin Street. Someone had pried open a window to gain entry and possibly used a croquet mallet as the prying tool. An Airless Paint Sprayer with two 50-foot hoses, valued at $1,200, was taken.
Obituary for Mirna Campos
Graveside service for Mirna Campos, age 57 of Brashear, Texas will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Saturday, November 19, 2022 at Rockdale Cemetery. Visitation will be held Friday, November 18, 2022 from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home at 876 Wildcat Way. Mrs. Campos passed away on November 13, 2022 at Christus Mother Frances – Tyler, TX.
easttexasradio.com
Paris Police Report For Friday (Nov 18)
Thursday afternoon at 5:00, officers worked a warrant arrest in the 700-block of SE 13th and arrested Marcus Wayne Hampton, 49, of Paris. Hampton was transported to the Paris City Jail, booked, and later transferred to the Lamar County Jail. Carl Daniel White. Thursday evening at 6:19, officers worked a...
Police asking for help identifying East Texas man accused of stealing from business
ATLANTA, Texas (KETK) – East Texas law enforcement are asking people to help them identify a man accused of stealing money from a business. The Atlanta Police Department said the burglary happened in the city at the Potato Patch in the 700 block of Loop 59 on the morning of Nov. 13. Authorities also said, […]
ketr.org
Greenville man dies in house fire Sunday night
In Greenville, one person has died and another was hurt during a Sunday night house fire. The Greenville Fire-Rescue Department says shortly before 8:30 p.m. Sunday, units were dispatched to a possible residential structure fire at 215 Cedar Crest Street. Officials say firefighters found heavy smoke and a small fire inside the house, along with a 74-year-old man with severe burn injuries. The man died as a result of his injuries. A woman in the house was taken to a local hospital for smoke inhalation injuries. No further information was immediately available and the incident is under investigation by the Greenville Fire Marshal’s office.
Body of East Texas missing man found half a mile from where he was last seen
UPDATE – The body of an East Texas missing man was found on Wednesday. William Chad Martin, 38, of Ore City, was located in the Latch Community in Upshur County in a pasture creek bed close to North Live Oak Road, according to the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office. He was found about half a mile […]
East Texas bar being investigated after pedestrian was hospitalized due to alleged drunk driving crash
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission is investigating a local bar due to an alleged drunk driving crash that injured a pedestrian. A construction worker was hospitalized after they were allegedly hit by a pickup truck being driven by Matthew Ray Pallitto, 35, of Tyler on Thursday on Highway 155, said […]
A year in review: diabetes education by AgriLife’s Johanna Hicks
Each year in November and December, my co-worker and I provide highlights and impacts of our programming for the year. My passion has been teaching others about self-management of diabetes. Many people know that our son was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes at the age of 2 ½ . Unfortunately, type 1 diabetes is most common among young people. The pancreas stops producing insulin due to the body’s own immune system attacking itself and harming the cells in the pancreas that produce insulin. Insulin is necessary to regulate blood glucose in the body. Without that regulation, glucose builds up in the blood, causing high blood sugar. Insulin is necessary in order to live. Treatment has come a long way since our son was diagnosed. Continuous glucose monitors, insulin pumps, and electronics have made diabetes much more manageable.
LIFE’S FLAVORS 11/17- ALLISON LIBBY-THESING OF THE OAKS BED & BREAKFAST
If you happen to know, I actually do not eat meat. When it as suggested I swing by Flip’s I had to make a call to see if they could hook me up with a vegetarian option. We worked it out and based on looks you would never know that I was not eating meat, in my opinion. Since I didn’t want to just eat fries, but they could be eaten as a meal if you only wanted some spuds.
easttexasradio.com
Paris Police Ask If You Know This Man
The Paris Police Department is looking for a suspect who stole over $1,500 worth of assorted perfume tester bottles from Ulta Beauty in the e 3500-block of Lamar Avenue. If you know this person call the Paris Police Department at 903-737-4118 and ask for Detective Middleton.
