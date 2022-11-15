Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2-Year-Old Boy Makes Spine-Chilling Claim After Stranger Abandons Him at ChurchFatim HemrajPhiladelphia, PA
Famous restaurant chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPhiladelphia, PA
Black Woman Opens New Chick-Fil-A in PhiladelphiaTruflix NetworkPhiladelphia, PA
Taylor Swift Ticket Issues Being Looked Into By PA's Attorney General and He Needs Your HelpTed RiversPennsylvania State
Related
Yardbarker
Odell Beckham Jr. Again Hints At Signing With New York Giants
The Odell Beckham Jr. watch is now in full effect in the NFL. The former Pro Bowler was recently given a clean bill of health and received a full clearance to return to football activities after tearing his ACL during the Super Bowl while playing for the Los Angeles Rams. Plenty of teams have been interested in signing him, including the New York Giants.
Yardbarker
NFL Fans React To Eagles Signing Ndamukong Suh
The Philadelphia Eagles decided to address their run defense this week. One day after signing Linval Joseph, they added another defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh. Both players will play out the rest of this season in Philadelphia after signing one-year deals. After getting gashed on the ground in Week 10 by...
Yardbarker
Deshaun Watson Is Turning Heads At Browns Practice
Offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt likes what he has seen so far from the three-time Pro Bowl selection. “He looked good,” said Pelt. “I know he’s been working hard while he’s been away from the building. Excited to see him out there. He made some throws after practice in what we call an ‘opportunity period.’ You’re like, ‘Oh, OK, that’s impressive stuff.’ So he looks good.”
Yardbarker
Saints reveal why Cameron Jordan's incredible ironman streak will come to an end
The Saints (3-7) are mired in their worst start since 2005 when the team was dislocated due to Hurricane Katrina and finished 3-13. The team drafted second in 2006, choosing USC's Reggie Bush. He, along with free-agent signee Drew Brees and a new head coach by the name of Sean Payton, ushered in the golden era of Saints football, which included the only Super Bowl in franchise history (2009).
Yardbarker
Charles Barkley makes bold prediction about Texas A&M HC job
Charles Barkley drew attention on Thursday after making a bold prediction regarding a college football coaching job. Barkley joined “The Next Round” for an interview on Thursday. The NBA commentator was talking about the college football world and made a bold prediction. Barkley said that there will be a big firing ahead in the SEC. He also said that school would go after Deion Sanders to fill the role.
Yardbarker
Dwight Howard posts ridiculous stat line in Taiwan debut
Dwight Howard made his debut for the Taoyuan Leopards of Taiwan’s T1 League on Friday, and he posted one of the most ridiculous stat lines you will see. Howard went absolutely nuts in a 120-115 overtime win against New Taipei CTBC DEA. The veteran center scored 38 points on 14/32 shooting, collected 25 rebounds, contributed nine assists and added four blocks. He even attempted ten threes, making two of them.
After signing with Eagles, Ndamukong Suh reveals what keeps him playing
A five-time Pro Bowler and a Super Bowl Champion, Ndamukong Suh has already put together an impressive career resume. However, the 35-year-old signed on for a 13th NFL season, joining the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday. Upon his arrival in Philadelphia on Friday, Suh revealed to the media what motivates him...
Yardbarker
Rams' Sean McVay may have violated NFL policy commenting on Matthew Stafford's concussion
Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay may have unintentionally violated NFL policy on multiple occasions over the past couple of weeks. Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio reported in November 2016 that the league directed all teams at that time to "refrain from making public comments regarding the condition of a concussed player or speculating as to when he may return to practice and play once in the concussion protocol."
Yardbarker
Steelers OC addresses report about lack of trust in Kenny Pickett
The Pittsburgh Steelers are understandably trying to take things slow with Kenny Pickett in his rookie season, but the reigns may not be quite as tight as one recent report claimed. Longtime Steelers reporter Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette was asked in his weekly Q&A this week how often...
Yardbarker
Could Browns Vs. Bills Game Be Delayed?
Due to the 5 1/2 feet of snow that fell on Friday and an estimated 2 feet that fell overnight into Saturday, a travel ban has been instituted in Buffalo as of 7:00 AM EST on Saturday morning. The Bills are planning to fly to Detriot on Saturday afternoon; however,...
Yardbarker
What Bears teammates are telling Velus Jones Jr. after recent benching
Chicago Bears rookie receiver Velus Jones Jr. hasn’t played a down in two weeks, but fortunately his teammates are helping lift his spirits after consecutive healthy scratches. Speaking to reporters ahead of Chicago’s matchup with the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Jones Jr. admitted that fellow receivers Dante Pettis and...
Yardbarker
Report: Fox’s Mark Schlereth Says Steelers Sensational Rookie #8 Kenny Pickett Has His Own Office
Pittsburgh Steelers rookie quarterback wants to be a great player in the NFL. So much so that according to former NFL offensive lineman turned color commentator on Fox, Mark Schlereth, the team has given him his own office. The former Washington Commanders and Denver Broncos guard and center had just...
Yardbarker
Chicago Bears wide receiver ruled out vs Falcons
The Chicago Bears will be without a blocking wide receiver. The Chicago Bears offense has been playing well the past few weeks. One complaint about the group is that they could be more effective in the passing game. Quarterback Justin Fields is breaking records on the ground. But the team has struggled with wide receiver play and pass blocking to help the second-year quarterback make a leap in that department.
Yardbarker
Broncos not buying Russell Wilson audible claims
However, it's becoming apparent this is a possible exaggeration. When reporters asked head coach Nathaniel Hackett if Wilson was redesigning his offense, he looked stupefied. "That's news to me," Hackett said in a Thursday news conference. According to Hackett, Wilson uses codewords from Seattle, but he's aware of it, and...
Insider: Colts look sadly familiar in Jeff Saturday's home debut with 17-16 loss to Eagles
INDIANAPOLIS — One week after picking up a win in Jeff Saturday’s debut, the Colts reverted back to the team that sputtered in the first half of the season. Unable to put up enough points on offense to take advantage of a good day by the defense, Indianapolis lost its lead late in...
Yardbarker
New York Giants shake up linebacker core with Micah McFadden winning snaps
The New York Giants currently have a 7–2 record, and despite their success, they continue to make changes at key positions. Notably, the linebacker spot has undergone a few player changes this season after releasing veteran Blake Martinez before the campaign began. The Giants entered the year with Tae...
How Tall is NBC ‘Sunday Night Football’ Host Maria Taylor?
When watching the 'Football Night in America' studio show ahead of 'Sunday Night Football' on NBC, many fans ask, how tall is Maria Taylor? The post How Tall is NBC ‘Sunday Night Football’ Host Maria Taylor? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Yardbarker
Zach LaVine frustrated by late-game benching
Bulls star Zach LaVine was on the bench for the final three minutes and 43 seconds of the team’s 108-107 loss to Orlando on Friday and was “obviously frustrated” when he spoke to reporters after the game about the decision, writes K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago.
Yardbarker
The Bills Share Some Must-See Blizzard Photos
If the Bills and the Browns were to play under these conditions in Buffalo (some forecasts are calling for six total feet of snow), there would be several Bills offensive players that would not be able to see over the snowdrifts. Two players of note are Buffalo’s two running backs,...
Comments / 0