ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King County, WA

Comments / 0

Related
shorelineareanews.com

Classifieds: Fire commissioner meeting time rescheduled

As required by RCW 42.30, the Open Public Meetings Act, you are hereby notified that the Board of Commissioners of the Shoreline Fire Department has rescheduled the December 1, 2022 Board meeting from 5:00 p.m.to 4:30 p.m. to accommodate the Department’s promotional pinning ceremony. Notice posted by: Beatriz Goldsmith.
shorelineareanews.com

Veterans event at Shoreline City Hall

A celebration held on Veterans Day, November 11, 2022, was sponsored by City of Shoreline, Shoreline Veterans Association, Starr Sutherland, Jr. Post 227 of The American Legion, and the US Volunteers-Joint Services Command. Shoreline Mayor Keith Scully welcomed the participants and led the Pledge of Allegiance as well as presenting...
SHORELINE, WA
shorelineareanews.com

Shoreline monitoring algae scum at south Echo Lake

An algae bloom was recently observed at the southwest corner of Echo Lake over the weekend and early this week. A sample was collected on Monday, November 14, 2022 and the results are in. With a recorded concentrations of 0.31 µg/L Microcystin and below the detection limit for Anatoxin-a, the results are below the recreation guidelines thresholds of 8 µg/L for Microcystin and 1 µg/L for Anatoxin-a. Stefan Grozev, Senior Surface Water Program Specialist with the city of Shoreline, says,
SHORELINE, WA
shorelineareanews.com

Gift Card and Toy Drive for families in need in the Shoreline School District

The Holiday Basket event, which provides gifts for the children of Shoreline Schools families in need, is a cooperative project of the Shoreline PTA Council, City of Shoreline, HopeLink, Lake Forest Park Rotary, and Shoreline Fire Department. It is coordinated by the Dale Turner Family YMCA. Every PTA in the...
SHORELINE, WA
shorelineareanews.com

NaNoWriMo free workshop at Shoreline Community College: Music and Literature

The library at Shoreline Community College is holding their creative writing series in person again this year and invites the community to participate. National Novel Writing Month or NaNoWriMo challenges people to write a 50,000 word novel in one month. The Shoreline Community College Library offers free sessions to help...
SHORELINE, WA
shorelineareanews.com

Destinations: Wild Lanterns is open at the Woodland Park Zoo

The extravagant outdoor winter light show at the Woodland Park Zoo known as Wild Lanterns is open now until January 22, 2023. There are many intricate, large-scale scenes of animals and fantastic flowers. A perfect evening event now that dark comes so early. Maps, directions, tickets - everything you need...
SEATTLE, WA
shorelineareanews.com

Shopping Locally can reduce Greenhouse Gas emissions

There is some good news on the Greenhouse gas emissions front. Technology is making cars and trucks that are much more efficient in terms of CO2 emissions. And electric cars and trucks are increasingly part of the vehicle picture. However, we are starting from a high level of emissions. In...
LAKE FOREST PARK, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy