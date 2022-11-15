Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Freeze Warning issued for Hudson by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-20 20:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-21 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Hudson FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 expected. * WHERE...In New Jersey, Hudson County. In New York, New York (Manhattan), Bronx, Richmond (Staten Island), Kings (Brooklyn), Northern Queens, Southern Queens and Southern Nassau Counties. * WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 10 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The growing season will be coming to an end for these areas Monday November 21, and Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings will no longer be issued for this season after Monday.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Wayne, Susquehanna by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-20 10:15:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-20 11:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northern Wayne; Susquehanna A BAND OF HEAVY SNOW WILL AFFECT PARTS OF BROOME...SULLIVAN DELAWARE...SUSQUEHANNA...AND NORTHERN WAYNE COUNTIES HAZARDS...A band of heavy snow accompanied by winds of up to 30 MPH which can rapidly reduce visibility to less than a quarter of a mile. LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 958 AM EST, a band of briefly heavy snow was along a line extending from Little Meadows to near Deposit to 7 miles north of Willowemoc and moving east southeast at 35 MPH. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE Rockland, Kirkwood, Conklin, Jackson, Walton, Sanford, Susquehanna, Deposit, Susquehanna Depot and Montrose. This includes the following highway exits New York Interstate 81 near 1. Interstate 86/Route 17 between 78 and 97. Pennsylvania Interstate 81 between 223 and 230. SAFETY INFO Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Broome, Delaware, Sullivan by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-20 09:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-20 11:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Broome; Delaware; Sullivan A BAND OF HEAVY SNOW WILL AFFECT PARTS OF BROOME...SULLIVAN DELAWARE...SUSQUEHANNA...AND NORTHERN WAYNE COUNTIES HAZARDS...A band of heavy snow accompanied by winds of up to 30 MPH which can rapidly reduce visibility to less than a quarter of a mile. LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 958 AM EST, a band of briefly heavy snow was along a line extending from Little Meadows to near Deposit to 7 miles north of Willowemoc and moving east southeast at 35 MPH. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE Rockland, Kirkwood, Conklin, Jackson, Walton, Sanford, Susquehanna, Deposit, Susquehanna Depot and Montrose. This includes the following highway exits New York Interstate 81 near 1. Interstate 86/Route 17 between 78 and 97. Pennsylvania Interstate 81 between 223 and 230. SAFETY INFO Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Albany, Eastern Columbia, Eastern Greene by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-20 09:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-20 07:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Albany; Eastern Columbia; Eastern Greene; Eastern Rensselaer; Eastern Schenectady; Eastern Ulster; Schoharie; Southern Saratoga; Western Albany; Western Columbia; Western Greene; Western Rensselaer Band of snow showers will move across Capital Region and central Taconics through 715 AM HAZARDS...A band of snow showers accompanied by winds of up to 30 MPH which can rapidly reduce visibility to less than one mile. LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 616 AM EST, a band of snow showers was along a line extending from near Cohoes to near Delmar to Prattsville and moving east at 35 MPH. THESE SNOW SHOWERS WILL BE NEAR Albany, Cohoes, Watervliet, Colonie, Delmar, Latham, Guilderland, Menands, Voorheesville and Green Island around 620 AM EST. Troy, Ravena, Center Brunswick, Selkirk, Wynantskill, Loudonville and Wyantskill around 625 AM EST. East Greenbush, Rensselaer and Castleton-On-Hudson around 630 AM EST. Hunter around 635 AM EST. Nassau, Grafton and West Sand Lake around 640 AM EST. Averill Park around 645 AM EST. Berlin and North-South Lake Campground around 650 AM EST. Pownal and Stephentown around 655 AM EST. This includes the following highways Interstate 90 between exits 10 and 25. Interstate 87 between exits 21 and 7, and between exits 8A and 9. Interstate 787 between exits 1 and 9. SAFETY INFO Use extra caution if you must travel into or through this squall. Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads may lead to accidents. Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.
weather.gov
Freeze Warning issued for Bronx, Kings (Brooklyn), New York (Manhattan), Northern Queens by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-20 20:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-21 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Bronx; Kings (Brooklyn); New York (Manhattan); Northern Queens; Richmond (Staten Is.); Southern Nassau; Southern Queens FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 expected. * WHERE...In New Jersey, Hudson County. In New York, New York (Manhattan), Bronx, Richmond (Staten Island), Kings (Brooklyn), Northern Queens, Southern Queens and Southern Nassau Counties. * WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 10 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The growing season will be coming to an end for these areas Monday November 21, and Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings will no longer be issued for this season after Monday.
