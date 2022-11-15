Effective: 2022-11-20 09:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-20 07:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Albany; Eastern Columbia; Eastern Greene; Eastern Rensselaer; Eastern Schenectady; Eastern Ulster; Schoharie; Southern Saratoga; Western Albany; Western Columbia; Western Greene; Western Rensselaer Band of snow showers will move across Capital Region and central Taconics through 715 AM HAZARDS...A band of snow showers accompanied by winds of up to 30 MPH which can rapidly reduce visibility to less than one mile. LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 616 AM EST, a band of snow showers was along a line extending from near Cohoes to near Delmar to Prattsville and moving east at 35 MPH. THESE SNOW SHOWERS WILL BE NEAR Albany, Cohoes, Watervliet, Colonie, Delmar, Latham, Guilderland, Menands, Voorheesville and Green Island around 620 AM EST. Troy, Ravena, Center Brunswick, Selkirk, Wynantskill, Loudonville and Wyantskill around 625 AM EST. East Greenbush, Rensselaer and Castleton-On-Hudson around 630 AM EST. Hunter around 635 AM EST. Nassau, Grafton and West Sand Lake around 640 AM EST. Averill Park around 645 AM EST. Berlin and North-South Lake Campground around 650 AM EST. Pownal and Stephentown around 655 AM EST. This includes the following highways Interstate 90 between exits 10 and 25. Interstate 87 between exits 21 and 7, and between exits 8A and 9. Interstate 787 between exits 1 and 9. SAFETY INFO Use extra caution if you must travel into or through this squall. Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads may lead to accidents. Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.

ALBANY COUNTY, NY ・ 6 HOURS AGO