Effective: 2022-11-20 09:06:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-20 11:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cheboygan; Presque Isle Snow Band will Affect Visibility Along US-23 A snow band over Lake Huron will, at times, move onshore and limit visibility along US-23 to less than a quarter mile at times. Snowfall rates may be 1/2 to 1 inch an hour with the band when it moves onshore.

CHEBOYGAN COUNTY, MI ・ 3 HOURS AGO