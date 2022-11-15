Read full article on original website
Related
SFGate
Pakistan welcomes 'loss and damage' deal inked at UN summit
ISLAMABAD (AP) — A breakthrough funding deal at the COP27 conference to help poor countries ravaged by climate change was welcomed Sunday by Pakistan, a nation devastated this year by record-breaking monsoon rains. Flooding likely worsened by global warming submerged a third of Pakistan's territory, left 33 million people...
SFGate
This California town ran its Chinese residents out. Now the story is finally being told
EUREKA, Calif. — Beauty drew Brieanne Mirjah D'Souza to Eureka. In 2018, she and her husband — Michigan natives who had been living for a spell in the Bay Area — moved up to this chilly old timber town to build a life beneath the redwoods and by the sea.
SFGate
Qatar's World Cup opener shows its reemergence after boycott
AL KHOR, Qatar (AP) — Qatar opened the Middle East’s first World Cup on Sunday with its ruler sitting next to the leaders of two countries that only a year and a half earlier had been part of a boycott trying to bring the energy-rich nation to its knees.
SFGate
No more mad cow worries, banned blood donors can give again
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. U.S. Army veteran Matt Schermerhorn couldn’t give blood for years because he was stationed in Europe during a deadly mad cow disease scare there. Now, he’s proud to be back in the donor’s chair. Schermerhorn, 58,...
SFGate
Japan's prime minister sacks 3rd minister in a month
TOKYO (AP) — The internal affairs minister in Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's government was forced into resigning over funding irregularities on Sunday, in a blow to the scandal-prone Cabinet that has already lost two ministers in one month. Internal Affairs Minister Minoru Terada has been under fire over...
SFGate
How an anonymous source raised false alarm of Russian strike on Poland
The Associated Press sent a terrifying news alert around the world on Tuesday. "A senior U.S. intelligence official says Russian missiles crossed into NATO member Poland, killing two people," the AP wrote shortly before 2 p.m. The news agency noted the Polish government had not confirmed the information but that "top leaders were holding an emergency meeting due to a 'crisis situation.'"
Comments / 0