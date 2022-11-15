ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SFGate

Pakistan welcomes 'loss and damage' deal inked at UN summit

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A breakthrough funding deal at the COP27 conference to help poor countries ravaged by climate change was welcomed Sunday by Pakistan, a nation devastated this year by record-breaking monsoon rains. Flooding likely worsened by global warming submerged a third of Pakistan's territory, left 33 million people...
SFGate

Qatar's World Cup opener shows its reemergence after boycott

AL KHOR, Qatar (AP) — Qatar opened the Middle East’s first World Cup on Sunday with its ruler sitting next to the leaders of two countries that only a year and a half earlier had been part of a boycott trying to bring the energy-rich nation to its knees.
SFGate

No more mad cow worries, banned blood donors can give again

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. U.S. Army veteran Matt Schermerhorn couldn’t give blood for years because he was stationed in Europe during a deadly mad cow disease scare there. Now, he’s proud to be back in the donor’s chair. Schermerhorn, 58,...
DAVENPORT, IA
SFGate

Japan's prime minister sacks 3rd minister in a month

TOKYO (AP) — The internal affairs minister in Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's government was forced into resigning over funding irregularities on Sunday, in a blow to the scandal-prone Cabinet that has already lost two ministers in one month. Internal Affairs Minister Minoru Terada has been under fire over...
SFGate

How an anonymous source raised false alarm of Russian strike on Poland

The Associated Press sent a terrifying news alert around the world on Tuesday. "A senior U.S. intelligence official says Russian missiles crossed into NATO member Poland, killing two people," the AP wrote shortly before 2 p.m. The news agency noted the Polish government had not confirmed the information but that "top leaders were holding an emergency meeting due to a 'crisis situation.'"

