Family Dollar is Closing a Location in DecemberBryan DijkhuizenLittle Chute, WI
Family Dollar Location Permanently Closing in DecemberBryan DijkhuizenLittle Chute, WI
24 years ago, a pregnant teen disappeared, leaving behind a disturbing diary of secrets. Where is Amber Wilde?Fatim HemrajGreen Bay, WI
Green Bay Packers Release Amari RodgersFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Green Bay Packers Head Coach Replacement CandidatesFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Jerry Jones Sends Clear Message On Dak Prescott Following Loss To Packers
Do the Dallas Cowboys have a quarterback issue? Following a loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, some fans have wondered aloud whether or not Dak Prescott is good enough to take the team where it wants to go this season: to its first Super Bowl since 1995. But owner Jerry Jones emphatically ...
Jerry Jones explains why Cowboys haven't signed Odell Beckham Jr. yet
The Cowboys repeatedly have been linked to Odell Beckham Jr., so why have they not just signed him yet? Jerry Jones explained why Tuesday in his weekly appearance on “Shan and RJ.”
Source: Texans awarded Amari Rodgers off waivers from Packers
Rodgers was placed on waivers by the Packers
Yardbarker
NFC East Ndamukong Suh Signs with Cowboys Rival
The Dallas Cowboys defense is experiencing run-stopping problems that they believe their existing personnel can solve. Meanwhile, another problem just cropped up: The Philadelphia Eagles have once again jumped to the fore in the NFC East arms race with the signing of long-time standout defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh. Suh was...
Yardbarker
Can CeeDee Lamb, Dak Prescott Connection Cue Cowboys Offense Revival
Despite the Dallas Cowboys’ 31-28 overtime loss to the Green Bay Packers in Week 10, a standout performance from their top receiver may help vault them back into the win column in Week 11. For the first time in 2022, star wideout CeeDee Lamb hit the century mark in...
Yardbarker
Jerry Jones Defends Dak Prescott After Latest Loss
After their Week 10 collapse to the Green Bay Packers, the Cowboys organization could have reason to lose faith in their team, and ultimately, their quarterback. By publicly endorsing Prescott, Jones is showing that he still has confidence in Prescott, even though the Cowboys are now ranked third in their division after their loss.
Yardbarker
Skip Bayless, TV Fraud, Blasts Cowboys Dak Prescott, Calls for New QB
It felt inevitable that if at any point Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott struggled while returning from injury, the calls for Cooper Rush would increase significantly. ... at least from a portion of the watching audience that doesn't really understand football. Enter Skip Bayless -"The Human Hemorroid,'' as our Mike...
WFAA
Jerry Jones: QB Dak Prescott 'a separator' for Cowboys
DALLAS — Despite the troubling Week 10 loss to the Green Bay Packers, Jerry Jones doesn’t cotton to the idea that the quarterback position is a weak link for the Dallas Cowboys. Cowboys owner, president, and general manager Jones was asked whether or not his franchise leader is...
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones doubles down on Odell Beckham Jr. interest
The buzz about free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. joining the Dallas Cowboys isn’t going to go away anytime soon. For one, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones continues to fan the flames of the link between Beckham and his team, even after a fantastic performance in Week 10 by wideout CeeDee Lamb, albeit in an overtime loss at Lambeau Field to the Green Bay Packers.
Ezekiel Elliott still limited; Cowboys-Vikings release initial Week 11 injury report
The Dallas Cowboys didn’t escape Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers unscathed. Healthy save for one starter on each side of the line of scrimmage, there was a toll to be paid other than in the loss column. The overtime affair included a couple bumps and bruises, as all games do, and the initial injury report for Week 11’s bout against the Minnesota Vikings reflects four new injuries that weren’t there when the game started.
Jefferson soaring for Vikings with Cowboys set to visit
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Without even a split-second of hesitation, Kirk Cousins can hone in on the exact moment when he knew the Minnesota Vikings had their latest game-changing wide receiver in Justin Jefferson. The lanky first-round draft pick from LSU was just a rookie in 2020, making his first career start in Week 3 against Tennessee when he ran a deep route up the left sideline on third down. Jefferson twisted his body to complete a jumping catch in tight coverage of a slightly underthrown...
numberfire.com
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott (knee) practicing on Wednesday
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (knee) is practicing on Wednesday ahead of Week 11's game against the Minnesota Vikings. Elliott will participate in Dallas' walkthrough on Wednesday and will play on Sunday if he is healthy, according to Mike McCarthy. McCarthy also added that the quick turnaround time for Dallas' game on Thanksgiving in Week 12 will not impact the team's decisions on if Elliott is active this Sunday. Thursday's practice report will provide more information.
Yardbarker
Deshaun Watson VIDEO: Texans Ex First Browns Season Practice
Watson was traded during the offseason to Cleveland in exchange for three first-round picks, a third-round pick, and a fifth-round pick. As a result, the Texans now own the Browns' No. 12 pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, giving them two first-round picks. Watson played four seasons in Houston after...
TMZ.com
Jimmy Johnson Says Cowboys 'Need Another Receiver,' 'Might' Get Odell!
Keep your fingers crossed, Dallas fans ... according to Jimmy Johnson, the Cowboys could very well end up getting Odell Beckham Jr.!. TMZ Sports got the former Dallas head coach out in NYC on Tuesday ... just two days after the Cowboys blew a big lead to the Green Bay Packers and fell to 6-3 on the season.
Yardbarker
The 2022 Seattle Seahawks are the 2021 Cincinnati Bengals
The 2022 Seattle Seahawks have outperformed expectations immensely. Their “storyline” is similar to a team from the last NFL season. The Cincinnati Bengals came out of nowhere last season to make a Super Bowl appearance after finishing 4-11-1 in 2020. At 6-4 this year, the Seattle Seahawks appear to be following in Cincy’s footsteps.
