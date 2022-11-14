The Dallas Cowboys didn’t escape Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers unscathed. Healthy save for one starter on each side of the line of scrimmage, there was a toll to be paid other than in the loss column. The overtime affair included a couple bumps and bruises, as all games do, and the initial injury report for Week 11’s bout against the Minnesota Vikings reflects four new injuries that weren’t there when the game started.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 14 HOURS AGO