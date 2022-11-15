Read full article on original website
🏈 Offense shines as K-State downs WVU, 48-31
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. - No. 15 Kansas State scored on six of its first seven possessions and maintained its inside track for a spot in the Big 12 Championship Game with a 48-31 win at West Virginia on Saturday at Milan Puskar Stadium. In one of the wildest first halves in...
