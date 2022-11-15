ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Arizona schools chief Hoffman concedes in re-election bid

PHOENIX -- The last two statewide races in Arizona appear headed for a recount. But one will be unnecessary. Democrat Kathy Hoffman on Thursday conceded in her bid to keep her job as state schools chief. ``After a hard-fought race, we came up short,'' she said in a statement posted...
Arizona jobless rate 4 percent in October, Yuma County 18 percent

PHOENIX -- Inflation may be rising faster in Arizona than pretty much anywhere else. But that isn't keeping people from going out and enjoying themselves. That is being pointed up in the latest employment figures which shows Arizona's leisure and hospitality industry added 7,200 jobs in October. That's a 2.2% change from the prior month, a rate of increase twice as fast as the rest of the state's private sector.
