PHOENIX -- Inflation may be rising faster in Arizona than pretty much anywhere else. But that isn't keeping people from going out and enjoying themselves. That is being pointed up in the latest employment figures which shows Arizona's leisure and hospitality industry added 7,200 jobs in October. That's a 2.2% change from the prior month, a rate of increase twice as fast as the rest of the state's private sector.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO