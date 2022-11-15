ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, KS

🏐 K-State Tangles with TCU in Big 12 Road Test

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State, down to a couple regular season road trips, turns to face TCU in a conference battle Saturday at Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. K-State (14-12, 5-8 Big 12) took a tough four-set loss at home on Wednesday to Oklahoma and look to bounce back against the Horned Frogs.
FORT WORTH, TX
🏀 K-State WBB: Wins fourth in a row

MANHATTAN, Kansas - A night after downing the fourth-ranked team in the country, Kansas State returned to Bramlage Coliseum and used a team effort to cruise to a 70-45 win over UTRGV on Friday night. HOW IT HAPPENED. - K-State (4-0) dashed out to a 19-9 lead at the end...
MANHATTAN, KS
🏈 Jayhawks Downed by Longhorns on Senior Day

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Texas Longhorns defeated the Kansas Jayhawks 55-14 on Senior Day at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Kansas celebrated 11 seniors prior to the start of the game. After receiving the opening kickoff, Texas got one first down before Kansas forced a punt. The Jayhawks brought...
LAWRENCE, KS
🏀 K-State Coasts Past Kansas City, 69-53

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Senior Keyontae Johnson continued his impressive play in his return to the court, as he led three Wildcats in double figures with 19 points in helping Kansas State to a 69-53 win over Kansas City on Thursday night before 7,376 fans at Bramlage Coliseum. The win...
KANSAS CITY, KS
🏀 Late Gregory Free Throw Secures K-State Upset of Iowa

MANHATTAN, Kansas - Despite trailing by seven points midway through the fourth quarter, Kansas State battled back to outscore (4/6) Iowa, 15-7 in the final five and a half minutes, to collect the 84-83 upset of the Hawkeyes at Bramlage Coliseum on Thursday night. The win was K-State's fifth victory...
MANHATTAN, KS
K-State, Iowa basketball teams believe in Ava Jones

MANHATTAN — Members of the Kansas State University and University of Iowa women's basketball teams honored Ava Jones of Nickerson prior to Thursday's night's game in Manhattan. Both teams wore shirts during their pregame warmups that said they "Believe in Ava Jones." Ava has signed a National Letter of...
MANHATTAN, KS
Hutchinson recognized during MED week

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Dave Sotelo, Human Relations Officer with the City of Hutchinson, was honored this week as part of Kansas Minority Enterprise Development (MED) Week. The announcement came from Gov. Laura Kelly's office. The Kansas Department of Commerce’s Office of Minority and Women Business Development hosted its 37th Annual...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Man dead after I-70 pickup, semi head-on crash

GEARY COUNTY—One person died in an accident just before 10:30p.m. Saturday in Geary County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2017 Chevy Colorado driven by Saeu T. Suluvale, 34, Kansas City, Mo., was westbound on Interstate 70 at Moritz Road. The pickup crossed the median and struck a 2022...
GEARY COUNTY, KS
Fire Marshal IDs Kansas man who died in house fire

SHAWNEE COUNTY —One person died in a house fire Thursday in Topeka. Just before 4:30a.m., crews responded to the report of a house fire at 1814 SW Randolph Street, according to Fire Marshal Alan Stahl. While fire crews were on their way to the fire, they were notified of...
TOPEKA, KS
Hutchinson, KS
