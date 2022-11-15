Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
🏀 MBB: No. 4 Dragons manage just 75 points on road
CONCORDIA, Kan. — No. 4 Hutchinson pulled within two points with 8:16 remaining Saturday at Cloud County before the Thunderbirds went on a 13-0 run. Hutchinson (7-1, 2-1) trailed by as many as 18 in the first half after leading for just one minute and 14 seconds. The T-Birds led for 93% of the contest behind 62 points in the paint.
🏀 WBB: No. 4 Dragons struggle on road
CONCORDIA, Kan. — Mya Williams was held to single digits for just the third time in her career as No. 4 Hutchinson got behind early and never fully recovered on the road at Cloud County. Maimouna Sissoko scored easy buckets in the paint all afternoon and finished with 22...
🏀 Shockers Take Down Richmond on the Road
RICHMOND, Va. – Jaykwon Walton scored a career-high 20 points to lead Wichita State to a 56-53 road win over Richmond on Thursday evening at the Robins Center. The Shockers (2-1) put last weekend's upset loss to Alcorn State behind them with a gritty defensive effort, holding the host Spiders to 37.7 percent from the field.
🏈 Kedzior, Dallas earn top KJCCC Honors
The 2022 Jayhawk Conference champion Hutchinson Community College Football team had a total of 30 players on this year's All-KJCCC Football teams, which were released on Thursday. The Blue Dragons had 14 first-team, four second-team and 12 honorable mention selections, including winners of two of the three major awards presented...
Hutchinson Quarterback Club Hall of Fame 2023 class announced
The Hutchinson Quarterback Club Hall of Fame has been announced and it has a little something for most everybody. The Class of 2023 has five individuals and one team to be inducted on Saturday, February 18 at halftime of the Hutchinson-Northwest Tech game at the Sports Arena. The individual inductees...
Hutchinson farmer among winners in the 2022 National Wheat Yield Contest
While triple-digit yields may have seemed impossible during this year’s drought, Kansas wheat producers exemplified how the right combination of genetics, management and luck pay off with the winning entries in the 2022 National Wheat Yield Contest. National and state winners were recently released by the National Wheat Foundation, which has organized the competition for the past seven years.
Hutchinson recognized during MED week
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Dave Sotelo, Human Relations Officer with the City of Hutchinson, was honored this week as part of Kansas Minority Enterprise Development (MED) Week. The announcement came from Gov. Laura Kelly's office. The Kansas Department of Commerce’s Office of Minority and Women Business Development hosted its 37th Annual...
Youth Entrepreneurship Challenge is Tuesday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. —The 2022 Reno County Youth Entrepreneurship Challenge is Tuesday, November 22nd, at Hutchinson Community College's Stringer Fine Arts Center. High school students from across Reno County will be sharing their business ideas both in formal presentations and on the Tradeshow floor. You can join in the morning...
Suspect throws evidence from car during Kan. high-speed chase
HARVEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two people from Texas after a high-speed chase that began in Saline County and ended in Harvey County. Just before 2:30 p.m. Thursday, a Saline County deputy observed a BMW 328 traveling 88mph on Interstate 70 west of Salina, according to Undersheriff Brent Melander.
Kan. man charged for crash that killed 2 who were changing a tire
SEDGWICK COUNTY —A man accused hitting and killing two people who were changing a tire on an SUV November 10, made his first court appearance on Wednesday. Travis Mock, 26 of Wichita, is charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter while driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office.
TECH serving an inclusive community
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Based in Hutchinson, the TECH organization provides services and programs to help adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities in Reno County to live the fullest lives possible. TECH has been serving Reno County for almost 50 years. The organization was started as a work opportunity agency...
New position at USD 308 to help kids stay with their families
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Erica Romero is the Family Support Specialist Liaison with Hutchinson USD 308. This is a pilot program designed to help kids before their family situations get bad enough to need DCF referral. "There are those needs that are just financial or a tangible resource," Romero said....
City of Hutchinson to install park surveillance cameras
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Following numerous vandalism reports in the city's parks, cameras will be installed in the areas where infrastructure is close enough to allow for it, starting with Orchard Park. Todd Davis. Director Of Information Technologies presented to the council at their meeting Tuesday. "We're looking at like...
🎥 Chimpanzee mom and new baby reunited at Kansas zoo
SEDGWICK COUNTY — A baby chimp was born at The Sedgwick County Zoo this week. Chimpanzee Mahale gave birth to a baby boy via C-section performed by Dr. Laura Whisler and Dr. Janna Chibry of College Hill OB-GYN along with the Zoo Veterinary team, according to a statement from the zoo.
SCKEDD to work on program to rehab homes
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — SCKEDD will be entering into an agreement with Reno County this week to use ARPA funds to rehabilitate housing in the area through the SCKEDD Community Housing Resurgence Program. The purpose of this revolving program is to expand the financial opportunity for low-to-moderate income households to...
Teacher of the Month: Christner's main focus is meeting emotional needs
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — For Allen Samuels CDJR Teacher of the Month, Faris Elementary 2nd grade teacher Kristen Christner, she's trying to help get kids who haven't had a normal school year yet to grow into what they need to be later in elementary and catch up for some of the learning loss from the last couple of years.
Holiday Open House is Saturday at Hutchinson Art Center
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Art Center will be featuring a wonderful selection of arts and crafts by local and national artists at its Holiday Open House on Saturday. "We get artist vendors in our front gallery space," said Jace Chambers with the Art Center. "There's tables all set up with all their goodies, all their wares. There's jewelry, ceramics, cards, prints, paintings. I could go on and on."
South Hutch City Council rejects cell tower for new reasons
SOUTH HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The South Hutchinson City Council continues to block the construction of a new cell tower at Crupper's Corner. "The judge's court order basically said the city could not disapprove the application based off the setback requirements," said South Hutchinson City Administrator Joseph Turner. "We respectfully disagree, but our city attorney told us that we can't, unless we're going to appeal that one to a higher level of court, we had to take either action to approve the application or to reject it on new grounds, on different grounds. The council opted to reject the application on the grounds of aesthetics to send it back to the judge."
Hutchinson Regional Healthcare System CEO resigns
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Regional Healthcare System announced on Nov. 18 that President and Chief Executive Officer of Hutchinson Regional Healthcare System (HRHS), Ken Johnson resigned after seven years in the role. Before serving as the CEO, Johnson served as the Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer of...
Newton woman hospitalized after 2-vehicle crash
HARVEY COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just before 6p.m. Friday in Harvey County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2004 Mazda 6 driven by Judith L. Stark, 77, Newton, was westbound in the right turn lane on U.S. 50 at Ridge Road. The driver made a left...
Hutch Post
Hutchinson, KS
19K+
Followers
21K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://hutchpost.com/
Comments / 0