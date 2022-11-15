TORRANCE, Calif. – Police have just cleared the scene of a reported burglary at the Del Amo Fashion Center. Officers were sent to the 21800 block of Hawthorne Boulevard about 2:10 a.m. on a report that “someone was trying to break into the closed business, possibly through the roof,” Torrance police Sgt. Ron Salary said in a statement.

