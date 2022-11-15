Read full article on original website
2urbangirls.com
Police search for hit-and-run motorist who left victim in ICU
LOS ANGELES – Investigators Saturday asked the public for help locating the driver of a vehicle that struck a 42-year-old man and left him critically injured on a Lincoln Heights street. The crash occurred on Oct. 28 around 6:30 a.m. at North Mission Road and Superior Court, according to...
2urbangirls.com
One person killed in three-way crash in LA area
NORTHRIDGE, Calif. – A suspected DUI crash in Northridge killed one person and injured six others Saturday evening. The three-vehicle crash was reported at 7:42 p.m. on Corbin Avenue and Roscoe Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department’s Brian Humphrey. One person was pronounced dead at the...
2urbangirls.com
Gardena police violently arrest man over alleged parking violation
GARDENA, Calif. – A man was violently arrested by Gardena police officers for allegedly “resisting” a parking ticket. It is not known when the incident occurred, however, the narrator describes the non-English speaking man resisting a parking ticket due to not understanding English. According to the video...
2urbangirls.com
Pedestrian killed by wrong-way driver in DTLA
LOS ANGELES – A 39-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly driving the wrong way down a one-way street in downtown Los Angeles while drunk and slamming into two pedestrians, killing one of them, authorities said Saturday. At about 11:40 p.m. Friday, a silver Lexus IS200t was going westbound...
2urbangirls.com
Woman killed in two-vehicle crash in Orange County
LA HABRA, Calif. – A woman was killed during a two-vehicle crash in La Habra, authorities said Sunday. The victim was driving one of the vehicles. Paramedics rushed the other motorist to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the La Habra Police Department reported. The crash occurred at about 9:45...
2urbangirls.com
Two arrested in connection with fatal shooting in Long Beach
LONG BEACH, Calif. – Two suspects were in custody Friday for allegedly killing a 48-year-old man in Long Beach earlier this fall. Homicide detectives said Daven Trotter, 27, of Los Angeles, and Geneece Shallowhorn, 26, of Long Beach, were arrested Thursday in connection with the Aug. 21 killing of Los Angeles resident Kacy Lloyd.
2urbangirls.com
Man killed, woman critically wounded during shooting in Commerce
COMMERCE, Calif. – A man was fatally wounded and a woman was critically wounded during a shooting in Commerce, authorities said Saturday. Deputies responded at 11:21 p.m. Friday to the 1000 block of South Gerhart Avenue, where they found the victims suffering from gunshot wounds, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported.
2urbangirls.com
Woman killed in LA area freeway crash
HACIENDA HEIGHTS, Calif. – A woman was killed Saturday in a two-vehicle collision in Hacienda Heights. Officers from the California Highway Patrol responded at 1:10 a.m. to the westbound Pomona (60) Freeway and Hacienda Boulevard where they learned a semi-truck and a vehicle collided, causing serious damage to the vehicle.
2urbangirls.com
LAPD recovers more than $18 million in stolen cargo in train burglaries, 22 arrested
LOS ANGELES – Stolen cargo valued at approximately $18 million was recovered and more than 90 arrests were made during a yearlong investigation into train burglaries in Los Angeles, the Los Angeles Police Department announced Thursday. The LAPD established the Train Burglary Task Force in July 2021 to combat...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities seek public’s help in finding suspect in West Covina double homicide
WEST COVINA, Calif. – West Covina police Friday sought the public’s help to find a man who allegedly shot his two cousins to death. The crime occurred on Nov. 2 at 10:45 p.m. in a carport parking lot of the Walnut Ridge apartment complex near the 3400 block of South Sentous Avenue, the West Covina Police Department reported.
2urbangirls.com
LAPD Captain reaches conditional settlement in lawsuit over search of home
LOS ANGELES – A Los Angeles police captain who sued the city, alleging a fellow LAPD captain — who recently won $4 million in her harassment suit against the city — and others wrongfully conducted a search of his home in 2021 has reached a tentative settlement of his case.
2urbangirls.com
Robbery suspects at large after shooting at Ladera Heights 7-Eleven
WESTCHESTER, Calif. – Four robbery suspects are at large Friday after a shooting at a 7-Eleven in Westchester. Officers from the Pacific Division of the Los Angeles Police Department responded at 3 a.m. to the 5400 block of West Centinela Avenue and Alvern where four suspects entered the store and began allegedly stealing merchandise.
2urbangirls.com
Tow truck driver suffers medical emergency on southland freeway
MONROVIA, Calif. – A tow truck driver suffered a medical emergency and crashed into the center divider Saturday on the Foothill (210) Freeway in Monrovia. A California Highway Patrol dispatcher initially reported the driver had died, but the driver actually was treated at the scene by paramedics and taken to a hospital, CHP Officer Stephen Brandt told City News Service.
2urbangirls.com
Driver who drove into Sheriff trainees held on suspicion of attempted murder
SOUTH WHITTIER, Calif. – A motorist whose SUV swerved across a South Whittier roadway and slammed into a group of law enforcement recruits on a training run, injuring two dozen of them, was identified Thursday, and he remained jailed on suspicion of attempted murder on a peace officer. Nicholas...
2urbangirls.com
Torrance police investigating possible burglary at Del Amo Fashion Center
TORRANCE, Calif. – Police have just cleared the scene of a reported burglary at the Del Amo Fashion Center. Officers were sent to the 21800 block of Hawthorne Boulevard about 2:10 a.m. on a report that “someone was trying to break into the closed business, possibly through the roof,” Torrance police Sgt. Ron Salary said in a statement.
2urbangirls.com
2urbangirls.com
Man found insane at time of attack near synagogue, will be placed in mental health care
LOS ANGELES – A Seattle man who was accused of trying to run over two men near a synagogue in a Jewish neighborhood in the Wilshire area nearly four years ago has been found to have been insane at the time of the crime. In a non-jury trial Thursday,...
2urbangirls.com
Former crown prince of Korea shot, robbed of rolex near DTLA
LOS ANGELES – A man was hospitalized in critical condition Saturday after he was wounded by two armed suspects who snatched three gold chains and a Rolex watch from him outside an apartment complex a few blocks west of MacArthur Park. Officers sent to a robbery call in the...
