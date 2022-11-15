ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

2urbangirls.com

Police search for hit-and-run motorist who left victim in ICU

LOS ANGELES – Investigators Saturday asked the public for help locating the driver of a vehicle that struck a 42-year-old man and left him critically injured on a Lincoln Heights street. The crash occurred on Oct. 28 around 6:30 a.m. at North Mission Road and Superior Court, according to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

One person killed in three-way crash in LA area

NORTHRIDGE, Calif. – A suspected DUI crash in Northridge killed one person and injured six others Saturday evening. The three-vehicle crash was reported at 7:42 p.m. on Corbin Avenue and Roscoe Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department’s Brian Humphrey. One person was pronounced dead at the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Gardena police violently arrest man over alleged parking violation

GARDENA, Calif. – A man was violently arrested by Gardena police officers for allegedly “resisting” a parking ticket. It is not known when the incident occurred, however, the narrator describes the non-English speaking man resisting a parking ticket due to not understanding English. According to the video...
GARDENA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Pedestrian killed by wrong-way driver in DTLA

LOS ANGELES – A 39-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly driving the wrong way down a one-way street in downtown Los Angeles while drunk and slamming into two pedestrians, killing one of them, authorities said Saturday. At about 11:40 p.m. Friday, a silver Lexus IS200t was going westbound...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Woman killed in two-vehicle crash in Orange County

LA HABRA, Calif. – A woman was killed during a two-vehicle crash in La Habra, authorities said Sunday. The victim was driving one of the vehicles. Paramedics rushed the other motorist to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the La Habra Police Department reported. The crash occurred at about 9:45...
LA HABRA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Two arrested in connection with fatal shooting in Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Calif. – Two suspects were in custody Friday for allegedly killing a 48-year-old man in Long Beach earlier this fall. Homicide detectives said Daven Trotter, 27, of Los Angeles, and Geneece Shallowhorn, 26, of Long Beach, were arrested Thursday in connection with the Aug. 21 killing of Los Angeles resident Kacy Lloyd.
LONG BEACH, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man killed, woman critically wounded during shooting in Commerce

COMMERCE, Calif. – A man was fatally wounded and a woman was critically wounded during a shooting in Commerce, authorities said Saturday. Deputies responded at 11:21 p.m. Friday to the 1000 block of South Gerhart Avenue, where they found the victims suffering from gunshot wounds, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported.
COMMERCE, CA
2urbangirls.com

Woman killed in LA area freeway crash

HACIENDA HEIGHTS, Calif. – A woman was killed Saturday in a two-vehicle collision in Hacienda Heights. Officers from the California Highway Patrol responded at 1:10 a.m. to the westbound Pomona (60) Freeway and Hacienda Boulevard where they learned a semi-truck and a vehicle collided, causing serious damage to the vehicle.
HACIENDA HEIGHTS, CA
2urbangirls.com

LAPD Captain reaches conditional settlement in lawsuit over search of home

LOS ANGELES – A Los Angeles police captain who sued the city, alleging a fellow LAPD captain — who recently won $4 million in her harassment suit against the city — and others wrongfully conducted a search of his home in 2021 has reached a tentative settlement of his case.
2urbangirls.com

Robbery suspects at large after shooting at Ladera Heights 7-Eleven

WESTCHESTER, Calif. – Four robbery suspects are at large Friday after a shooting at a 7-Eleven in Westchester. Officers from the Pacific Division of the Los Angeles Police Department responded at 3 a.m. to the 5400 block of West Centinela Avenue and Alvern where four suspects entered the store and began allegedly stealing merchandise.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Tow truck driver suffers medical emergency on southland freeway

MONROVIA, Calif. – A tow truck driver suffered a medical emergency and crashed into the center divider Saturday on the Foothill (210) Freeway in Monrovia. A California Highway Patrol dispatcher initially reported the driver had died, but the driver actually was treated at the scene by paramedics and taken to a hospital, CHP Officer Stephen Brandt told City News Service.
MONROVIA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Torrance police investigating possible burglary at Del Amo Fashion Center

TORRANCE, Calif. – Police have just cleared the scene of a reported burglary at the Del Amo Fashion Center. Officers were sent to the 21800 block of Hawthorne Boulevard about 2:10 a.m. on a report that “someone was trying to break into the closed business, possibly through the roof,” Torrance police Sgt. Ron Salary said in a statement.
TORRANCE, CA
2urbangirls.com

One killed in two-vehicle collision on southland freeway

HACIENDA HEIGHTS, Calif. – One person was killed Saturday in a two-vehicle collision in Hacienda Heights. Officers from the California Highway Patrol responded at 1:10 a.m. to the westbound Pomona (60) Freeway and Hacienda Boulevard where they learned a semi-truck and a vehicle collided, causing serious damage to the vehicle.
HACIENDA HEIGHTS, CA
2urbangirls.com

Former crown prince of Korea shot, robbed of rolex near DTLA

LOS ANGELES – A man was hospitalized in critical condition Saturday after he was wounded by two armed suspects who snatched three gold chains and a Rolex watch from him outside an apartment complex a few blocks west of MacArthur Park. Officers sent to a robbery call in the...
LOS ANGELES, CA

