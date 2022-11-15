Read full article on original website
BBC
Cristiano Ronaldo: Manchester Utd explore legal action to force player's exit
Manchester United are exploring their legal options as they look to end Cristiano Ronaldo's time at the club. It is accepted at United that Ronaldo cannot play for manager Erik ten Hag again following his fierce criticism of the Dutchman in his TalkTV interview. He has just over seven months...
BBC
Grand Slam of Darts: Raymond van Barneveld beats Gerwyn Price to reach semi-finals
Raymond van Barneveld rolled back the years to beat reigning champion Gerwyn Price 16-13 in the quarter-finals of the Grand Slam of Darts. Wales' Price, 37, was looking to win his fourth title in five years at the Aldersley Leisure Village. Dutchman Van Barneveld came back from 8-3 down to...
Novak Djokovic beats Casper Ruud 7-5, 6-3 to clinch sixth ATP Finals title – live reaction
Game-by-game report: Novak Djokovic equalled Roger Federer’s record of six ATP Finals titles after a straight sets win over Casper Ruud in Turin
BBC
DP World Tour Championship: Rory McIlroy ends year as European number one; Jon Rahm claims title
-20 J Rahm (Spa); -18 T Hatton (Eng), A Noren (Swe); -16 R McIlroy (NI); -13 T Fleetwood (Eng), M Fitzpatrick (Eng); -11 R Hoejgaard (Den), A Meronk (Pol); -10 A Arnaus (Spa), J Campillo (Spa) Selected others: -7 C Syme (Sco); -6 S Horsfield (Eng), R Ramsay (Sco); -4...
BBC
Seven-time champion Ronnie O'Sullivan thrashed 6-0 by Ding Junhui at UK Championship
Ronnie O'Sullivan was whitewashed in a Triple Crown event for the first time as he lost 6-0 to Ding Junhui in the UK Championship quarter-finals. World champion O'Sullivan, 46, had been favourite to win the tournament in York for an eighth time but never fired after a tight opening two frames.
BBC
Newcastle: Historic images show 'how we used to live'
Amateur historian Fiona Kay spent three years scouring and scanning thousands of pictures from a library archive covering the history of Newcastle and North East England. Ahead of a book festival talk on her findings, she has shared some of her favourite images with the BBC. Deep in the bowels...
