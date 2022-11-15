Read full article on original website
Harvard Crimson
The Case for Conservative Faculty
Jacob M. Miller ’25, a Crimson Editorial editor, is a Mathematics concentrator in Lowell House. His column “Diary from an Echo Chamber” appears on alternate Thursdays. In an interview with The Crimson earlier this year, one of Harvard’s most prominent conservative thinkers, Harvey C. Mansfield ’53, argued that the Faculty of Arts and Sciences has not hired a conservative in at least a decade. Anyone who has taken a course with Mansfield knows how the 91-year-old political philosophy professor despises the University administration. Yet Mansfield’s complaints aren’t just those of an old crank mourning the loss of the Harvard of 1953 — rather, they reflect the very real and disturbing decline of ideological diversity at this school.
