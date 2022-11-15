Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern La Porte by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-20 06:46:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-20 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northern La Porte WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 6 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING Lake effect snow showers continue to weaken this morning. As such, the advisory will be allowed to expire. Treacherous travel conditions are possible through the morning hours as clean up operations continue. Areas of blowing snow are possible through today with westerly wind gusts near 20 mph.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Cass, Northern Berrien, Southern Berrien by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-20 06:46:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-20 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cass; Northern Berrien; Southern Berrien WINTER STORM WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 7 AM EST THIS MORNING Lake effect snow showers continue to weaken this morning. As such, the warning will be allowed to expire. Treacherous travel conditions are likely through the morning hours as clean up operations continue. Areas of blowing snow are possible through today with westerly wind gusts near 20 mph.
Comments / 0