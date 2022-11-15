Effective: 2022-11-20 06:46:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-20 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northern La Porte WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 6 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING Lake effect snow showers continue to weaken this morning. As such, the advisory will be allowed to expire. Treacherous travel conditions are possible through the morning hours as clean up operations continue. Areas of blowing snow are possible through today with westerly wind gusts near 20 mph.

LAPORTE COUNTY, IN ・ 6 HOURS AGO