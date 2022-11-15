Letter: What I learned as a school board member

Public school classrooms are where most children first meet and become friends with children who are different from them.

Public school classrooms are where most children learn that kids who look different on the outside are the same as they are on the inside.

Our classrooms are where children learn that kids who speak differently, with an accent or speech impediment, are the same as they are on the inside.

Our classrooms are where children learn that kids in wheelchairs or who need different kinds of help to learn, are the same as they are on the inside.

Our classrooms are where children learn that kids who express or identify their gender in different ways, are the same as they are on the inside.

Our classrooms are where children learn that kids who worship a different God, or who don’t worship a God at all, are the same as they are on the inside.

Our classrooms are where children learn that other kids don’t always have enough to eat at home, don’t have a lot of clothes or toys, or don’t have a home at all, and are the same as they are on the inside.

Children in public school classrooms grow up together knowing that they are all valued, and important, and loved by teachers, assistants, principals, coaches, bus drivers, cafeteria, office and custodial staff in their schools. And that they are expected to do their best, be good to each other and attend school every day.

Our children’s education is far too precious to contaminate with partisan politics. It is our very foundation as a community and should never again be misused as a political tool in partisan politics, not nationally, and not locally.

Our children deserve the full support of all of state legislators and governors, regardless of their political party. Our elected officials should work together to ensure the best teachers for our classrooms, with all the teaching and learning tools they need, and modern, clean and beautiful school buildings where every child is proud to spend their days learning to be the next generation of leaders in this great country.

Caroline W. Doherty

Greenville

Doherty represented District 7 on the Pitt County Board of Education.