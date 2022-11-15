ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Sir Chris Hoy says Great Britain’s riders are on track for more Olympic success

By Ian Parker
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Cy5at_0jBAXYSk00

Sir Chris Hoy believes Great Britain’s track cyclists could be on course to dominate at another Olympic Games after a strong showing in last month’s world championships.

Although Britain finished fifth in the final standings only the Netherlands could match their tally of 10 medals, and there were unexpected successes, not least a first world title in the men’s team pursuit since 2018 a year after Britain lost the Olympic crown they had held since 2008.

Britain have dominated Olympic track cycling since 2008 – when Hoy won three of his six titles – and finished top of the medal table in Tokyo last year despite the growing threat of rival nations. Hoy believes the signs are there they could do so again in two years’ time.

“I think they’ve got grounds to be very optimistic,” Hoy told the PA news agency. “Britain can be in the mix in the majority of events with a good chance of medalling in all of them.

“As we know, it comes down to tiny, tiny margins so you can never go in predicting the number of medals but I think we’ll see an incredibly strong team capable of being right up there.”

Among the most encouraging results in Paris was the bronze medal won by Lauren Bell, Sophie Capewell and Emma Finucane in the women’s team sprint – a major area of weakness before Tokyo, where Britain failed to even qualify.

Britain took bronze in the event in last year’s world championships too – but that was against a depleted field only weeks after the Olympics. This year’s result was more significant marker.

“They improved by a second and a half over the three laps, which is a huge step forward,” Hoy said. “Sophie Capewell has genuinely been mixing it with the best in the world. They’re on a really steep upward trajectory.”

Hoy said Britain’s successes also came with Dame Laura Kenny and Katie Archibald off their best after well documented personal struggles.

Archibald’s partner, mountain biker Rab Wardell, died suddenly aged 37 in August. Having helped Britain to women’s team pursuit silver at the world championships, Archibald took a hugely emotional scratch race win at the Track Cycling Champions League meeting in Mallorca at the weekend.

“It’s a year I don’t think any of us can imagine,” Hoy said of his fellow Scot, who had been battling injury and illness before Wardell’s death.

“From the few social media posts she’s done and from speaking to her, it seems cycling has been her one constant, some structure to her day. It’s so raw, so recent. She’s had a terrible year anyway before Rab tragically passed away.

“I think she’s showed us how incredibly strong she is. The whole cycling community was there supporting her and that win was an emotional moment for so many people watching.”

Hoy was speaking from the desert of the United Arab Emirates, where he is taking part in the Laureus Challenge 2022 presented by Sierra Space, a four-day 100-kilometre hike in often searing heat across sand dunes and mountains.

“We’ve literally just driven in to the middle of the desert somewhere and been dropped off,” Hoy said.

Hoy will look forward to being on more familiar territory next summer, when Scotland hosts the UCI’s first ever combined world championships, a new format bringing together all the major disciplines the year before an Olympics.

“It’s incredible when I think back to the fight we had to try and get an indoor velodrome in Scotland, racing at Meadowbank 30-odd years ago, to think now Scotland will host the biggest ever cycling event in the world,” he said.

“It’s so exciting. We’re so hyped up for it.”

:: Sir Chris Hoy was speaking ahead of The Laureus Challenge in association with Sierra Space.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Qatar’s opening World Cup impression slips into disaster on and off the pitch

Rising out of the desert and out of nothing, the Al-Bayt Stadium provides such an arresting sight that it made for a symbolic choice to host the opening game of the first World Cup ever staged in the Middle East. For the Al-Bayt, perhaps, read Qatar, propelled to prominence by its vast resources and huge ambitions, showcasing them through football. The Al-Bayt’s roof is modelled on Bedouin tents rather than, say, the Bet365 Stadium in Stoke, lending it a local feel. Outside, there was a parade of camels, all ridden by men in thawbs, to welcome visitors. For the...
The Independent

Qatar World Cup defeat proves there are some things in sport you can’t pay for

The 22nd World Cup’s opening game really was not a football match, and not just because it was such an easy Ecuador win. What we actually watched was a political summit, a genuine geopolitical event.You only had to look at the most lucrative seats of all, rather than the swathes of empty ones as the hosts were beaten 2-0.There, Fifa president Gianni Infantino sat between the emir of Qatar and Saudi Arabian crown prince Mohammed Bin Salman, with Turkish president Tayyip Erdogan having shaken hands with Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah el-Sisi for the first time earlier on.If they were...
The Independent

Qatar vs Ecuador LIVE: World Cup 2022 result, final score and reaction as Enner Valencia double downs hosts

Enner Valencia’s two first-half goals led Ecuador to a dominant 2-0 victory over Qatar as the home nation froze on their big night with an error-strewn display that left them as the first World Cup hosts to lose their opening game.Valencia, who had already had a third-minute header ruled out by VAR for offside, slotted in the tournament’s opening goal from the penalty spot in the 16th minute after being brought down by nervous-looking goalkeeper Saad Alsheeb.He powered home a 31st-minute header for the second and the South Americans then cruised home as an outclassed Qatar struggled to mount...
The Independent

Maro Itoje wants England to unlock full potential in finale against South Africa

Maro Itoje insists the climax to the autumn against South Africa can not come soon enough as England react to their dramatic draw with New Zealand by targeting the complete performance.Eddie Jones’ team fought back from a 19-point deficit to draw 25-25 with the All Blacks at Twickenham on Saturday, a stunning late salvo of tries making up for a passive first half.Frustrated that England only clicked once the All Blacks had built a near-assailable lead, Itoje is demanding that they are relentless in their pursuit of the world champion Springboks.“Playing South Africa at Twickenham – I’m really looking forward...
The Independent

World Cup fans left baffled by VAR decision

There was confusion and controversy within minutes of the opening match of the Qatar World Cup after Ecuador had a goal disallowed against the host country by VAR using Fifa’s new semi-automated offside system.Ecuador thought they had taken a lead against Qatar after just two minutes when captain Enner Valencia powered in a header at the back post following a set-piece routine.World Cup LIVE: Qatar face Ecuador in opening gameBut, after a delay of almost two minutes, referee Daniele Orsato ruled out the goal and signalled that there had been an offside in the build-up.The replays of the goal...
The Independent

Sportswashing and spectacle as Qatar’s World Cup of conflicts kicks off

As Lionel Messi and the Argentine squad arrived in Qatar this week, driving through a £220bn infrastructure project built on “modern slavery”, there was unmistakable excitement. The players can’t quite believe the World Cup is suddenly here again. “Another chance” at victory and immortality. It was much the same in the England camp, where the 14 players who have never been to the competition were almost just saying to each other: “It’s the World Cup!”And one like no other, for reasons far beyond the fact that it is starting in November.The disrupted calendar has at once made this World...
The Independent

Morgan Freeman helps open the controversial Qatar World Cup

Morgan Freeman kicked off the opening ceremony of the Qatar World Cup after a controversial lead-up to the biggest global tournament in football. The Oscar-winning actor narrated the opening segment ‘The Calling’ at Al-Bayt Stadium in Doha. He told the crowd: “We gather here as one big tribe and Earth is the tent we all live in.”Known for his roles in The Shawshank Redemption and Million Dollar Baby, the 85-year-old spoke with Qatari influencer Ghanim al Muftah, a 20-year-old FIFA World Cup ambassador who was born with Caudal Regression Syndrome that impairs the development of the lower half of...
The Independent

Enner Valencia underlines World Cup heritage with opening brace against Qatar

Outside of World Cups, the most notable incident in the career of Enner Valencia perhaps came as he lay on the back of a golf buggy and was chased, cartoon style, out of a stadium by police over allegations of unpaid alimony to his ex-wife. In World Cups, however, Ecuador’s record goalscorer has now made his mark at two tournaments, scoring the opening goals of Qatar against the hosts to trigger thousands to leave their seats and consigning the curtain-raiser to a rather drab formality.Valencia did not quite make World Cup history. Only two players, and none since 1934,...
The Independent

England set to begin 2022 World Cup quest against Iran – talking points

England begin their quest for success at the 2022 World Cup when they face Iran at the Khalifa International Stadium on Monday.Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the major talking points ahead of the Group B opener.Arm-banned?England, as well as eight other European nations, took the decision to sport a “OneLove” captain’s armband for the current season – including, for those which had qualified, at the World Cup.While no agreement had been struck with FIFA to wear the anti-discrimination band, England were prepared to face fines for allowing skipper Harry Kane to do so.However, with...
The Independent

Thousands of Qatar fans appear to leave World Cup opener at half-time

Thousands of Qatar fans appeared to leave at half-time of the opening game of the World Cup, with their team already 2-0 down against Ecuador.Hosts Qatar opened the 2022 edition of the tournament on Sunday (20 November) with a Group A match against Ecuador, who were controversially denied an early goal due to offside but took a 2-0 lead into the break – and maintained it until full time.Ecuador captain Enner Valencia netted the disallowed opener before scoring from the penalty spot on 16 minutes then with a header on 31 minutes.Thousands of Qatar fans then left the Al...
The Independent

England’s rousing finale to stun All Blacks showed a glimpse of what they can become

Ian Foster and Eddie Jones wore curious looks as they tried to make sense of it all. England and New Zealand had shared 50 points evenly, and neither head coach was quite sure how to react to a result that did not particularly suit either side.“We will probably have two press conferences,” Foster began with a strained smile. “One for the first 70 minutes and another for the next 10.”After Beauden Barrett dropped the ball on to his right toe and extended New Zealand’s lead to 19 points with a crisp drop goal, home hopes looked to have been snuffed...
The Independent

Ding Junhui dominates opening session of UK Championship final in York

Ding Junhui fired three centuries as he closed in a fourth career UK Championship win after a dominant first session of the final against Mark Allen in York.The Chinese player, down to 38 in the world rankings, is bidding to become the first qualifier to win the prestigious event since he claimed his maiden title in 2005.And having handed Ronnie O’Sullivan his first major whitewash earlier in the tournament, Ding was once again in ruthless form to establish a 6-2 lead heading into Sunday evening’s concluding session.Runs of 52 and 70 put Ding in command and despite Allen dredging out the third, successive century breaks from Ding of 126 and 135 either side of the interval established his full control.Allen looked all over the place as he surrendered two good opportunities to hang Ding a 5-1 lead, and he was ruthlessly punished in the next when a missed straight red let in Ding for a quickfire break of 102.Allen gave himself a flicker of hope when he capitalised on a missed red by Ding in the final frame of the afternoon session to compile a frame-winning 79.
The Independent

Lewis Hamilton glad poor F1 season is ‘over and done with’ after Abu Dhabi woes

Lewis Hamilton said he is “pleased this season is over and done with” after he retired from Sunday’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix to record the worst championship finishing position of his career.As Max Verstappen raced to win number 15 from 22 rounds at Formula One’s season-ending race, Hamilton’s Mercedes gearbox expired with three laps remaining.Hamilton’s demise dropped him to sixth in the final standings, 214 points adrift of runaway championship winner Verstappen, and 35 points behind George Russell in the other Mercedes.The seven-time world champion also lost his record of winning in every season of his career – a streak...
The Independent

Biden urges US World Cup team to `let’s go shock ’em all'

President Joe Biden telephoned the American World Cup team ahead of their opener against Wales, urging them to "let’s go shock ’em all.”Biden called the team at about 11:30 p.m. Friday (3:30 p.m. EST), the U.S Soccer Federation said Saturday.“It says POTUS. That’s where it’s coming from,” United States coach Gregg Berhalter said, reading the phone’s caller ID, according to excerpts of a video of players listening to the call.“Coach, put me in. I'm ready to play,” Biden began, echoing John Fogerty's 1985 song “Centerfield.”“You guys, I know you're the underdog, but I'll tell you what, man, you got...
The Independent

Qatar riot police push back crowds at World Cup fan zone

The fan zone set up in central Doha turned into a chaotic scene on Sunday on the opening day of the World Cup as tens of thousands of fans pushed and shoved against police lines to enter the venue.Fans were trying to enter the enclosed area that contains a big-screen television for viewing matches, places to buy beer, and little else.Riot police armed with batons and shields stood guard at the entrance. Some fans pleaded with officers to let them through the line.Only a trickle of pregnant women and handicapped fans were allowed to enter the fan zone through...
The Independent

England intend to wear ‘OneLove’ armband at World Cup as FIFA talks continue

England intend to wear the ‘OneLove’ armband at the World Cup and the Football Association is in discussion with FIFA about potential repercussions ahead of Monday’s opener against Iran.Harry Kane is among the captains of nine European nations planning to wear the rainbow armbands in a country where same-sex relationships are criminalised.The FA is prepared to be fined over the issue and reiterated its decision to where the ‘OneLove’ armband against discrimination despite FIFA announcing plans for its own band on the eve of the tournament.It has been reported that wearing the armband could lead to an immediate booking before...
The Independent

England players will take knee before World Cup game with Iran, says Gareth Southgate

England manager Gareth Southgate has said his team will take a knee before their opening World Cup game against Iran on Monday.Premier League footballers first carried out the anti-racism gesture in 2020, with England doing the same in subsequent international fixtures.And Southgate has confirmed that the Three Lions will continue to do so at the Qatar World Cup, starting with their Group B match against Iran on Monday (21 November).“We’ve discussed taking the knee and we feel we should,” the former England midfielder, 52, said at a press conference on Sunday (20 November).“It is what we stand for as...
The Independent

Qatar: England squad train before opening World Cup 2022 game

England’s international footballers have been training ahead of their World Cup 2022 opening match against Group B opponents Iran on Monday, 21 November at the Khalifa International Stadium.Captain Harry Kane led the squad in a session at the Al Wakrah Sports Complex base on Sunday.James Maddison was the only player absent from training, after missing the Three Lions’ previous two open sessions on Thursday and Friday.The midfielder will miss the opening game, along with Kyle Walker.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More James Maddison reveals his father cried over England World Cup call-upHuge warship USS Gerald R Ford drops anchor off south coast of EnglandEngland fan goes viral after buying beer from every country playing in World Cup
The Independent

World Cup 2022 Group A fixtures, teams and tournament venues

While it looks unlikely to produce a winner by the end, Group A will kick start the World Cup as hosts Qatar open the tournament against Ecuador and Netherlands meet Senegal in the first big clash of the competition.In what appears to be a straight shoot-out between the returning Netherlands and African champions Senegal for top spot, Ecuador will be hoping to cause an upset after their surprise run through the South American qualifiers.Qatar, meanwhile, come into the first ever tournament appearance with little expectation, but will have the eyes of the world upon them when they open the World...
The Independent

The Independent

926K+
Followers
303K+
Post
471M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy