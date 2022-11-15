ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trinny Woodall pays tribute to late ex-husband Johnny Elichaoff: ‘Forever in our hearts’

By Laura Hampson
 5 days ago
Trinny Woodall has paid tribute to her ex-husband, Johnny Elichaoff, who died in 2014, aged 55.

The What Not to Wear star shared an image of herself and Elichaoff, who died by suicide, to Instagram, along with their daughter Lyla.

Woodall, 58, captioned the image: “Forever in our hearts. There are many stages of grief and I think now after all the pain, anger and why, I just feel the tragic loss of a kind, funny, loyal man that I remember now from him at his best.

“For anyone going through loss I couldn’t recommend more two books by @juliasamuelmbe – Grief Works and This Too Shall Pass. She was the greatest help to us at a very challenging time.”

Woodall’s What Not to Wear co-star Susannah Constantine commented in support, writing: “Our beloved Too Bad. Still a part of our family,” alongside a red heart emoji.

Author Elizabeth Day also commented with a series of red heart emoji, while June Angelides wrote: “Sending so much love today.”

Woodall and Elichaoff married in 1999 but divorced 10 years later in 2009. They remained on friendly terms.

Woodall has previously spoken of her ex-husband’s death, telling The Jess Rowe Big Talk Show podcast in October: “When I was 50, Lyla’s father died under tragic circumstances. I had stopped doing TV. I didn’t have an income. I was living off the residue of a couple of books.”

She went on to explain how she founded her beauty brand, Trinny London. Woodall said: “I remember I was at the funeral of my husband and afterwards I had people around to my house and I had some very good friends and they said, ‘Trinny, we know you want to start this idea but you need to be responsible for Lyla. Maybe you should get a job instead?’

“I said to them I can’t be 60 and wish I’d started it earlier. So they said, ‘Send us the business plan when you’re ready’, and they were one of the first investors.”

If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, the Samaritans offers support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

The Independent

The Independent

