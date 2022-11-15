Read full article on original website
NEWSBTC
Snowfall Protocol (SNW) is steady on its growth path as Decred (DCR) and Lido DAO (LDO) finally climb
The world of decentralized finance and crypto is one of the fastest-changing, and every day shows a new winner, and nothing seems to remain constant. However, the growth trend of the Snowfall Protocol (SNW) is stable, and the only change is how much it has climbed upwards! Today we will compare Snowfall to the two crypto projects on the rise, Decred (DCR) and Lido DAO (LDO). Both are old players in the crypto sphere but have less to offer than the Snowfall Protocol (SNW).
NEWSBTC
Toncoin (TON) Continues To Mark Higher Gains, Big Move Coming?
Toncoin has defied the entire crypto market sentiment as its value continues to trend higher. As per CoinMarketCap data, the native token of the TON blockchain has kept over 20% gain in the last seven days. The token has experienced extreme volatility in the last 24 hours, though. And it’s not just on the last day alone.
NEWSBTC
Here’s why TerraClassic and Arweave can’t compete with Snowfall Protocol!
The crypto market is booming with new players entering everyday. While many of these projects have the potential to be success stories, others will likely fade quickly. In this article, we’ll discuss how TerraClassic (LUNC) and Arweave (AR) compare to Snowfall Protocol (SNW), a new market entrant that is capturing investor interest.
NEWSBTC
Shiba Inu, Dogecoin, and Big Eyes at the Meme forefront – Can Utility Token Oryen compete with the popular competition?
Many cryptocurrency investors are looking for a profitable and safe investment opportunity. Unfortunately, only a few projects consistently showed these attributes throughout the year, which resulted in a decline in crypto activity. Due to falling prices, investors have also been staying away from the markets. However, a new staking platform called Oryen burst onto the scene, offering a static APY of 90%.
NEWSBTC
Quant Wallet Holders Reach More Than 90,000 – Time To Buy QNT?
Quant (QNT) may not be like the Bitcoin and some of its fellow altcoins like Ethereum, Dogecoin and even Shiba Inu in terms of social dominance but it is silently making its move to be included among the list of must-have crypto assets right now. The cryptocurrency, ranking 32nd in...
NEWSBTC
What Are the Crypto Projects That Can Follow the “Not Your Keys, Not Your Money” Positive Trend as TWT?
TWT is one of the few projects that are performing well in the aftermath of the FTX collapse. As more users flee exchanges for crypto wallets, TWT records a 106% uptick on the weekly charts. The anomalous behavior in the bear market proves that utility-rich projects will always be in demand.
NEWSBTC
How to Buy $TARO, the Utility Token of the RobotEra Ecosystem – All You Need to Know
Metaverse projects continue to arrive and it’s not surprising, given the immense potential they have. The niche is still very new, so there are many projects working on utilizing it as well as possible. The latest metaverse project to hit the market is RobotEra and it brings with it...
NEWSBTC
NYDIG Analyzed The FTX Collapse And Its Implications. What Did We Learn?
It’s time for NYDIG to chip in. The FTX fiasco is the theme of the month in the crypto world, and the show’s just beginning. The NYDIG research team avoids the temptation to summarize the whole saga and goes straight to the implications of the fall of Sam Bankman-Fried’s empire. “Some signs of contagion have appeared but a full accounting of the damage and regaining of investor confidence will likely take time,” they say understating the harsh reality.
NEWSBTC
A New Metaverse Project Made by a Solid Team is Attracting Investors, can it be the Next 10x Crypto?
The question of whether crypto projects can offer good returns in the current market climate is on every investor’s mind. While the market may not be in the healthiest state, there are some niches that are proving to be resilient and even lucrative. These are projects with fundamentally strong ideas and unique twists relating to the implementation of decentralized technology.
NEWSBTC
Bad FTX news puts pressure on Solana, while Oryen is titled Best Altcoin to buy right now – Early ICO Investors see 2X returns
The collapse of FTX has had a contagion effect, which has changed how the entire crypto world operates. Thus far, crypto prices are falling, and it does not seem like they will abate soon. Many crypto coins have been affected, but Solana has been hit harder than others have. The...
NEWSBTC
Solana (SOL) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Sink On FTX Fallout, The Hideaways (HDWY) Announces Price Rise
Hampering fear almost swept Solana (SOL) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) in the wake of the failure of FTX, one of the largest exchanges worldwide. Analysts have stated that the pain on SOL and SHIB could continue to intensify until 2023, shoving holders to The Hideaways (HDWY) as a way to recover their portfolios with an upcoming price rise.
NEWSBTC
Chiliz Continues To Trend Higher Amidst World Cup Fever; Is $0.4 Possible?
CHZ’s price shows bullish signs as price breaks out above its range channel showing signs to rally high as FTX fiascos continue. CHZ’s price trades above $0.25 with the market’s current state, as things look uncertain for most traders and investors. CHZ’s price bounces from a low...
NEWSBTC
The Circle of Convergence: HyperNation Officially Kicks Off a Series of Exciting Updates!
The highly anticipated community event is finally here. After days of waiting for the rumoured mega updates, HyperNation announced several new features poised to bring value-adding perks to all loyal hodlers. The event entitled ‘Circle of Convergence’ records a whooping attendance of 8,000+ unique online participants who turn up and celebrate with the community worldwide.
NEWSBTC
Multicoin Expects FTX Contagion To Hold Industry In Its Grips For Weeks To Come
In a letter to its investors, one of the industry’s most notable crypto venture firms, Multcoin Capital, has revealed its thesis for the coming weeks. Managing partners Kyle Samani and Tushar Jain write in a 3,400-word letter that the FTX fiasco does not spell doom for the crypto industry, as critics like Peter Schiff and Nassim Taleb recently did.
NEWSBTC
Polkadot’s Phala Announces Partnership with Octaloop for Unblock-2022
Octaloop and Phala Network have joined hands for ‘Unblock-2022’, a virtual web3 hackathon, scheduled to run from 10th to 17th November 2022. Over 5000 developers have participated at Octaloop’s past events, who are expected to lock horns at their biggest hackathon that precedes ‘Metamorphosis-2022’, dubbed India’s largest crypto gala!
NEWSBTC
FINL (FIN) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Nov. 16, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed FINL (FIN) on November 16, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the FIN/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading. Building a next-generation blockchain mainnet, FINL (FIN) is designed to...
NEWSBTC
Tim Draper Stands By $250,000 Bitcoin Prediction, Here’s Why
Venture capitalist Tim Draper continues to show staunch support for bitcoin even during this time. Draper who has been an evangelist for bitcoin has said multiple times that he expects the digital asset to hit six figures, and once again, he has taken an opportunity to double down on his predictions.
NEWSBTC
LEO Token Records Positive Moves While Crypto Market Struggles
LEO, the native token of the Bitfinex exchange, has recorded positive gains as the crypto market struggles to gain footing. The utility token saw a price increase of 4.24% on the day. It also enjoyed an impressive 11% surge in the last 7 days. LEO’s price surge comes as rival...
NEWSBTC
Experts Shun Cosmos (ATOM) And Polygon (MATIC), Recommend Newcomer The Hideaways (HDWY)
International investors closely watch successful coins, especially if they exhibit remarkable development during challenging moments. Such initiatives ensure profitable outcomes. The recent volatility of the cryptocurrency industry has threatened the future expansion of numerous coins, though. Former market leaders Cosmos (ATOM) and Polygon (MATIC) had substantial earnings, but their investors...
NEWSBTC
Major Altcoins Cardano and Solana outperformed this month by Oryen with 120% Gains during ICO
With 120% earnings, the Oryen ICO breaks a new record. In addition, Oryen gathers traction, taking purchasing power away from Cardano and Solana. The recent buzz surrounding the Oryen ICO is a good indicator of its potential. Despite the challenging market conditions, Oryen is proving to be persistent. In terms...
