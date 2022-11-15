US, China climate envoys meet at COP27 summit in Egypt

Read full article on original website
Incoming GOP chair says House investigation into Trump's Mar-a-Lago documents 'will not be a priority'
The top House Republican slated to take over the chamber's investigation into classified documents found at the former president's Florida estate said it "will not be a priority" in the new Congress.
Ukraine nuclear plant shelled, UN watchdog says
Explosions shook the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine over the weekend in what appeared to be renewed shelling of the facility and the surrounding area, according to the United Nations’ International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi called reports that agency experts on site had...
The International Atomic Energy Agency says renewed shelling has hit Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region, the site of Europe's largest nuclear power plant.
Liberation then shelling, Kherson braces for war's next phase
After Russian shells pounded the industrial area next to their home, setting fire to an oil depot in the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson, Yuri Mosolov and his wife decided it was time to leave. Even still, the targeting of the oil depot next to their home over the weekend left the couple rattled.
