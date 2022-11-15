Read full article on original website
Cop27 deal addresses climate destruction but ‘planet still in emergency room’
A historic Cop27 deal to address the devastating effects of the climate crisis is an important step forward, but the failure to cut greenhouse gas emissions means “our planet is still in the emergency room”, the UN secretary general has warned.A deal was reached in the early hours of Sunday morning in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, to establish a fund to compensate vulnerable countries for the irreparable climate damage they have suffered, in a major breakthrough for nations that are experiencing the most serious effects of the climate emergency.But on the crucial issue of limiting global heating in an effort...
Incoming GOP chair says House investigation into Trump's Mar-a-Lago documents 'will not be a priority'
The top House Republican slated to take over the chamber's investigation into classified documents found at the former president's Florida estate said it "will not be a priority" in the new Congress.
I Ranked Royals From Around The World Based On Their Net Worth, And The Range Is Honestly Really Surprising
Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, the leader of Brunei, is worth an estimated $20 billion. He lives in the world's largest palace, and allegedly owns over 600 Rolls-Royces.
Renewed shelling threatens key Ukrainian nuclear plant
The International Atomic Energy Agency says renewed shelling has hit Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region, the site of Europe's largest nuclear power plant.
Ukraine nuclear plant shelled, UN watchdog says
Explosions shook the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine over the weekend in what appeared to be renewed shelling of the facility and the surrounding area, according to the United Nations’ International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi called reports that agency experts on site had...
Liberation then shelling, Kherson braces for war's next phase
After Russian shells pounded the industrial area next to their home, setting fire to an oil depot in the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson, Yuri Mosolov and his wife decided it was time to leave. Even still, the targeting of the oil depot next to their home over the weekend left the couple rattled.
