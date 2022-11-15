Read full article on original website
Related
Incoming GOP chair says House investigation into Trump's Mar-a-Lago documents 'will not be a priority'
The top House Republican slated to take over the chamber's investigation into classified documents found at the former president's Florida estate said it "will not be a priority" in the new Congress.
Qatar opens the World Cup with a message of inclusion
AL KHOR, Qatar (AP) — Oscar-winning actor Morgan Freeman extended one yellow-gloved hand to a FIFA World Cup ambassador suffering from a rare spinal disorder in an image meant to represent inclusion in a country facing international criticism over its human rights record. It wasn’t the biggest moment of Sunday’s seven-act World Cup opening ceremony ahead of the match between host country Qatar and Ecuador. The largest cheers were reserved for the Mideast and African leaders watching from their luxury suites in Bedouin-tent inspired Al Bayt Stadium. In fact, it was Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani who drew a thunderous applause in a short speech delivered in Arabic from the suite. “We have worked hard, along with many people, to make it one of the most successful tournaments,” he said. “We have exerted all efforts and invested for the good of all humanity.”
Trump administration denied government websites for homelessness and fraud: Report
Former President Donald Trump's administration reportedly blocked various government websites from being made on topics ranging from homelessness to human trafficking.
Renewed shelling threatens key Ukrainian nuclear plant
The International Atomic Energy Agency says renewed shelling has hit Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region, the site of Europe's largest nuclear power plant.
Ukraine nuclear plant shelled, UN watchdog says
Explosions shook the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine over the weekend in what appeared to be renewed shelling of the facility and the surrounding area, according to the United Nations’ International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi called reports that agency experts on site had...
Liberation then shelling, Kherson braces for war's next phase
After Russian shells pounded the industrial area next to their home, setting fire to an oil depot in the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson, Yuri Mosolov and his wife decided it was time to leave. Even still, the targeting of the oil depot next to their home over the weekend left the couple rattled.
I Ranked Royals From Around The World Based On Their Net Worth, And The Range Is Honestly Really Surprising
Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, the leader of Brunei, is worth an estimated $20 billion. He lives in the world's largest palace, and allegedly owns over 600 Rolls-Royces.
Comments / 0