Idaho Vandals basketball holds moment of silence for 4 students killed near university
MOSCOW, Idaho — The University of Idaho's men's basketball team honored the four victims during Wednesday night's game, the first major event the school has hosted since the tragedy occurred on Nov. 13. It was definitely a somber mood at Wednesday's game with quite a few empty seats in...
University of Idaho Students Murdered: An in-depth look at the first few days of the investigation
Four University of Idaho students murdered and police do not have any suspects in custody. This is KREM 2 News coverage of the first days of the investigation.
Moscow Police to hold second press conference on Sunday after 4 University of Idaho students murdered near campus
The press conference will be held at 3 p.m. PST. KREM 2 will stream the conference on KREM.com, KREM 2+ and the KREM 2 YouTube page.
Autopsies completed on University of Idaho students, bodies released to families
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane County Medical Examiner has completed the autopsies on the four University of Idaho students who were killed inside a house near campus. Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen, and Ethan Chapin were found dead in a home on King Road Sunday afternoon. Moscow Police...
Hundreds gather in Coeur d'Alene for candlelight vigil to honor 4 students murdered near University of Idaho
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Whether people personally knew these four University of Idaho students or are just touched by their sudden passing, hundreds gathered in Coeur d'Alene to honor the lives of Maggie Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle. Local police say they still don't have a...
Latest Info | Moscow Police provide new details about the 4 University of Idaho students murdered near campus
MOSCOW, Idaho — Five days after four University of Idaho students were murdered in their home near campus with a knife, police are providing additional details about what they have learned in their investigation. On Nov. 13, officers with the Moscow Police Department were called to a home on...
