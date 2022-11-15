Read full article on original website
Bakersfield Californian
Letter to the editor: Why do Republicans limp so much?
The Republicans in Congress just set a new record for the time they took to shoot themselves in the foot once again after achieving a small political victory. They demonstrate an immense talent for snatching defeat from the jaws of victory. In the Senate, they had a priceless opportunity to look to the future in selecting a young new Senate leader. Instead, they re-elected Mitch McConnell, a Republican in Name Only (RINO) dinosaur who is a liberal, tired old political hack with no vision and who is cozy with the Chinese communists. He is the antithesis of a forward-looking leader that is sorely needed at this point. Bang! There goes the right foot.
Bakersfield Californian
Letter to the editor: We the people make America great
I am watching the Republicans' excitement of winning a bare-bones election for the House. Kevin McCarthy finally explained their platform agenda. He and Jim Jordan listed the investigations they will start on day one. Number one will be President Biden and his family, with Hunter Biden being the target.
Bakersfield Californian
Letter to the editor: This is how to be 'our' Kevin
Much has been said about the difficulties the new Speaker of the House, presumably "his" Kevin McCarthy, will have, considering the narrow margin the Republican Party has. Far right members may well block many of his initiatives. A possible solution: The Speaker could try something called bipartisanship, compromise, or cooperation....
Bakersfield Californian
Our View: Real election winners: voters and democracy
Voters and democracy were the clear winners in the Nov. 8 midterm elections. Regardless of the outcome of individual contests — and how Republicans will control the House of Representatives and Democrats end up controlling the Senate — Americans spoke with one voice. America’s democracy depends on free and fair elections. That was the result of the midterm elections.
Bakersfield Californian
BC staff denounce 'racist' flyer passed around town
Several teachers and administrators have denounced a “racist” flyer that ties several inaccuracies regarding an upcoming affordable housing project to leaders at Bakersfield College. Some Bakersfield residents received the flyer, which nobody has claimed responsibility for, the weekend before the midterm election.
