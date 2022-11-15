The Republicans in Congress just set a new record for the time they took to shoot themselves in the foot once again after achieving a small political victory. They demonstrate an immense talent for snatching defeat from the jaws of victory. In the Senate, they had a priceless opportunity to look to the future in selecting a young new Senate leader. Instead, they re-elected Mitch McConnell, a Republican in Name Only (RINO) dinosaur who is a liberal, tired old political hack with no vision and who is cozy with the Chinese communists. He is the antithesis of a forward-looking leader that is sorely needed at this point. Bang! There goes the right foot.

12 HOURS AGO