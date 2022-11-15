ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

UPDATE: 20-year-old dead after shooting in Dayton early Tuesday morning

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 5 days ago
DAYTON — UPDATE: 11 a.m.

A man is dead after a shooting in Dayton early Tuesday morning.

Officers were dispatched to the 3700 block of West Second Street shortly before 2:30 a.m. on the report of a shooting., according to Dayton police Lt. Steve Bauer.

A 20-year-old man was found shot and deceased, Bauer said. The man was a resident of the home.

Bauer says the shooting, which took place inside of the home, appears unintentional. Details on how many times the man had been shot were not immediately available.

A homicide unit will continue investigating the shooting, Bauer said.

We will continue updating this story as we learn more.

INITIAL REPORT:

One man is confirmed dead and a woman has been taken into custody after a shooting in Dayton early Tuesday.

Dayton police responded to a shooting near West Second Street and North Gettysburg Avenue around 2:30 a.m. according to Montgomery County dispatch.

Officers at the scene had the interaction blocked off as they worked.

Crews responded to a woman who allegedly shot a man entering a house, dispatch said.

Officials could not confirm whether the home belonged to the woman or what caused the gunshot.

This is a developing story and we will update this page as more information is released.

