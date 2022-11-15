ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Ukraine Is Preparing to Repel Possible Invasion From Belarus; Russia Says It Will Resist Reparations ‘Robbery'

By Holly Ellyatt,CNBC
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Liberation then shelling, Kherson braces for war's next phase

After Russian shells pounded the industrial area next to their home, setting fire to an oil depot in the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson, Yuri Mosolov and his wife decided it was time to leave. Even still, the targeting of the oil depot next to their home over the weekend left the couple rattled.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Harris Calls North Korea's Missile Launch a ‘Brazen Violation' as APEC Leaders Condemn Act

This is CNBC's live blog covering the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit. The APEC leaders' meeting begins Friday, as the world's economic leaders are expected to continue discussions of trade and sustainable economic growth. APEC ministers on Thursday exchanged views on how the region can maintain momentum for open trade, investment...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

GOP Operative Convicted of Funneling Russian Donation to Trump's 2016 Campaign

Republican political operative Jesse Benton was convicted in federal court of funneling $25,000 from a Russian businessman to Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign. The guilty verdict stemmed from money that Russian businessman Roman Vasilenko payed Benton in exchange for getting him a ticket to a Trump fundraiser so Vasilenko could get a photo with Trump.
IOWA STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

New Global Climate Deal Struck at Conference in Egypt

The two-week-long COP27 climate summit took place in Egypt's Red Sea resort town of Sharm el-Sheikh against a backdrop of increasing extreme weather events, geopolitical conflicts and a deepening energy crisis. Delegates at the world's biggest climate-related conference struggled to build consensus on an array of issues. A flurry of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy