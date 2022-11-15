ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Violent attack on wedding photographer at Palace of Fine Arts has neighbors on edge

By Betty Yu
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HDNCz_0jBAVAse00

Neighbors fearful after attack on wedding photographer at Palace of Fine Arts 13:42

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) -- Many Marina District residents are rattled by the latest brazen attack and attempted robbery of a wedding photographer at the Palace of Fine Arts.

Cell phone video captured the violent assault in the middle of a photoshoot with a bride and groom last Wednesday.

Anna Chung and her young daughters visit the Palace of Fine Arts at least once every day. They live just three blocks away.

But after seeing video of the latest crime, she questioned whether she should keep up her family routine.

"That's unbelievable. We've seen car break-ins around here, but that's kind of next level," said Chung. "Really unfortunate, it just kind of makes us feel a little bit hesitant especially, it's dark earlier in the evening. And even tonight I was wondering if we should do our lap around."

On Monday, they did their lap around the tourist attraction. They breezed by broken glass on the street - the aftermath of an all too common smash-and-grab. In fact, Chung's 8-year-old daughter witnessed a car break-in while riding her bike at the Palace of Fine Arts a few months ago.

"He drove his car up to the other car and he kind of just broke, and I couldn't really see, because he was so fast," said Nia Ohler. "I wondered why he did that because everyone was looking."

This year in the Northern Police district, which includes the Marina, there have been 5,385 cases of larceny theft, compared with nearly 4,795 during the same time period last year.

Robberies have remained roughly the same. There have been 262 this year so far, versus last year, when there were 290.

"It made me feel kind of unsafe," said Ohler.

"Little unsettled with little ones, and definitely a bit more worrisome than I'd like to," added her mother Chung.

Around the park, there are signs warning people not to leave belongings in their cars.

"It's normal. We walk here almost daily and there's always glass," said Cow Hollow resident Antonio Sala.

"Within the past few months is when I decided to order pepper spray and I didn't used to do that, especially in this neighborhood," said Chung.

Adding to the frustration, SFPD Chief Bill Scott said the department needs more than 500 officers.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS San Francisco

Video: Wedding photographer attacked during attempted robbery at SF's Palace of Fine Arts

SAN FRANCISCO -- A violent attack and attempted armed robbery of a wedding photographer was caught on camera at the Palace of Fine Arts in San Francisco earlier this week.It happened on Wednesday around 4:40 p.m. in front of a lot of witnesses.A cell phone video shows two gunmen trying to take a wedding photographer's camera and the gear in his camera bag.The victim refused to comply. The attackers repeatedly threatened the victim with their guns. One of the guns appeared to have an extended clip. The suspects hit him and pistol-whipped him."Just watching kind of like the struggle and...
TEXAS STATE
NBC Bay Area

San Francisco Activist Severally Beaten in the Tenderloin

A beloved community activist in San Francisco was severely beaten by a group of people over the weekend, leaving his family in disbelief. “Yeah when I first heard it, I couldn’t believe it. I couldn’t even imagine. My brother wouldn’t even hurt a fly, wouldn’t hurt a bee,” said Faheem Carter’s sister, Courtney Carter.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
padailypost.com

5 Hells Angels arrested in murder at Shoreline

Five men in the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club were arrested today (Nov. 15) in connection with the murder of one man and the brutal assault of an off-duty police officer at a country music concert at Shoreline Amphitheatre in June, police said. The murder victim was Juan Rangel Gonzalez, 41,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Domestic violence suspect shot dead by Redwood City police identified

REDWOOD CITY -- A domestic violence suspect who was fatally shot by Redwood City police while trying to use children as a shield on Tuesday afternoon has been identified by authorities. The San Mateo County Coroner's Office on Wednesday said the suspect was Abran Gutierrez, 36, of San Carlos. The incident began about 3:20 p.m. Tuesday with a 911 call to police from someone who didn't speak, but a dispatcher heard a child screaming in the background before the caller hung up, according to police. A callback to the number went to voicemail. A cellular tower helped direct officers to...
REDWOOD CITY, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Francisco police release details about two recent homicides

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) – The San Francisco Police Department released details on Tuesday about two homicides that occurred over the weekend – one in the city's Civic Center area on Friday night and the other in the Hayes Valley neighborhood on Saturday night.The first of the two homicides was reported around 9:30 p.m. Friday in the area of Grove and Larkin streets, where officers responded to a report of a possible assault and arrived to find a man unconscious and lying on the ground, according to police.The man was pronounced dead at the scene and his name was not...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

Gunmen Shoot Man Dead in Fillmore District as Another Slain in Unrelated Incident Over Weekend

A man was shot and killed by multiple gunmen Saturday, and another man was killed in an unrelated incident Friday night, according to the San Francisco Police Department. A 56-year-old San Francisco resident was killed Friday. Police officers discovered his body close to the San Francisco Public Library just before 10 p.m. He was possibly involved in a fight.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Mission Local

FBI raids Bernal Heights home

Update: Five alleged Hell’s Angels arrested following beating death at Mountain View concert. See end. Residents in the vicinity of Bronte Street and Tompkins Avenue, a stone’s throw from the Alemany Farmer’s Market, were awakened by a predawn FBI raid. At just before 5 a.m., area dwellers...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ksro.com

Shooter and Victim at Rohnert Park Sandwich Shop Knew Each Other

The suspect and victim in Sunday night’s shooting inside a sandwich shop in Rohnert Park are not strangers. Police say the 16-year-old girl who was shot and the 19-year-old woman accused of pulling the trigger are “known to each other.” The district manager of the business, Sourdough and Company, tells the Press Democrat there was a dispute between the employee and four people who walked into the shop. One of those four people was the girl who was later shot. Security camera footage also shows one of the four people recording on a cellphone as the other three confront the employee who opened fire. The suspect, Jade Cutrer, remains behind bars on one-million-dollars bail.
ROHNERT PARK, CA
CBS San Francisco

Police negotiating with suspect barricaded inside car in Novato

NOVATO (CBS SF) -- Police were negotiating with a suspect barricaded inside a car, in Novato on Tuesday."NPD Officers working on stolen vehicle case," Novato police tweeted around 2:30 p.m.Police have closed Cambridge Street between Arthur and Dawes Street. Authorities were asking people to avoid the area.This is a developing story and will be updated.
NOVATO, CA
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
99K+
Followers
27K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy