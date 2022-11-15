Read full article on original website
Poor-Quality Sleep Linked to Fatty Liver Disease
Disturbed nighttime sleep, daytime napping and snoring are associated with an increased risk of metabolic-associated fatty liver disease (MAFLD), according to research published in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism. Another study found that night owls may also be at greater risk for more severe fatty liver disease, researchers reported in the International Journal of Obesity.
Underactive thyroid: The seven most common symptoms associated with the condition
The NHS defines an underactive thyroid (or hypothyroidism) as a failure of the thyroid gland, located in the neck in front of the windpipe, to produce sufficient quantities of the hormones needed to regulate the body’s metabolism, such as triiodothyronine and thyroxine.Without the right level of these hormones in production to moderate how the body stores and uses energy, many of its functions can gradually begin to slow down, affecting the internal organs.Symptoms associated with hypothyroidism develop slowly and are often difficult to distinguish from other ailments with which they might also be associated.The seven most common symptoms, according to...
cohaitungchi.com
Chronic Inflammation at the Root of Most Diseases + How to Prevent!
Inflammation is now being linked to just about every health condition. What are some examples of inflammatory diseases? According to a Harvard Medical School report, “Chronic inflammation plays a central role in some of the most challenging diseases of our time, including rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, heart disease, diabetes, asthma, and even Alzheimer’s.”
Medical News Today
Can someone have hypothyroidism and hyperthyroidism?
While it is unlikely, a person may alternate between hyperthyroidism and hypothyroidism. This depends on the balance of thyroid antibodies present in autoimmune thyroid disorders. The thyroid is a butterfly-shaped gland at the base of the front of a person’s neck. It secretes hormones that help to control vital body...
Medical News Today
What is inflammatory arthritis?
Inflammatory arthritis describes a group of conditions where the body’s cells attack the tissue in the joints. A person with arthritis experiences pain, stiffness, and a decreased range of motion in the affected joints. Arthritis is an umbrella term to describe inflammation of one or more joints. Various types...
healthcareguys.com
7 Natural Remedies for Rheumatoid Arthritis
You can still enjoy a healthy and active lifestyle when you have rheumatoid arthritis. It’s natural to feel angry, frustrated, afraid, and uncertain when you’ve been diagnosed with the disease. You wake up with your joints feeling stiff and painful every morning, and sometimes even the simplest chores like laundry and cooking become a challenge.
MedicineNet.com
What Are the Symptoms of Cryptococcosis?
Cryptococcosis is the most common fungus that causes severe infection around the world. Cryptococcosis is caused by the fungi Cryptococcus neoformans and Cryptococcus gattii. Common signs and symptoms of cryptococcosis include:. Symptoms of brain infection (cryptococcal meningitis) In people with weakened immune systems, the infection may spread to the brain....
Medical News Today
Can shingles affect the mouth?
Shingles causes a painful skin rash with fluid-filled blisters that usually affects the skin on the torso or face. However, it can develop inside the mouth. This is called oral shingles. Shingles is a viral infection that develops due to the varicella-zoster virus, the same virus that causes chicken pox.
NIH Director's Blog
Inflammation Pattern in the Brain May Cause Many Long COVID Symptoms
Millions of people who have had COVID-19 continue to experience symptoms, or develop new symptoms, for weeks, months, or years after they were first infected. These symptoms are commonly known as Long COVID, and the direct causes of Long COVID are not currently known. In a study supported by the...
cohaitungchi.com
Symptoms of Thyroid Problems in Women
Feeling tired, gaining or losing a few pounds, or having trouble sleeping? If so, you have plenty of company. These common complaints can be symptoms of a myriad of conditions, including disorders of the thyroid, a butterfly-shaped endocrine gland. So how do you know whether or not to be concerned?
Medical News Today
Can hyperthyroidism result in neuropathy?
Neuropathy involves damage to the nerves. In some cases, people with hyperthyroidism may develop neuropathy. This article explores the link between hyperthyroidism and neuropathy, other common causes of neuropathy, and additional neurological symptoms of hyperthyroidism. Can hyperthyroidism cause neuropathy?. Hyperthyroidism involves an excess, or overproduction of, thyroid hormones. This can...
Medical News Today
Everything to know about Asherman syndrome
Asherman syndrome is a rare condition that occurs when scar tissue forms and builds within the uterus. It can cause mild to severe symptoms and complications, including infertility. However, treatment can restore typical reproductive functioning. Asherman syndrome is an acquired gynecological condition. It often occurs following procedures such as dilation...
MedicineNet.com
Does Rheumatoid Arthritis Cause Granuloma?
Yes, rheumatoid arthritis (RA) can cause granuloma in the body. Although rheumatoid granulomas can occur at any site in the body, they most commonly affect the skin (which results in subcutaneous nodules). They are typically seen at sites of repeated friction or pressure, such as the elbows, fingers, and forearms.
Medical News Today
Joint and muscle pain with liver disease
Classic signs of liver disease include jaundice, or yellowing of the skin, and a swollen abdomen. However, doctors also associate certain joint and muscle issues with liver disease. cause of joint pain in people with liver disease is arthritis, which is inflammation of the joints. Arthritis can cause joint swelling,...
cohaitungchi.com
Can Hypothyroidism Cause “Brain Fog” & Mental Symptoms?
Hypothyroidism is a hormone imbalance that may come along with a group of symptoms that can affect your cognition, mood, and energy. Read on to learn more about the best foods, supplements, and lifestyle strategies to beat hypothyroidism-linked “brain fog.”. How Hypothyroidism Affects the Brain. The Hypothalamus-Pituitary-Thyroid (HPT) Axis.
2minutemedicine.com
Children with migraines have elevated risk of anxiety and depressive symptoms and disorders
1. In a systematic review and meta-analysis, children and adolescents with migraine are at higher risk of anxiety and depression symptoms and disorders compared with patients without migraines. 2. Pediatric patients with migraines may therefore benefit from routine screening for anxiety and depression. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Study Rundown:...
Healthline
Throat Symptoms in Asthma: Tightness, Swelling, Reflux, and More
Swelling or tightness in your throat may be a symptom of asthma, but it could also be due to a co-occurring condition like GERD or vocal cord dysfunction. In some cases, it could signal a severe allergic reaction. Asthma, a common lung condition, is perhaps best known for symptoms such...
Healthline
What to Know About Juvenile Ankylosing Spondylitis
Juvenile ankylosing spondylitis is a rare type of inflammatory arthritis that’s characterized by inflammation in the spine and joints as well as other body systems. It’s important to get a diagnosis if your child has symptoms of this condition. Juvenile ankylosing spondylitis is a type of inflammatory arthritis...
cohaitungchi.com
Understanding Muscle Pain and Weakness in Thyroid Disease
Muscle disease, or myopathy, may occur because you have an underactive thyroid (hypothyroidism) or an overactive thyroid (hyperthyroidism). Muscle problems related to these medical conditions are usually mild. Treatment of your thyroid disorder can help ease the symptoms. However, in some rare cases, myopathy related to thyroid disease can be...
Rise in child poisonings linked to cough medicine, FDA warns
The Food and Drug Administration is warning about a link between a popular cough medicine and a dramatic increase in child poisonings.
