ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nashvillemedicalnews.com

Tristar Southern Hills Medical Center Welcomes New Chief Nursing Officer, Chad Cashion

NASHVILLE — TriStar Southern Hills Medical Center is pleased to welcome Chad Cashion as Chief Nursing Officer of the 136-bed hospital. Cashion will lead nursing operations and support care experience initiatives that drive high-quality outcomes, superior patient care and an engaged nursing workforce. Cashion previously served as the Associate Chief Nursing Officer at TriStar Summit Medical Center in Hermitage.
NASHVILLE, TN
nashvillemedicalnews.com

Kristin Darby, CIO of HarmonyCares, Joins StationMD’s Board of Advisors

StationMD announces that global strategic technology leader, Kristin Darby, a Nashville resident, has joined its Board of Advisors, bringing a wealth of expertise in the areas of enterprise strategy, operations, cyber security, informatics, digital engagement, and their applications on home-based healthcare. StationMD is a healthcare company that uses telemedicine to...
NASHVILLE, TN
chattanoogacw.com

A look at how a small city in Tennessee is addressing homelessness

MCMINNVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Nashville isn’t the only Midstate city dealing with a homeless problem. About an hour and a half southeast of Nashville, McMinnville is tackling the homeless problem so well that other cities are looking at their blueprint for success. Around 70 miles away sits the...
MCMINNVILLE, TN
nashvillemedicalnews.com

25m Health Marks One Year of Fueling Innovations that are Shaping the Future of Healthcare

Since November 2021, first-of-its-kind healthtech incubator has launched six new companies and funded five others to address complex industry challenges. BRENTWOOD – 25m Health has announced that it launched six companies and invested in five more in its first year of operation. The Nashville-based healthtech incubator was formed in November 2021 by a joint venture between Lifepoint Health®, 25madison and Apollo Global Management (NYSE: APO). Its growing portfolio of innovative startups all target solutions aimed at improving access to high quality care, enhancing the delivery of care across the healthcare continuum, and advancing value-based care.
NASHVILLE, TN
Sidelines

A Soulful Night in the Boro

Story and Photos by Reggie Johnson | Contributing Writer. Friday was an eventful and energetic night at Middle Tennessee State University. Chris Young Cafe` helped host a concert organized by MTSU’s Omega Delta Psi, a recording industry co-ed professional fraternity. The venue set a record high in attendance with over 100 students, families and staff.
MURFREESBORO, TN
actionnews5.com

Tenn. could receive $70M after settlement with Walmart due to opioid crisis

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Tenn. Attorney General Johnathan Skrmetti stated that Walmart has reached a $3.1 billion settlement for Walmart’s failure to properly regulate the opioid dispensing at its stores. Skrmetti says this contributed to the opioid addiction issue in Tennessee and its local governments could receive more than...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Madison neighborhood lives in fear of homeless in community

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A spike in the homeless population on Maple Street in Madison now has some people said they’re scared for their safety, saying people constantly walk around with knives and guns. “They come behind building with machetes and knives,” Ricky Molina said. Molina, who owns...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Heartbroken family calls death senseless

Gallatin mother, sister remember Bobby Transou Jr. Gallatin mother, sister remember Bobby Transou Jr. Man arrested after deadly shooting at Clarksville …. Clarksville police say a suspect is in custody following a shooting at an intersection that left a 19-year-old dead. Nashville shooting suspect captured in East Tennessee. The man...
GALLATIN, TN
Footwear News

Genesco Unveils New Corporate Headquarters in Nashville

Genesco has unveiled its new headquarters in Nashville, Tenn. The footwear firm behind Journeys, Johnston & Murphy and Schuh held an opening ceremony on Nov. 3 to celebrate the move from its former headquarters on Murfreesboro Road  — which housed the company for more than 50 years — to its new offices located at 535 Marriott Drive. The 182,000-sq.-ft. location has seven floors devoted to its owned and licensed brands and will house more than 850 employees in total. Genesco CEO Mimi Vaughn, Nashville Mayor John Cooper, United Way president Brian Hassett and Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce president and CEO Ralph Schulz...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

‘Days of Our Lives’ actor John Aniston dies

20 pounds of vacuum-sealed marijuana found at Nashville …. A man is facing felony drug charges after police say they found pounds of marijuana mixed with coffee grounds inside his luggage at Nashville International Airport. Bristol team shares Nashville Speedway renovation …. A landmark deal has been made to renovate...
NASHVILLE, TN
News Channel Nebraska

What is LASIK Eye Surgery Cost in Nashville, TN?

Originally Posted On: https://www.lasiknashville.net/what-is-lasik-eye-surgery-cost-in-nashville-tn/ The most common question when considering LASIK surgery in Nashville, TN is “How much does it cost?” We all know that the cost of Lasik eye surgery in Nashville is a major factor in our decision-making process. It is easy to get confused by the price for Lasik eye surgery in Nashville. There are so many options available online.
NASHVILLE, TN
luxury-houses.net

This $10M Fabulous House in Nashville, TN Exudes all the Quintessential Southern Graces, Charms, Manners, Pleasantries

The House in Nashville is a luxurious home with warm & inviting entrance, sunny, light filled rooms, now available for sale. This home located at 4335 Chickering Ln, Nashville, Tennessee; offering 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with 9,318 square feet of living spaces. Call Steve G Fridrich – Fridrich & Clark Realty – (Phone: 615-321-4420) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the House in Nashville.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Father of murdered nurse lunges at suspects in court

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The two men accused in the death of Saint Thomas nurse, Caitlyn Kaufman, were in the courtroom for less than ten seconds when her father attempted to charge at them. It was an emotional start to the motions hearing. As her father was being escorted...
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy