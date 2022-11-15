Read full article on original website
nashvillemedicalnews.com
Tristar Southern Hills Medical Center Welcomes New Chief Nursing Officer, Chad Cashion
NASHVILLE — TriStar Southern Hills Medical Center is pleased to welcome Chad Cashion as Chief Nursing Officer of the 136-bed hospital. Cashion will lead nursing operations and support care experience initiatives that drive high-quality outcomes, superior patient care and an engaged nursing workforce. Cashion previously served as the Associate Chief Nursing Officer at TriStar Summit Medical Center in Hermitage.
wpln.org
A long COVID patient in Hendersonville shows just how little is known about treatment
Medical equipment is still strewn around the house of Rick Lucas, 62, who has been home from the hospital nearly two years. He picks up a spirometer, which measures his lung capacity, and takes a deep breath, though not as deep as he’d like. But he’s come a long...
nashvillemedicalnews.com
Kristin Darby, CIO of HarmonyCares, Joins StationMD’s Board of Advisors
StationMD announces that global strategic technology leader, Kristin Darby, a Nashville resident, has joined its Board of Advisors, bringing a wealth of expertise in the areas of enterprise strategy, operations, cyber security, informatics, digital engagement, and their applications on home-based healthcare. StationMD is a healthcare company that uses telemedicine to...
chattanoogacw.com
A look at how a small city in Tennessee is addressing homelessness
MCMINNVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Nashville isn’t the only Midstate city dealing with a homeless problem. About an hour and a half southeast of Nashville, McMinnville is tackling the homeless problem so well that other cities are looking at their blueprint for success. Around 70 miles away sits the...
nashvillemedicalnews.com
25m Health Marks One Year of Fueling Innovations that are Shaping the Future of Healthcare
Since November 2021, first-of-its-kind healthtech incubator has launched six new companies and funded five others to address complex industry challenges. BRENTWOOD – 25m Health has announced that it launched six companies and invested in five more in its first year of operation. The Nashville-based healthtech incubator was formed in November 2021 by a joint venture between Lifepoint Health®, 25madison and Apollo Global Management (NYSE: APO). Its growing portfolio of innovative startups all target solutions aimed at improving access to high quality care, enhancing the delivery of care across the healthcare continuum, and advancing value-based care.
Sidelines
A Soulful Night in the Boro
Story and Photos by Reggie Johnson | Contributing Writer. Friday was an eventful and energetic night at Middle Tennessee State University. Chris Young Cafe` helped host a concert organized by MTSU’s Omega Delta Psi, a recording industry co-ed professional fraternity. The venue set a record high in attendance with over 100 students, families and staff.
actionnews5.com
Tenn. could receive $70M after settlement with Walmart due to opioid crisis
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Tenn. Attorney General Johnathan Skrmetti stated that Walmart has reached a $3.1 billion settlement for Walmart’s failure to properly regulate the opioid dispensing at its stores. Skrmetti says this contributed to the opioid addiction issue in Tennessee and its local governments could receive more than...
Documents show Gallatin nursing home didn't properly screen before outbreak
Internal documents show the Gallatin nursing home failed to properly screen visitors and staff before the big COVID-19 outbreak at the facility at the start of the pandemic.
WSMV
Madison neighborhood lives in fear of homeless in community
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A spike in the homeless population on Maple Street in Madison now has some people said they’re scared for their safety, saying people constantly walk around with knives and guns. “They come behind building with machetes and knives,” Ricky Molina said. Molina, who owns...
Health Inspections: Grocery Stores in Robertson County for Nov. 15, 2022
These are the health scores for grocery stores in Robertson County with their most recent inspection score as of November 15, 2022, according to the Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s latest available health score information. Important Information about Food Premises Reports. The information posted at the Tennessee Department of Agriculture...
WKRN
Heartbroken family calls death senseless
Gallatin mother, sister remember Bobby Transou Jr. Gallatin mother, sister remember Bobby Transou Jr. Man arrested after deadly shooting at Clarksville …. Clarksville police say a suspect is in custody following a shooting at an intersection that left a 19-year-old dead. Nashville shooting suspect captured in East Tennessee. The man...
Nashville evictions double in October; Metro program gives tenants free access to lawyers
There's been an uptick in people getting kicked out of their homes in Nashville in recent months, according to data provided by the Davidson County Sheriff's Office.
Genesco Unveils New Corporate Headquarters in Nashville
Genesco has unveiled its new headquarters in Nashville, Tenn. The footwear firm behind Journeys, Johnston & Murphy and Schuh held an opening ceremony on Nov. 3 to celebrate the move from its former headquarters on Murfreesboro Road — which housed the company for more than 50 years — to its new offices located at 535 Marriott Drive. The 182,000-sq.-ft. location has seven floors devoted to its owned and licensed brands and will house more than 850 employees in total. Genesco CEO Mimi Vaughn, Nashville Mayor John Cooper, United Way president Brian Hassett and Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce president and CEO Ralph Schulz...
As temperatures plummet, volunteers needed for helping homeless citizens
The current low temperatures can be dangerous, even deadly. Now, Open Table Nashville has begun its cold patrols to find those experiencing homelessness and keep them safe from the cold.
Traffic experiment to launch on I-24 in Nashville
Interstate 24 in South Nashville will serve as the site for a test dubbed the "world’s largest open-track traffic experiment."
WKRN
‘Days of Our Lives’ actor John Aniston dies
20 pounds of vacuum-sealed marijuana found at Nashville …. A man is facing felony drug charges after police say they found pounds of marijuana mixed with coffee grounds inside his luggage at Nashville International Airport. Bristol team shares Nashville Speedway renovation …. A landmark deal has been made to renovate...
News Channel Nebraska
What is LASIK Eye Surgery Cost in Nashville, TN?
Originally Posted On: https://www.lasiknashville.net/what-is-lasik-eye-surgery-cost-in-nashville-tn/ The most common question when considering LASIK surgery in Nashville, TN is “How much does it cost?” We all know that the cost of Lasik eye surgery in Nashville is a major factor in our decision-making process. It is easy to get confused by the price for Lasik eye surgery in Nashville. There are so many options available online.
luxury-houses.net
This $10M Fabulous House in Nashville, TN Exudes all the Quintessential Southern Graces, Charms, Manners, Pleasantries
The House in Nashville is a luxurious home with warm & inviting entrance, sunny, light filled rooms, now available for sale. This home located at 4335 Chickering Ln, Nashville, Tennessee; offering 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with 9,318 square feet of living spaces. Call Steve G Fridrich – Fridrich & Clark Realty – (Phone: 615-321-4420) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the House in Nashville.
Sumner County commission votes to give Comer Barn back to original owners
The cost of renovations was the main reason the county wanted to give the barn back to the Rogers Group.
WKRN
Father of murdered nurse lunges at suspects in court
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The two men accused in the death of Saint Thomas nurse, Caitlyn Kaufman, were in the courtroom for less than ten seconds when her father attempted to charge at them. It was an emotional start to the motions hearing. As her father was being escorted...
