ABILENE — Abilene Christian returned home to Moody to host crosstown rival McMurry on Tuesday night. A sloppy first 10 minutes of action allowed the Warhawks to hang around early leaving the Wildcats with just a three-point lead at the 9:24 mark of the first half. The team would slowly pull away the rest of the half, going into the locker room with a 20-point advantage. The second half was all ACU as they opened the half on a 6-0 run. After an early three by McMurry in the second half, the Wildcats would hold them scoreless for the next 10 minutes of action. The Wildcats went on a 26-0 run over those ten minutes and came away with a dominant 104-46 victory.

ABILENE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO