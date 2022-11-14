Genesco has unveiled its new headquarters in Nashville, Tenn. The footwear firm behind Journeys, Johnston & Murphy and Schuh held an opening ceremony on Nov. 3 to celebrate the move from its former headquarters on Murfreesboro Road — which housed the company for more than 50 years — to its new offices located at 535 Marriott Drive. The 182,000-sq.-ft. location has seven floors devoted to its owned and licensed brands and will house more than 850 employees in total. Genesco CEO Mimi Vaughn, Nashville Mayor John Cooper, United Way president Brian Hassett and Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce president and CEO Ralph Schulz...

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO