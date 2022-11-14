Read full article on original website
Felix Cavaliere of the Rascals: On New Book, Tour with Gene Cornish, Memories of Jimi Hendrix and the BeatlesFrank MastropoloNashville, TN
Dolly Parton has $100 million to give away. Who should she support?Ash JurbergNashville, TN
This Tennessee Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the StateTravel MavenNashville, TN
New plan would give Tennessee families hundreds each monthR.A. HeimTennessee State
Metro Nashville Police Detectives are Searching for a 'Fake' Rideshare Driver Drugging Passengers and Robbing ThemZack LoveNashville, TN
nscc.edu
Nashville State Announces Director of Nursing
Nashville State’s Nursing program has a new director. Elizabeth Youngblood, RN, WHNP, BC, CNE, Ed.D., is leading the highly-respected associate degree-level program. “I am exceptionally proud to say that Nashville State Community College Nursing is a highly-regarded program, having educated leaders in the field for years, with expert instructors who have years of clinical experience and a vast network,” said Nashville State’s Vice President of Academic Affairs Dr. Carol Rothstein. “Beth has a tremendous amount of experience in academia and on the clinical side, which will serve the program well as it continues to maintain its level of excellence and possibly expand.”
tbinewsroom.com
Join our Team! New Positions Announced at TBI Headquarters in Nashville
The TBI is seeking interested and qualified candidates for the following open positions at our headquarters in Nashville. Responsible for conducting Tennessee Incident Based Reporting System (TIBRS) training and providing assistance to law enforcement agencies with all TIBRS related questions. Teaches TIBRS Data Collection, Reporting Agency Contact (RAC) Orientation, TNCOP Software, and TIBRS Review classes. Prepares presentations for and teaches in the annual TIBRS Conference and other small conferences. Prepares and reviews materials for classes. May also provide training for law enforcement agencies across the state. Assists in data analysis.
WSMV
Titans, Mayor Cooper announce $15M donation for Nashville high school athletic programs
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville’s public high schools received a welcome surprise on Wednesday. Mayor John Cooper announced all of them will get new sports fields. Each of the 15 Metro Nashville Public Schools high school will split $15 million, all of which will see significant improvements to their athletic fields.
Nashville high schools to receive new sports fields, improved athletic facilities through $15M project
On Wednesday morning, Mayor John Cooper announced Metro Nashville Public Schools' 15 high school sports programs will receive a significant amount of funding thanks to a partnership with The Foundation for Athletics in Nashville Schools, Inc. and the Tennessee Titans.
WSMV
PGA golfer donates $55,000 to Nashville Christian School to build golf practice facilities
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - PGA Tour professional Brandt Snedeker, along with his foundation and the Tennessee Golf Association, donated $55,000 to Nashville Christian School to build a golf practice facility on their campus. “Giving these kids access to golf they probably wouldn’t have had elsewise is something that we’re excited...
chattanoogacw.com
A look at how a small city in Tennessee is addressing homelessness
MCMINNVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Nashville isn’t the only Midstate city dealing with a homeless problem. About an hour and a half southeast of Nashville, McMinnville is tackling the homeless problem so well that other cities are looking at their blueprint for success. Around 70 miles away sits the...
Wilson County high school teacher steps up to become full-time bus driver
Everyone knows that one teacher who goes above and beyond, but one Watertown High School educator stands out because she is a true triple threat.
Genesco Unveils New Corporate Headquarters in Nashville
Genesco has unveiled its new headquarters in Nashville, Tenn. The footwear firm behind Journeys, Johnston & Murphy and Schuh held an opening ceremony on Nov. 3 to celebrate the move from its former headquarters on Murfreesboro Road — which housed the company for more than 50 years — to its new offices located at 535 Marriott Drive. The 182,000-sq.-ft. location has seven floors devoted to its owned and licensed brands and will house more than 850 employees in total. Genesco CEO Mimi Vaughn, Nashville Mayor John Cooper, United Way president Brian Hassett and Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce president and CEO Ralph Schulz...
wgnsradio.com
New Locally Owned and Operated Bookstore in Murfreesboro
(MURFREESBORO, TENN.) It’s an interesting time for bookstores across the nation, with smaller, locally owned bookstores becoming harder and harder to find. The subject of books was even highlighted late last month when a publishing merger was blocked by a federal judge. CBS News Correspondent Vicki Barker reported... Meanwhile...
WSMV
Oldest tree at Vanderbilt dies
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – The oldest tree on Vanderbilt University’s campus has died. Vanderbilt announced Tuesday morning the Vanderbilt Bicentennial Oak “sadly succumbed to age-related decay” over the weekend. “The Bicentennial Oak was undoubtedly the most famous tree on the Vanderbilt campus. Recognized as a landmark...
WSMV
Davidson Co. residents look to Metro Action Commission to help with rent, utility assistance
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Several Davidson County residents have applied for utilities and rental assistance through Metro Action Commission this application season. Metro Action Commission, also known as MAC, has facilities that meet the income requirements with things like electricity, water, rent, and mortgage bills. “Definitely the inflation, the rising...
Clarksville and Murfreesboro named worst cities to live without a car
Clarksville was number two on that list, and Murfreesboro came in seven.
WKRN
Community mourns death of Gallatin High School student
Community mourns death of Gallatin High School student. Community mourns death of Gallatin High School student. Bristol team shares Nashville Speedway renovation …. A landmark deal has been made to renovate Nashville's Fairgrounds Speedway. Austin Peay State University launches its own brand …. The Govs' are bringing the heat with...
Nashville evictions double in October; Metro program gives tenants free access to lawyers
There's been an uptick in people getting kicked out of their homes in Nashville in recent months, according to data provided by the Davidson County Sheriff's Office.
franklinis.com
Top 5 Steakhouses in Franklin
Whether you are wanting to check out a new restaurant for date night, searching for a good spot for your business dinner, or looking to have a nice evening with friends and family, we know just the place! Franklin has a variety of unique, high-quality steakhouses to choose from. Keep reading for suggestions on your next night out!
WSMV
Metropolitan Trustee says $6 million available for property owners in Davidson County
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - More people in Davidson County have paid their property taxes year-to-date, but there are still millions of dollars in relief out there, just waiting for people to use it. The Metropolitan Trustee said property taxes are 2.5% higher than in 2021, but their office has been...
Metro councilman accuses Mayor Cooper of lying over Titan’s stadium deal
The Titans' campaign for a new $2.1 billion domed stadium is facing criticism from the chair of the committee tasked with looking into the deal.
rewind943.com
Clarksville’s Best Winners
Winners of Clarksville’s Best 2022 are live on ClarksvillesBest.com!. Congratulations to all the winners and thank you to our presenting sponsor, Pete Olson Injury Law!. Our 2022 voting period was held from, Aug. 29 through Sept. 16, and we had over 26,000 unique voters cast over 92,000 votes!. To...
Sidelines
A Soulful Night in the Boro
Story and Photos by Reggie Johnson | Contributing Writer. Friday was an eventful and energetic night at Middle Tennessee State University. Chris Young Cafe` helped host a concert organized by MTSU’s Omega Delta Psi, a recording industry co-ed professional fraternity. The venue set a record high in attendance with over 100 students, families and staff.
fox17.com
Metro Council approves ordinance to eliminate parking minimums in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Metro Council on Tuesday voted to approve an ordinance that would eliminate parking minimums in popular spots like The Gulch, Midtown, and Germantown. Currently, if a developer goes to get a permit, in many cases Metro will tell them that they can't continue with...
