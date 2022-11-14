ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

nscc.edu

Nashville State Announces Director of Nursing

Nashville State’s Nursing program has a new director. Elizabeth Youngblood, RN, WHNP, BC, CNE, Ed.D., is leading the highly-respected associate degree-level program. “I am exceptionally proud to say that Nashville State Community College Nursing is a highly-regarded program, having educated leaders in the field for years, with expert instructors who have years of clinical experience and a vast network,” said Nashville State’s Vice President of Academic Affairs Dr. Carol Rothstein. “Beth has a tremendous amount of experience in academia and on the clinical side, which will serve the program well as it continues to maintain its level of excellence and possibly expand.”
NASHVILLE, TN
tbinewsroom.com

Join our Team! New Positions Announced at TBI Headquarters in Nashville

The TBI is seeking interested and qualified candidates for the following open positions at our headquarters in Nashville. Responsible for conducting Tennessee Incident Based Reporting System (TIBRS) training and providing assistance to law enforcement agencies with all TIBRS related questions. Teaches TIBRS Data Collection, Reporting Agency Contact (RAC) Orientation, TNCOP Software, and TIBRS Review classes. Prepares presentations for and teaches in the annual TIBRS Conference and other small conferences. Prepares and reviews materials for classes. May also provide training for law enforcement agencies across the state. Assists in data analysis.
NASHVILLE, TN
chattanoogacw.com

A look at how a small city in Tennessee is addressing homelessness

MCMINNVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Nashville isn’t the only Midstate city dealing with a homeless problem. About an hour and a half southeast of Nashville, McMinnville is tackling the homeless problem so well that other cities are looking at their blueprint for success. Around 70 miles away sits the...
MCMINNVILLE, TN
Footwear News

Genesco Unveils New Corporate Headquarters in Nashville

Genesco has unveiled its new headquarters in Nashville, Tenn. The footwear firm behind Journeys, Johnston & Murphy and Schuh held an opening ceremony on Nov. 3 to celebrate the move from its former headquarters on Murfreesboro Road  — which housed the company for more than 50 years — to its new offices located at 535 Marriott Drive. The 182,000-sq.-ft. location has seven floors devoted to its owned and licensed brands and will house more than 850 employees in total. Genesco CEO Mimi Vaughn, Nashville Mayor John Cooper, United Way president Brian Hassett and Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce president and CEO Ralph Schulz...
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

New Locally Owned and Operated Bookstore in Murfreesboro

(MURFREESBORO, TENN.) It’s an interesting time for bookstores across the nation, with smaller, locally owned bookstores becoming harder and harder to find. The subject of books was even highlighted late last month when a publishing merger was blocked by a federal judge. CBS News Correspondent Vicki Barker reported... Meanwhile...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

Oldest tree at Vanderbilt dies

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – The oldest tree on Vanderbilt University’s campus has died. Vanderbilt announced Tuesday morning the Vanderbilt Bicentennial Oak “sadly succumbed to age-related decay” over the weekend. “The Bicentennial Oak was undoubtedly the most famous tree on the Vanderbilt campus. Recognized as a landmark...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Davidson Co. residents look to Metro Action Commission to help with rent, utility assistance

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Several Davidson County residents have applied for utilities and rental assistance through Metro Action Commission this application season. Metro Action Commission, also known as MAC, has facilities that meet the income requirements with things like electricity, water, rent, and mortgage bills. “Definitely the inflation, the rising...
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
WKRN

Community mourns death of Gallatin High School student

Community mourns death of Gallatin High School student. Community mourns death of Gallatin High School student. Bristol team shares Nashville Speedway renovation …. A landmark deal has been made to renovate Nashville's Fairgrounds Speedway. Austin Peay State University launches its own brand …. The Govs' are bringing the heat with...
NASHVILLE, TN
franklinis.com

Top 5 Steakhouses in Franklin

Whether you are wanting to check out a new restaurant for date night, searching for a good spot for your business dinner, or looking to have a nice evening with friends and family, we know just the place! Franklin has a variety of unique, high-quality steakhouses to choose from. Keep reading for suggestions on your next night out!
FRANKLIN, TN
rewind943.com

Clarksville’s Best Winners

Winners of Clarksville’s Best 2022 are live on ClarksvillesBest.com!. Congratulations to all the winners and thank you to our presenting sponsor, Pete Olson Injury Law!. Our 2022 voting period was held from, Aug. 29 through Sept. 16, and we had over 26,000 unique voters cast over 92,000 votes!. To...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Sidelines

A Soulful Night in the Boro

Story and Photos by Reggie Johnson | Contributing Writer. Friday was an eventful and energetic night at Middle Tennessee State University. Chris Young Cafe` helped host a concert organized by MTSU’s Omega Delta Psi, a recording industry co-ed professional fraternity. The venue set a record high in attendance with over 100 students, families and staff.
MURFREESBORO, TN

