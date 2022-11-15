Read full article on original website
cohaitungchi.com
Levothyroxine Treatment and the Risk of Cardiac Arrhythmias – Focus on the Patient Submitted to Thyroid Surgery
Thyroidectomy is a surgical process, carried out both as a typical open surgical procedure or in its place strategy surgical procedure, comparable to minimally invasive video-assisted thyroidectomy (MIVAT) or robot-assisted transaxillary thyroidectomy, aiming to take away all or a part of the thyroid gland (1). The process is often used to deal with a spread of thyroid-related issues, together with thyroid most cancers, hyperthyroidism goiters, and thyroid nodules that may be obstructive and trigger swallowing or respiratory difficulties (2). The introduction of MIVAT improved the remedy choices for some thyroid situations. Regardless of superiority concerning sufferers’ satisfaction with quicker restoration and decreased issues related to customary open thyroidectomy (neck ache, voice issues, nervousness), it's confirmed as a dependable process in solely strictly indicated instances (1). It isn't appropriate for sufferers with thyroiditis, giant multinodular goiters, domestically invasive thyroid carcinoma, or the presence of lateral neck compartment malignant lymph nodes. It evolves as customary process within the fastidiously chosen instances with low- and intermediate-risk differentiated thyroid carcinoma (3, 4).
News-Medical.net
New analysis on the risk for myocarditis or pericarditis after mRNA COVID-19 vaccination
A comprehensive review and meta-analysis of published research confirm that young adults (40 years old and younger) have a slightly elevated risk for myocarditis or pericarditis after mRNA COVID-19 vaccination. The analysis is reported in a new study in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine, published by Elsevier. Our study...
scitechdaily.com
A New and Improved Diabetes Drug
Tirzepatide, a new diabetes drug administered weekly through injection, helped those with type 2 diabetes meet blood glucose goals 4 to 12 weeks earlier than those receiving conventional diabetic drugs. The phase 3 SURPASS trials, which were published in 2021, proved that tirzepatide reduces blood sugar and promotes weight reduction...
MedicalXpress
A promising drug candidate discovered for the prevention of type 1 diabetes
According to a study, type 1 diabetes could be prevented by inhibiting a gene associated with the onset of the disease. A drug based on the same mechanism has already been approved for the treatment of another autoimmune disease psoriasis in the United States, which may boost the development of drug therapies for diabetes.
cohaitungchi.com
Vitamin D, Thyroid Hormones and Cardiovascular Risk: Exploring the Components of This Novel Disease Triangle
The roles of thyroid hormones (THs) in cardiovascular (CV) illness, similar to coronary heart failure (HF) or acute myocardial infarction (MI), by way of a number of direct and oblique results are well-known (Jabbar et al., 2017; Abdel-Moneim et al., 2020). The 2 situations share a lot of underlying mechanisms and threat components (, endothelial dysfunction, elevated blood strain and dyslipidemia) (Jabbar et al., 2017). Furthermore, the significance of THs in CV homeostasis could also be deduced by the truth that even very small modifications in TH ranges (, these noticed in subclinical hypothyroidism or hyperthyroidism, and low triiodothyronine syndrome) adversely impression the CV system, whereas THs profit the CV system and enhance the prognosis (Razvi et al., 2018; Mastorci et al., 2020). Furthermore, whether or not experimental research recommend that TH administration might scale back infarct measurement and enhance myocardial operate after acute myocardial infarction (AMI), rising medical proof which signifies that the manifestations of refined thyroid abnormalities (, low T3 syndrome) throughout AMI course are related to opposed prognosis (Razvi et al., 2018).
MedicalXpress
Maximizing heart failure meds within 2 weeks reduces risk of hospital readmission, death
Ramping up medication doses quickly after being hospitalized for acute heart failure resulted in a lower risk of dying or being readmitted for heart failure within the first six months after discharge, compared to usual care, according to a featured science research presentation today at the American Heart Association's Scientific Sessions 2022.
Medical News Today
Macrovascular complications of diabetes
Macrovascular complications of diabetes can have long-term effects on different parts of the body. Some of these complications become apparent when a person first receives a diagnosis, others years later. Macrovascular disease affects the large blood vessels, including the coronary arteries, the aorta, and the large arteries in the brain...
MedicalXpress
People with diabetes may benefit more from a pancreas transplant than other treatments
Results of pancreas transplantation continue to improve and up to 90% of recipients with diabetes enjoy freedom from both insulin therapy and the need for close glucose monitoring following the procedure, according to a new paper published in The Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism. Pancreas transplantation is a type...
Medical News Today
What to know about acute decompensated heart failure (ADHF)
Acute decompensated heart failure is a type of heart failure that requires urgent medical treatment. Signs and symptoms of acute decompensated heart failure (ADHF) can occur gradually or suddenly. The condition can be life threatening, and people will require medical treatment immediately. This article looks at what ADHF is, the...
Rise in child poisonings linked to cough medicine, FDA warns
The Food and Drug Administration is warning about a link between a popular cough medicine and a dramatic increase in child poisonings.
BBC
Type 1 diabetes trial to identify at-risk children
Researchers are recruiting 20,000 children for a trial to try to identify those at high risk of developing type 1 diabetes. If left undiagnosed or untreated, the condition can lead to life-threatening complications. The trial, led by the University of Birmingham, could mean access to new treatments for children at...
science.org
M muscarinic receptor activation reduces the molecular pathology and slows the progression of prion-mediated neurodegenerative disease
Various neurodegenerative diseases are caused by misfolded proteins that aggregate and propagate through the brain and lack effective treatments. Because loss of acetylcholine signaling is associated with cognitive deficits in patients, Dwomoh et al. investigated the effect of enhancing acetylcholine signaling with positive allosteric modulators (PAMs) targeting the M1 acetylcholine receptor in a mouse model of prion disease. Systemic administration of PAMs reduced the abundance of prion-induced molecular markers in the hippocampus, restored various cognitive functions, and slowed disease progression in the mice. The proteomic and transcriptomic data from the prion mouse model substantially overlapped with those associated with Alzheimer’s disease, suggesting that M1 receptor PAMs may be therapeutic in patients with prion and prion-like neurodegenerative diseases.
cohaitungchi.com
The 3 P’s of Diabetes Explained
Are you familiar with the three p’s of diabetes? If not, recognizing these three common symptoms can help you detect if you have high blood glucose levels. High blood glucose levels indicate diabetes or prediabetes, and spotting it early can prevent complications or reduce your risk of developing the full-blown condition.
MedicalXpress
A live biotherapeutic product reduces lung damage in a neonatal mouse model of chronic lung disease
Two factors contribute to the lung disease bronchopulmonary dysplasia, or BPD, in extremely premature infants: the high oxygen concentrations that premature infants need to aid their breathing and a microbial dysbiosis in the lungs after birth. Charitharth Vivek Lal, M.D., and University of Alabama at Birmingham colleagues have previously shown...
scitechdaily.com
New Discovery Could Resolve a Parkinson’s Disease Mystery
A recent study reveals how Parkinson’s spreads throughout the brain. According to a recent study led by Weill Cornell Medicine scientists, aggregates of the protein alpha-synuclein spread in the brains of Parkinson’s disease patients through a cellular waste-ejection process. During the process, known as lysosomal exocytosis, neurons release...
streetwisereports.com
Biotech Co.'s Shares Rise 38% on Ph. 1/2 Wet AMD Trial Data
Clinical-stage biotherapeutics company 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. (FDMT:NASDAQ), which focuses on the development of genetic medicines that target specific cells and tissue to combat and eradicate rare and large market diseases in the areas of ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology, yesterday announced "interim clinical data from Cohort 1 of the Phase 1/2 clinical trial of intravitreal 4D-150 for wet AMD."
alzheimersnewstoday.com
Gantenerumab Fails to Slow Decline of Early Alzheimer’s in Phase 3 Trials
The experimental therapy gantenerumab did not significantly slow clinical decline in people with early Alzheimer’s disease, failing to meet a primary trial goal, data from the Phase 3 GRADUATE 1 and 2 studies showed. Gantenerumab’s ability to remove beta-amyloid — the protein that forms plaques in patients’ brains —...
hcplive.com
Treatment with Difluprednate Similar to Prednisolone Acetate After AGV implantation
Difluprednate treatment after AGV implantation resulted in a similar IOP and fewer glaucoma medications compared with prednisolone acetate. New findings suggest postoperative treatment with 0.05% difluprednate after Ahmed glaucoma valve (AGV) implantation led to similar intraocular pressure (IOP) and fewer glaucoma medications compared with treatment with 1% prednisolone acetate. The...
neurologylive.com
Clinical Application of Transcranial Direct Current Stimulation for Poststroke Symptoms: Wayne Feng, MD, FAHA
The division chief of stroke and vascular neurology at Duke Health discussed advantages and capabilities, as well as limitations and barriers of transcranial direct current stimulation to treat poststroke symptoms. [WATCH TIME: 4 minutes]. WATCH TIME: 4 minutes. "Once you have one, then it becomes more variable, it sports competition,...
cgtlive.com
Gene Therapy Restores Aflibercept Expression in Wet AMD
4D Molecular Therapeutics plans to initiate enrollment in the phase 2 randomized portion of the study in the first quarter of 2023. The gene therapy 4D-150(4D Molecular Therapeutics) has demonstrated efficacy in updated data from participants with wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) in cohort 1 of the phase 1/2 PRISM trial (NCT05197270).
