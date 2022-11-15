Read full article on original website
G20’s criticism of Russia shows the rise of a new Asian power. And it isn’t China
Hong Kong CNN — When world leaders at the Group of 20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, issued a joint statement condemning Russia’s war in Ukraine, a familiar sentence stood out from the 1,186-page document. “Today’s era must not be of war,” it said, echoing what Indian Prime Minister...
Cina reports first COVID-19 death in six months; fatalities, cases drop worldwide in week
Mainland China on Sunday reported its first death from COVID-19 in six months as the outbreak worldwide is easing to levels at the start of the pandemic in the Asian nation.
Top Russian generals frustrated by humiliating losses mused about nuking Ukraine — but US intelligence isn't sure what to make of it
Russian generals have reportedly deliberated using tactical nuclear weapons in Ukraine. But US officials aren't sure what to make of the intelligence analysis, according to CNN. Putin ultimately decides if Russia will use tactical nukes through a multi-step process that would take time. Frustrated by mounting battlefield setbacks in Ukraine,...
Russia to test Iron Man-style robot battle suits for deployment in Ukraine in bid to turn ragtag army into super-troops
RUSSIA is to begin testing Iron Man-style robot battle suits for deployment in Ukraine in a bid to boost its ragtag forces. The announcement comes as Vladimir Putin’s troops continue to face plummeting morale as a result of equipment shortages. The tyrant has called up 300,000 men for his...
Chinese imports to US dropping faster than total imports: report
Chinese imports to the U.S. have fallen faster than total imports in recent months as political upheavals around the world force businesses to rethink traditional supply chains
The Only Way the U.S. Can Win the Tech War with China
The tech war between China and the U.S. over advanced semiconductors is rapidly heating up, but the U.S. needs allies to win
What being beautiful means in 25 countries around the world
Across the world, our ideas of what makes someone "beautiful" vary immensely.If you ever needed proof that beauty is in the eye of the beholder, look no further than this one collection of photographs.Journalist Esther Honig asked Photoshop editors around the world to edit her face according to the beauty standards of their country, and the results are very revealing.Esther told Buzzfeed her project, Before & After, “made her shriek,” when she saw the finished looks.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterHere is the original photo Esther sent to the experts:Here are the finished, Photoshopped images:ArgentinaIn accordance with this...
Planned ‘universal health code’ linked to health data platform sparks fears in China
This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. China is planning to digitize the medical records of its 1.4 billion people, harnessing the power of big data to track the health status of everyone in the country and sparking fears that the planned “universal health code” will become yet another tool for controlling the country’s citizens.
TikTok CEO says the company is set up to avoid the kind of job cuts Elon Musk made at Twitter: 'We don't need to lay off half the workforce to achieve the efficiency levels that we want'
TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew said the company won't need to cut half its staff like Twitter, Bloomberg reports. Chew said that investing in content moderators is critical to keeping the platform safe. His comments come days after Twitter reportedly laid off many of its contracted content moderators amid the...
Liberation then shelling, Kherson braces for war's next phase
After Russian shells pounded the industrial area next to their home, setting fire to an oil depot in the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson, Yuri Mosolov and his wife decided it was time to leave. Even still, the targeting of the oil depot next to their home over the weekend left the couple rattled.
The woman rose out of poverty thanks to the mushroom farming model
“Being predestined” with mushroom farming, Ms. Nguyen Thi Huyen (Truong An village, Binh Tu commune, Thang Binh, Quang Nam) not only got rich, but she also helped many other households to get out of poverty from poverty. profession. In Truong An village, everyone used to call her “driver Huyen”....
Taiwan Prepares For War In Response To Escalation From China – Report
YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) – As China increased its military activity and training near Taiwan, the official Taipei is getting ready for a war, sources report. Moreover, the Taiwanese government started taking “concrete steps” to defend and train itself in preparation for a “real war scenario.”. Taipei also...
Iran’s Ehsan Hajsafi: ‘We have to present our brave people with a result’
In a significant, politically freighted intervention, Iran’s captain Ehsan Hajsafi has said he would be happy for his team to serve as a force for change in a country where protests against the regime in Tehran continue to escalate. As Iran’s government faces its most critical moment since the...
Report: Barcelona Using World Cup To Scout Manchester City Duo
Over the last couple of seasons, there have been many rumours surrounding Barcelona's interest in Manchester City's Ilkay Gündoğan and Bernardo Silva.
U.S. NASAMS Having 100% Success Rate in Stopping Russian Missiles: Pentagon
"State-of-the-art" NASAMS can use a wide range of missiles to defend against a number of threats.
China's influence in Myanmar could tip the scales towards war in the South China Sea
The fate of Myanmar has major implications for a free and open Indo-Pacific. An undemocratic Myanmar serves no one’s interests except China, which is consolidating its economic and strategic influence in its smaller neighbour in pursuit of its two-ocean strategy. Read more: Friday essay: if growing US-China rivalry leads to 'the worst war ever', what should Australia do? Since the coup China has been – by far – the main source of foreign investment in Myanmar. This includes...
Replacing Putin—Be Careful What You Wish | Opinion
President Joe Biden attracted attention earlier this year in Warsaw, Poland, when he stated that Russian President Vladimir Putin "cannot remain in power." There has been consensus across the West to oppose Russian aggression, but this statement provoked concern from surprised allies. Administration officials were quick to point out that the president was not calling for regime change. The reality is that Biden expressed what many policy makers were secretly thinking. Namely, that Putin needs to go. While this view expresses optimism that Russian leadership change would produce a less militant Moscow that is more open to the West, it is a problematic assumption that ignores history and Russia's domestic political reality.
The United States of Secrets
A scandalous story with a cup of tea is everyone’s favorite leisure time hobby, but what if these tales turned out to be true? Over the years, many spine-chilling theories have been produced. Many of them turned cold, whereas a few of these theories turned out to be true.
A win against Iranian arms smuggling to Yemen
The U.S. Navy announced on Tuesday that it has seized 70 tons of a missile fuel component and 100 tons of an explosive precursor. The items were being smuggled on a ship traveling from Iran to Yemen. This incident demonstrates that Iran continues to quite literally fuel the conflict in Yemen and the associated humanitarian crisis there. It underscores the need to ensure the U.S. and partner forces in the region have the capability necessary to interdict Iranian weapons smuggling.
UK MI5 Chief Says Expulsion of Russian Spies Has Delivered Significant Blow
LONDON (Reuters) - The expulsion of more than 400 suspected Russian spies from across Europe this year has struck the "most significant strategic blow" against Moscow in recent history and taken Vladimir Putin by surprise, Britain's domestic spy chief said. In his annual update on the threat to Britain, Security...
