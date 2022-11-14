Read full article on original website
Ivana Trump's Lavish NYC Townhouse Where She Died Listed for Sale $26.5 Million — See Inside
Ivana Trump's former New York City residence is truly one of a kind. The luxurious townhouse is officially on the market for $26.5 million, just four months after Ivana's tragic death last July at age 73. It was revealed by the New York City Examiner's Office that Ivana died from...
therealdeal.com
Naftali, Blavatnik land $385M for big Williamsburg resi project
Miki Naftali and Len Blavatnik scored $385 million in construction financing for their expansive residential project on the Williamsburg waterfront. Naftali Group and Blavatnik’s Access Industries scored a $310 million senior loan from Arkansas-based Bank OZK along with $75 million in mezzanine financing from Barings, the investment arm of MassMutual, for the three-building, 561-unit project at 470 Kent Avenue. Two of the buildings will be rental apartments while a third will contain condos.
nrf.com
10 must-see New York City stores
NRF 2023: Retail’s Big Show offers a chance to peek into the future as it’s being created in one of the world’s great retail centers — New York City. Daniel Hodges, CEO of Retail Store Tours, has selected 10 spaces that highlight innovations driving the future of retail.
therealdeal.com
Midwood sells $33M penthouse at UES condo project
UPDATED, Nov. 17, 2022, 1 p.m.: John Usdan wasn’t keen on having a combined unit at his Midwood Investment & Development’s condo building on the Upper East Side, but has pulled in 33 million good reasons to do so. The sale of the penthouse at 150 East 78th...
Upper East Side Barnes & Noble To Return After Two Years
It was upsetting news when the UES Barnes & Noble announced their closure, alongside many other businesses, back in 2020. A company statement declared the space was “too large, and too expensive,” however, a spokesperson promised the store’s return at a new site in the future. Two years later, such a promise has been kept as a new Barnes & Noble location will grace the UES in the Agora Building on 1556 3rd Ave. by spring of 2023, according to Patch. “It is very good news to bring our bookstore back to the Upper East Side,” said Barnes & Noble CEO, James Daunt, in a statement. “It was very sad to close in the depths of the pandemic and especially pleasing now to reopen with one that is so dramatically more attractive….Bookstores are bursting with energy, with events back in full swing and now a wave of new bookstore openings is underway.” The new location will take over a former Duane Reade, spanning 8,000 square feet—small in comparison to the neighborhood’s former 55,000 square foot store.
amny.com
Final building of Roosevelt Island’s Riverwalk neighborhood closed on by two companies
A closing on the $185 million in construction financing was announced by Related Companies and The Hudson Companies on Nov. 14 for the ninth Riverwalk building. The addition to the development in the Riverwalk neighborhood on Roosevelt Island will include workforce housing for Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK) employees as well as rental apartments and office spaces.
Park Hill Apartments tenants protest poor living conditions: ‘We have had enough’
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- “We have had enough” were words echoed by numerous Park Hill tenants during a protest against poor living conditions, which they said have been ongoing for several years. The tenants, along with members of grassroots organization Citizen Action of New York, gathered outside the...
Can You Afford to Live in New York City? Here's How to Find Out
Living in New York City can be extraordinarily expensive, but it doesn't have to be.
americanmilitarynews.com
Pics: Car explodes in New York City: Report
A car parked on the street went up in flames, reportedly after a loud booming sound, in the Hudson Yards area of New York City on Thursday. Twitter user JarekFA posted a photo of the blaze at 10:51 a.m., noting that the car was parked on West 33rd Street. Two minutes later, the user posted an animated GIF of the car consumed in flames with the caption, “Flaming up good.”
Staten Island Starbucks location, where workers recently celebrated union status, is now closed
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- In early September, West Brighton Starbucks workers banded together, voting unanimously to form the coffee chain’s first borough-based union. Alleging a frequent turnover in management and inconsistent scheduling, the shop’s 15 employees joined a national surge in Starbucks’ worker-organization efforts, successfully bargaining for better working conditions and fair wages.
brickunderground.com
5 Manhattan one bedrooms for sale under $1,000,000 that can be used as a pied-à-terre
There are some compelling reasons to buy a pied-à-terre in Manhattan now. The market favors buyers, at least the ones who can pay cash and avoid the high cost of borrowing—and close quickly. While prices are still rising, they're not rising as fast as they have been. Sales have slowed and there are fewer international buyers scooping up second homes in NYC, so you'll face less competition.
therealdeal.com
Oscar-winning film lab selling Midtown property after 100 years
An Academy Award-winning film processing company is shutting down for good and parting with the Midtown building it’s called home for 100 years. DuArt, a motion picture lab and post-production studio, is selling its 12-story, 70,000-square-foot commercial loft property at 245 West 55th Street, a few blocks south of Columbus Circle between 8th Avenue and Broadway, for $38 million or about $543 per square foot.
Curbed
The Office Is Half-Dead
After a post–Labor Day push (and some not-so-veiled threats from employers), New York City workers’ return to the office has stalled — at least for now. A September survey from the business-advocacy organization Partnership for NYC found that only 9 percent of Manhattan office employees were back full time but expected that the overall occupancy rate would top 50 percent by the end of the year. But as The City reported this week, while office occupancy has been increasing since last year’s Omicron wave, it’s plateaued at 47 percent over the last month, according to building-security company Kastle Systems, which aggregates office swipe-card data. (Still, there’s good news for David Solomon and Stephen Ross: Real-estate and financial-services firms had some of the highest occupancy rates, at 82 and 56 percent, respectively.)
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
HMart to open new store on Tuesday on Long Island
Specialty Grocer HMart will open its newest store on Long Island in New York on Tuesday, according to the Korean grocer’s website. The new store will be located at 34-51 48th Street and will feature fresh produce, meat, seafood, Asian groceries and housewares. The Asian supermarket chain will open...
restaurantclicks.com
America’s Best Brazilian Steakhouses to Visit
Brazilian steakhouses, also known as churrascarias, offer a unique dining experience for barbecue fans. There are plenty of Brazilian steakhouses in America, including some popular chains. They typically serve the customers rodizio style, which means that the various types of meat are prepared on large skewers. The waiters then come...
Officials race to preserve historic Greenwich Village buildings marked for demolition
A building in New York City that was supposed to be protected is now being demolished, and now city officials are demanding more oversight for landmarked properties.
NY1
Demand for studio and one-bedroom apartments soars, despite rent increases
Demand for studio and one-bedroom apartments across the five boroughs is outpacing that of apartments with two or more bedrooms, despite asking prices for the smaller apartments rising faster, data from a new report by StreetEasy shows. In October, studio and one-bedroom listings received 100% more rental inquiries — a...
Popular Jersey Shore Bar & Grill Shuttering
A popular bar and grill restaurant in Monmouth County is closing after 30 years. Main Street Bar & Grill at 735 Route 35 is expected to close before the end of the year. “We still have about 6 weeks so let’s make it (a) great ending,” a Facebook post said.
Eater
First Ramen Restaurant in the World to Garner a Michelin Star Will Open in Brooklyn
Tokyo’s Tsuta, the first ramen restaurant to receive a Michelin star, will open its first NYC location on Friday, November 18, at 22 Old Fulton Street, near Elizabeth Place. The restaurant is located next to %Arabica, another hit Japanese transplant that opened in the neighborhood two years earlier. The...
New York City households to get payments up to $1,050
money in handPhoto by JP Valery (Creative Commons) If you live in New York, here is some good news that will help you out with some upcoming holiday spending. About 3 million New York state homeowners started receiving property-tax rebates of up to $1,050. In New York City, households got an average of $425 back.
