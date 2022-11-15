ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Liberation then shelling, Kherson braces for war's next phase

After Russian shells pounded the industrial area next to their home, setting fire to an oil depot in the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson, Yuri Mosolov and his wife decided it was time to leave. Even still, the targeting of the oil depot next to their home over the weekend left the couple rattled.

Comments / 0

Community Policy