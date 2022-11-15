Read full article on original website
Related
Toms River Pizza and Panini giving out free T-giving dinners to those in need. How to get one
With the cost of Thanksgiving items going up 12% since last year, many people are either forced to, or choosing to forgo their traditional Thanksgiving dinner simply because they can't afford it. Then there are those who will spend it alone and figure, "what's the point of cooking?" Then there's...
Who knew NYC’s iconic holiday tradition comes to life in NJ?
The spotlight may be on New York when it comes to the Thanksgiving Day Parade but what many people don’t know is that the Macy’s Parade Studio is actually located in New Jersey. Over in Moonachie, 30 people have spent the past 10 months working day and night...
2023 Beach Badge Sale for this Ocean County, NJ Beach
We've heard recently that some beach badges for our local beaches have gone up, not this beach, there's a discount. Every year, Berkeley Township gives us discount beach badges at our Berkeley Township Beach at Seaside Park. If you're wondering where our Berkeley Township Beach is, it's (White Sands Beach) 20th - 23rd Avenues, the South Seaside Park section of Berkeley Township.
10 Businesses We Really, Really Want in Ocean County, NJ in 2023
We've seen a lot of businesses close in the last couple of years in Ocean County. I'm not sure if we're one hundred percent back from the pandemic after losing several businesses. From restaurants to big box stores, and of course, little local businesses that really took a hit. I...
This Festive New Jersey County is Ready to Celebrate Christmas Early
As the temperatures dip, and the lights go up in the neighborhood, families are ready to celebrate the holidays. The sounds of the season are officially on the air in Ocean County. On Friday, November 18, 2022, 92.7 WOBM, known for playing Ocean County’s Best Variety, made the switch today...
See Humongous 50 Foot Christmas Tree Without Leaving New Jersey
"Christmas tree, Oh Christmas tree....." We are less than one week away from Thanksgiving so I think the holiday talk can officially begin. And thank goodness because there is tons to do and see in New Jersey this holiday season. Usually, a lot of Garden State residents take a trip...
Popular Christmas light show returns, but it’s at a different place
There’s a holiday light show that has become something of a Jersey Shore tradition and it will be back this year, but it’s changing addresses. The 16th version of The Christmas Light Show has moved from Wall to Belmar. The show will be located on the Connelly-Campion-Wright Building...
The Fantastic “Night Forms” Art Show at Grounds For Sculpture in Hamilton, New Jersey
Words like fantastic, awesome, fabulous, amazing, outstanding, etc are just some of the words I would use for the upcoming art exhibit at Grounds For Sculpture in Mercer County, New Jersey. I might even use those same words to describe Grounds For Sculpture which is a unique art museum with...
Resorts Casino Hotel Atlantic City Wins 4 Gold Medal Awards
Resorts Casino Hotel Atlantic City has won four prestigious 2022 Gold Medal Stella Awards for excellence in service and product. Resorts Casino Hotel won the top prize in the following competitive categories:. Gold Medal, Best Hotel/Resort, Northeast Region. Gold Medal, Best Food & Beverage, Northeast. Region. Gold Medal, Best On-Site...
Wow! The Oldest Church in New Jersey is One of the Oldest in America
Once again I want to bring to you a piece of our history. American history which is from right here in the Garden State. A way for us to get a better look into the deep roots of the American story that we have been part of right here in New Jersey.
Starbucks workers at these NJ stores are striking Thursday
Customers of a few unionized Starbucks in New Jersey need to get their peppermint mocha coffee elsewhere on Thursday. Instead of Starbucks “Red Cup Day,” staff at three locations were taking part in a counter effort dubbed the “Red Cup Rebellion.”. Red Cup Day involves thousands of...
3 puppies ‘gravely ill’ after being abandoned in NJ woods
Three puppies were said to be in critical condition after being rescued from a wooded area in South Jersey. The trio of pit bull puppies was found in Millville on Wednesday afternoon by local animal control officers and taken to South Jersey Regional Animal Shelter. All three were estimated to...
Please, Please help these New Jersey foster children have toys for Christmas this year
It's Christmas morning, you're a kid feeling all the Christmas joy and excitement over the big day and can't wait to go to the Christmas tree and see what kinds of toys you got to open up. There is plenty of good reasons to be excited but with it come...
My Mom Says Don’t Hang Christmas Lights In Lavallette, NJ! Do You Agree?
According to PopCrush.com, a woman said that people who are putting up their Christmas decorations now are solely doing it for attention. Okay, Ebenezer Scrooge. I am not sure who made you the new Santa Claus but I can think of plenty of reasons why people are decorating now. These...
Help Out! “Toys for Tots” Event in Toms River, NJ This Weekend
Toms River Fire House #1 is hosting the event. The United States Marines will be hosting a “Toys for Tots” event and collection day is Saturday, November 19th, 2022, and Sunday, November 20th, 2022 from 9 am - 5 pm. The event is both days at the Toms River Fire Company #1 in Downtown Toms River, located at 26 Robbins Street.
Finally Royal Farms In Brick, NJ Has An Official Grand Opening Date
You know what they say, patience is key. And we had to have a lot of patience to finally get to this point and I couldn't be more excited. Back in 2018, it was announced that Royal Farms was going to be taking over the former site of the Jersey Paddler Company.
TidalWave Country Music Festival Returning to Atlantic City
After a very successful three days and nights this past summer, the producers of the TidalWave Music Festival are returning to the Atlantic City Beach in the summer of 2023. The announced dates for the event are August 11 - 13, 2023. As of yet, no artists have been announced...
Today Is Snow Drill Day At WOBM
Soon enough SNOW (along with ice, wind and cold) is coming and in preparation we have designated today as a “Snow Drill Day.” It’s our way of getting you ready for Ocean County Stormwatch which is what we at WOBM call our notification service during times of bad and severe weather.
Manchester, NJ Schools holding food drive to help those in need this Thanksgiving
We are in the season of giving and of hope and those are gifts, traits not to be held onto but used to help others in our family, our circle of friends, and to the local community and beyond. The part of the season of giving perceptually not always carried...
Group of children mauled by dogs being taken for a walk in Atlantic City, NJ
ATLANTIC CITY — Seven people including five children were bitten by two dogs in Atlantic City on Tuesday afternoon. Atlantic City police said two children were taking the dogs for a walk in an apartment complex on Baltic Avenue around 3:40 p.m. when they encountered a third dog. The...
92.7 WOBM
Toms River, NJ
19K+
Followers
20K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
92.7 WOBM plays the best adult hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Ocean County, New Jersey Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0