ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean County, NJ

Comments / 0

Related
92.7 WOBM

2023 Beach Badge Sale for this Ocean County, NJ Beach

We've heard recently that some beach badges for our local beaches have gone up, not this beach, there's a discount. Every year, Berkeley Township gives us discount beach badges at our Berkeley Township Beach at Seaside Park. If you're wondering where our Berkeley Township Beach is, it's (White Sands Beach) 20th - 23rd Avenues, the South Seaside Park section of Berkeley Township.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Resorts Casino Hotel Atlantic City Wins 4 Gold Medal Awards

Resorts Casino Hotel Atlantic City has won four prestigious 2022 Gold Medal Stella Awards for excellence in service and product. Resorts Casino Hotel won the top prize in the following competitive categories:. Gold Medal, Best Hotel/Resort, Northeast Region. Gold Medal, Best Food & Beverage, Northeast. Region. Gold Medal, Best On-Site...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Starbucks workers at these NJ stores are striking Thursday

Customers of a few unionized Starbucks in New Jersey need to get their peppermint mocha coffee elsewhere on Thursday. Instead of Starbucks “Red Cup Day,” staff at three locations were taking part in a counter effort dubbed the “Red Cup Rebellion.”. Red Cup Day involves thousands of...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Help Out! “Toys for Tots” Event in Toms River, NJ This Weekend

Toms River Fire House #1 is hosting the event. The United States Marines will be hosting a “Toys for Tots” event and collection day is Saturday, November 19th, 2022, and Sunday, November 20th, 2022 from 9 am - 5 pm. The event is both days at the Toms River Fire Company #1 in Downtown Toms River, located at 26 Robbins Street.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Today Is Snow Drill Day At WOBM

Soon enough SNOW (along with ice, wind and cold) is coming and in preparation we have designated today as a “Snow Drill Day.” It’s our way of getting you ready for Ocean County Stormwatch which is what we at WOBM call our notification service during times of bad and severe weather.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
92.7 WOBM

92.7 WOBM

Toms River, NJ
19K+
Followers
20K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

92.7 WOBM plays the best adult hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Ocean County, New Jersey Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy