Cape Gazette
Milford High to present ‘The Rainbow Fish’ Nov. 18-19
The students of Milford High School’s Drama Club are thrilled to present “The Rainbow Fish” at 6 p.m., Friday, Nov. 18, and 1 and 6 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 19, in the auditorium at 1019 N. Walnut St., Milford. The play is an adaptation of the popular children’s...
Cape Gazette
Carney, General Assembly need to stop restaurant
Fifty-two years ago, scores of Lewes and Sussex residents protested the U.S. Army’s bulldozing of the dunes at Cape Henlopen. Sunday, another group of residents marched to stop dune and habitat threats yet again. Hundreds of supporters of the Preserve Our Park Coalition held a protest rally along Cape Henlopen Drive to block construction of a restaurant and bar on the dunes.
