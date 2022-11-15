Fifty-two years ago, scores of Lewes and Sussex residents protested the U.S. Army’s bulldozing of the dunes at Cape Henlopen. Sunday, another group of residents marched to stop dune and habitat threats yet again. Hundreds of supporters of the Preserve Our Park Coalition held a protest rally along Cape Henlopen Drive to block construction of a restaurant and bar on the dunes.

LEWES, DE ・ 1 DAY AGO