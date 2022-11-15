Read full article on original website
Related
Trump administration denied government websites for homelessness and fraud: Report
Former President Donald Trump's administration reportedly blocked various government websites from being made on topics ranging from homelessness to human trafficking.
Joe Biden becomes first 80-year-old U.S. president
President Joe Biden turned 80 years old on Sunday, making him the first president in U.S. history to serve into his 80s.
Biden urges US World Cup team to `let’s go shock ’em all'
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — President Joe Biden telephoned the American World Cup team ahead of their opener against Wales, urging them to “let’s go shock ’em all.” Biden called the team at about 11:30 p.m. Friday (3:30 p.m. EST), the U.S Soccer Federation said Saturday. “It says POTUS. That’s where it’s coming from,” United States coach Gregg Berhalter said, reading the phone’s caller ID, according to excerpts of a video of players listening to the call. “Coach, put me in. I’m ready to play,” Biden began, echoing John Fogerty’s 1985 song “Centerfield.”
Healing through nature took this Arizona man on a journey to hope through war-torn countries
As an inventor, author, veteran army paratrooper, community leader, artist and explorer, Jesse Fairchild wears many hats. Originally from Las Vegas, he grew up exploring the cattle ranches on his dirt bike and skateboarding once the roads around his family’s town were paved. Fairchild fell in love with Arizona after visiting a friend 17 years ago. Nature drew him here and nature made him stay, he said. His journey to a deep connection with nature's healing benefits goes...
Comments / 0