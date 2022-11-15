Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
We Energies Cookie Book; drive-thru giveaway Thursday
WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. - We Energies will be holding their last Cookie Book drive-thru giveaway Thursday, Nov. 17, at the Waukesha County Expo Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This year’s edition celebrates Wisconsin hometown favorites with recipes that remind us why our communities are so special. In...
Cause of fire at the Nitty Gritty under investigation
MADISON, Wis. — The cause of a fire at Madison’s Nitty Gritty restaurant is under investigation. Madison Fire Department crews were dispatched to the restaurant on N. Frances St. just after 1 a.m. Sunday. A passerby called 911 and reported a vehicle and dumpster were on fire in the back parking lot. The caller also reported the fire spread to...
Daily Cardinal
A conversation with Daryl Hall
Known for hits from his time in the Hall of Fame duo Hall and Oates including “You Make My Dreams Come True,” “Rich Girl” and “Private Eyes,” Daryl Hall is on a solo tour heading to Madison’s Orpheum Theater on Nov. 27. He hopped on the phone with the Daily Cardinal to discuss his tour, his music, his monthly free web show “Live from Daryl’s House” and more.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin chemical plant announces permanent closure, layoffs of manufacturing department
WATERTOWN, Wis. (WFRV) – A chemical plant in southern Wisconsin has announced that it will permanently close its entire manufacturing section, laying off roughly 60 employees. The permanent closure of Diversey, Inc.’s manufacturing section of its Watertown Plant, located on 316 Hart Street will go into effect on January...
Cougar Sightings Are On The Rise In Wisconsin
'They are definitely a predator to be aware of,' a Large Carnivore Specialist said.
Daily Cardinal
UW-Madison students honor former Chancellor Blank in class project
The University of Wisconsin-Madison prides itself on the Wisconsin Idea, the idea that education should influence peoples’ lives beyond the classroom. This fall, three UW students put that into action. In MHR322: Introduction to Entrepreneurial Management, Drew Spencer Cobin, Enrique Banez and Shaun Luce were tasked with creating, manufacturing...
WIFR
Accumulation Snow Tomorrow
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Mostly cloudy today with highs in the mid to upper 30′s. Increasing clouds tonight with lows down to 30. Snow begins tomorrow morning with 1 - 2″ likely during the day. It will be a slushy accumulation. More light snow showers on Wednesday with highs in the middle 30′s. Cold the end of the week and weekend with highs in the 20′s and low approaching the single digits.
marquettecountytribune.com
Explosion brings multiple fire departments to Kilby Lake home
The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office received an emergency 911 call on Tuesday, November 8th, at 2:51 p.m., reporting a house explosion at 345 County Hwy. B on Kilby Lake, in the City of Montello. A neighbor made the call after hearing a large explosion, according to Sheriff Joe Konrath....
The Most Dangerous Places To Be In Wisconsin
Wisconsin is a great state, but even the best states have areas that are worse than others. A new study looked at those areas and created a list of the most dangerous places in Wisconsin. This is a quick look at The 8 Most Dangerous Places in Wisconsin. How They...
nbc15.com
I-39 in Columbia County closed due to a series of crashes
POYNETTE, Wis. (WMTV) - WisDOT is reporting the north and southbound lanes on I-39 at County CS are closed because of a series of crashes Thursday morning. The crashes occurred near Poynette in Columbia Co. around 5:00 a.m. WisDOT says the closures will last for at least two hours. The...
VIDEO: Massive semi crash clogs freeway in Columbia County
At least five semi-trailer trucks slid off the freeway in Columbia County Thursday morning, causing a massive rush-hour backup.
Sauk City man arrested for firing gun inside local bar
SAUK PRAIRIE, Wis. — Sauk Prairie police arrested a man Thursday night after he fired his gun inside a Sauk City bar. When police got to Gym Bar shortly before 11 p.m., they reportedly found evidence someone had shot a single round into the floor; the suspect was no longer at the bar, though. No one was hit by the...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Wisconsin
The World Buffet in Monroe, Wisconsin, is a local chain that features everything from Chinese & American dishes to Mongolian grill, sushi, and even wine & beer. The cuisine is diverse, with an extensive menu featuring the freshest ingredients and the best local fare. The ambiance is comfortable, and the prices are reasonable.
Channel 3000
WATCH: Car crashes into Middleton nail salon, sending employee to hospital
MIDDLETON, Wis. — A nail salon employee was injured Tuesday after a driver accidentally crashed into the building’s storefront. Middleton police said they responded to Le Nails Salon on University Avenue shortly after 1:45 p.m. after getting a report that a car had crashed into the building. According...
Daily Cardinal
Column: Can Wisconsin save their sinking ship?
The Wisconsin men’s hockey team may have defeated Lindenwood Friday night but the victory itself is nothing to write home about. The win outlined fundamental flaws in this Wisconsin team. A 4-3 victory may sound great on paper for a team with a struggling offense and a 4-8-0 record...
This Amish Bakery has the Largest Cinnamon Rolls in the State of Wisconsin
The day that someone figured out they could cover a slab of dough with cinnamon and sugar, the world changed indefinitely. Wisconsin carries the tradition started that day with some of the best bakeries in the country and one of the very best can be found within Green Lake County, keep reading to learn more.
nbc15.com
Thousands of dollars in drugs seized during Adams Co. search
TOWN OF QUINCY, Wis. (WMTV) - A search conducted in Adams County resulted in thousands of dollars in drugs being recovered and a string of charges being filed against three individuals, the Adams County Sheriff’s Office stated Thursday. A search took place Tuesday on the 1800 block of Elm...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin man squeals tires at hotel parking lot in early morning, arrested for 8th OWI
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from central Wisconsin was charged with his eighth OWI offense early Wednesday morning after reportedly driving recklessly in a hotel parking lot. According to the Janesville Police Department, 37-year-old Jerid Reynolds from Marshfield is facing several charges, including Operating While Intoxicated, Disorderly Conduct,...
wearegreenbay.com
Waste management company in Wisconsin required to pay $160k penalty for hazardous waste violations
WATERTOWN, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) has received a civil judgment against a southern Wisconsin waste management company requiring it to pay penalties for hazardous waste violations. The announcement was made by Attorney General Josh Kaul on Friday, and the complaint states that United Liquid...
Wisconsin teacher sues school district after being fired for speaking out against 'gender identity'
A Wisconsin school counselor is suing district officials over what she believes is a violation of her First Amendment rights after being fired for speaking out against gender identity.
Comments / 0