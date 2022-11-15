ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

We Energies Cookie Book; drive-thru giveaway Thursday

WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. - We Energies will be holding their last Cookie Book drive-thru giveaway Thursday, Nov. 17, at the Waukesha County Expo Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This year’s edition celebrates Wisconsin hometown favorites with recipes that remind us why our communities are so special. In...
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Cause of fire at the Nitty Gritty under investigation

MADISON, Wis. — The cause of a fire at Madison’s Nitty Gritty restaurant is under investigation. Madison Fire Department crews were dispatched to the restaurant on N. Frances St. just after 1 a.m. Sunday. A passerby called 911 and reported a vehicle and dumpster were on fire in the back parking lot. The caller also reported the fire spread to...
MADISON, WI
Daily Cardinal

A conversation with Daryl Hall

Known for hits from his time in the Hall of Fame duo Hall and Oates including “You Make My Dreams Come True,” “Rich Girl” and “Private Eyes,” Daryl Hall is on a solo tour heading to Madison’s Orpheum Theater on Nov. 27. He hopped on the phone with the Daily Cardinal to discuss his tour, his music, his monthly free web show “Live from Daryl’s House” and more.
MADISON, WI
Daily Cardinal

UW-Madison students honor former Chancellor Blank in class project

The University of Wisconsin-Madison prides itself on the Wisconsin Idea, the idea that education should influence peoples’ lives beyond the classroom. This fall, three UW students put that into action. In MHR322: Introduction to Entrepreneurial Management, Drew Spencer Cobin, Enrique Banez and Shaun Luce were tasked with creating, manufacturing...
MADISON, WI
WIFR

Accumulation Snow Tomorrow

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Mostly cloudy today with highs in the mid to upper 30′s. Increasing clouds tonight with lows down to 30. Snow begins tomorrow morning with 1 - 2″ likely during the day. It will be a slushy accumulation. More light snow showers on Wednesday with highs in the middle 30′s. Cold the end of the week and weekend with highs in the 20′s and low approaching the single digits.
ROCKFORD, IL
marquettecountytribune.com

Explosion brings multiple fire departments to Kilby Lake home

The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office received an emergency 911 call on Tuesday, November 8th, at 2:51 p.m., reporting a house explosion at 345 County Hwy. B on Kilby Lake, in the City of Montello. A neighbor made the call after hearing a large explosion, according to Sheriff Joe Konrath....
MONTELLO, WI
nbc15.com

I-39 in Columbia County closed due to a series of crashes

POYNETTE, Wis. (WMTV) - WisDOT is reporting the north and southbound lanes on I-39 at County CS are closed because of a series of crashes Thursday morning. The crashes occurred near Poynette in Columbia Co. around 5:00 a.m. WisDOT says the closures will last for at least two hours. The...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WI
eastcoasttraveller.com

Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Wisconsin

The World Buffet in Monroe, Wisconsin, is a local chain that features everything from Chinese & American dishes to Mongolian grill, sushi, and even wine & beer. The cuisine is diverse, with an extensive menu featuring the freshest ingredients and the best local fare. The ambiance is comfortable, and the prices are reasonable.
MONROE, WI
Daily Cardinal

Column: Can Wisconsin save their sinking ship?

The Wisconsin men’s hockey team may have defeated Lindenwood Friday night but the victory itself is nothing to write home about. The win outlined fundamental flaws in this Wisconsin team. A 4-3 victory may sound great on paper for a team with a struggling offense and a 4-8-0 record...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Thousands of dollars in drugs seized during Adams Co. search

TOWN OF QUINCY, Wis. (WMTV) - A search conducted in Adams County resulted in thousands of dollars in drugs being recovered and a string of charges being filed against three individuals, the Adams County Sheriff’s Office stated Thursday. A search took place Tuesday on the 1800 block of Elm...
ADAMS COUNTY, WI

