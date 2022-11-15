Read full article on original website
Related
Cape Gazette
Many reasons to oppose park restaurant
The following letter was sent to Gov. John Carney, DNREC Secretary Shawn Garvin, Parks & Rec Director Ray Bivens, Senator-elect Russ Huxtable, Rep. Pete Schwartzkopf and Lewes Mayor Andrew Williams. This letter is to register my vehement opposition to the plan for a new restaurant within Cape Henlopen State Park....
Cape Gazette
Preserve environment at Cape Henlopen State Park
I am strongly opposed to the development of a restaurant at Cape Henlopen State Park. The restaurant is to be open year round until 10 p.m., with live music and a bar, and be built on or near the sensitive dune. This would create increased traffic, trucks, trash, etc. Noise, light pollution and additional human activity could affect wildlife and birds. The location of the restaurant is too close to the Hawk Watch and endangered shorebird nesting areas. The annual CHSP Hawk Watch provides important data not only to ornithological organizations in Delaware, but also to a nationwide database maintained by the Hawk Migration Association of North America. The location of the Hawk Watch was chosen because it is along the mid-Atlantic flyway for migratory birds. The proposed restaurant location is also fairly close to the Point, which is an important nesting area for endangered shorebirds such as the piping plover. The restaurant is not needed, as there are many restaurants nearby in Lewes, including at the nearby ferry terminal.
Cape Gazette
Park restaurant conflicts with park’s mission
My husband and I retired to Delaware, specifically Lewes, in April 2022. One of the important reasons for choosing this region was the quiet, natural beauty of Cape Henlopen State Park. We were shocked to learn that one of the proposed improvements to Cape Henlopen State Park is the construction...
Cape Gazette
Special events are part of Sussex lifestyle
Events really define what Sussex County is all about. It seems nearly every town has a signature event, and some have several. Some events have endured for decades and have become intertwined in the county’s history. Bridgeville has the Apple Scrapple Festival, Seaford the Nanticoke Riverfest, Rehoboth Beach the...
Cape Gazette
Rehoboth Seashore Marathon sold out at 3,000 runners
In just over two weeks, it will feel like summer in the Nation’s Summer Capital again as the Rehoboth Beach Seashore Marathon comes to town with a sold-out event of 3,000 runners and even more supporting spectators. The 15th annual marathon and half-marathon will kick off at 7 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 3, from the Rehoboth Beach Bandstand. Some 900 full marathoners and 2,100 half-marathoners will toe the line for the event. Hotels are full, restaurants will be hopping and thousands of folks will be running the 26.2- and 13.1-mile distances, raising money for several nonprofit charities that the Rehoboth Beach Running Company and Seashore Striders support.
macaronikid.com
5 Things to Do this Week in Sussex County
Every Thursday, Macaroni KID Sussex, DE shares five things to do with your kids in Sussex County over the coming week. Here are Macaroni KID Sussex DE's picks for the five things to do in and around Sussex County with kids this week. Click on the links for all the details!
Cape Gazette
OPEN HOUSE: The Henlopen, Unit 608. Saturday, 11/19/22, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. by The Mike Kogler Team. #1 Sales Team At The Henlopen. Sweeping Ocean Views to the North Shore. Call for more information: (302) 236-7648.
OPEN HOUSE: Saturday, 11/19/22 – 11:00 am til 1:00 pm. A coastal sanctuary in Rehoboth's Premier Oceanfront Condo Building located on one of the best beaches on the east coast! Rarely offered 6th floor, 2-bedroom, 2- bath unit in the Henlopen Condominium, at the north end of Rehoboth's famous boardwalk. The 1340 square feet of bright open living space offers sweeping direct ocean views to the North Shore from all living areas, balconies and bedrooms. The unit boasts a separate kitchen and 2 separate living areas, one a lounge area which can be used as an optional 3rd bedroom or flex room. The dining areas offer plenty of room to easily entertain large parties or intimate dinners. There is also a washer and dryer in the unit. The oversized master bedroom with ensuite bath offers an abundance of closet space and a private balcony with ocean views. The building provides secure access and monitoring, secured private entrance to the beach with outdoor showers, stunning rooftop pool with panoramic ocean views, private underground parking, & elevators. Park your car and walk to the many restaurants and shops in-town Rehoboth. Just steps to the sand and surf! The premier location is convenient to Gordons Pond State Park and the Breakwater Junction hiking and bike trails. Condo fee includes Wi-Fi, cable tv service, water and sewer, trash removal, roof-top pool, indoor garage parking, and 24-hour security. The perfect year-round private beach retreat that is designed for relaxed living and ultimate enjoyment. Call for an appointment today!
Cape Gazette
Deer whistles save lives and auto repairs
The best safety feature for both drivers and deer? Deer whistles, which are inexpensive and available at most hardware departments. I’ve used them for years and have yet to see a deer nearby when driving at any time, day or night. The two small units adhere to the hood of a vehicle at a specified angle, and at speeds over 30 mph, they emit a shrill sound that only deer can hear. They blend nicely with any vehicle’s style and color, and save lives as well as auto repairs. I lived in Lewes for 15 years, used the whistles, and never again saw a deer near a roadway.
Cape Gazette
Lewes commended for lawn equipment discussion
I recently sat through an informed, intelligent debate at the Lewes Mayor and City Council meeting over the future of gas-powered lawn equipment within the limits of the First Town in the First State. Regardless of how the details of this debate are decided, whether certain pieces of equipment are restricted in 2023 or 2025, the fact that our elected town leaders are taking on this issue at all is to be highly commended.
Cape Gazette
Rehoboth self-guided walking tour offered free Nov. 18-27
Rehoboth Beach Main Street is offering free access to the Rehoboth Then and Now self-guided walking tour from Friday, Nov. 18 through Sunday, Nov. 27. Main Street has partnered with Built Story to launch a new app-based, self-guided tour. App users will enjoy audio recorded by American journalist and NPR radio personality Liane Hansen and local actor David Warick. The audio is accompanied by narrative text, illustrative photography and walking directions for each stop – all available on participants’ phones.
Cape Gazette
Beautiful spacious home in the community of The Trails of Beaver Creek
Just listed, a beautiful spacious 5-bedroom, 4-bathroom home on a premium lot in the community of The Trails of Beaver Creek. This home is adjacent to a common area with a beautiful, fenced yard and patio overlooking a pond and fountain. It features an open floor plan on the first floor, a beautiful kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, and dining area, that combines into a great room with vaulted ceilings and a gas fireplace. It also has a formal dining room, a first-floor primary bedroom suite, 1 more bedroom being used as an office, a full bath, and a laundry room. The second floor has 2 more bedrooms, a full bathroom, and a loft over the garage. And it also has a full finished basement with a family room, butler pantry, wet bar, wine cooler, a bedroom with a full bathroom, a workshop, and an outside walk-up entrance. The community offers an outdoor inground swimming pool and community center and is conveniently located near the beaches in Lewes, Cape Henlopen State Park, and Rehoboth Beach.
Cape Gazette
Anyone want to buy Harbeson’s exotic bird farm?
A turn-key business for sale isn’t all that unusual, but when it’s the only one of its kind in Sussex County and maybe even the state, it’s worth noting. That’s the case for M&D Bird Farm. Terri Martin opened M&D Bird Farm, located directly off Route...
Cape Gazette
Lewes commission looking into permanent artwork
At the base of Rose DeSiano’s Absent Monuments in George H.P. Smith Park this summer were tiles containing images of marginalized groups from Lewes’ history. African Americans, Native Americans and shipbuilders from the Zwaanendael community were some of the lives glimpsed upon on the temporary sculptures. Unfortunately, DeSiano...
Cape Gazette
Fall Home Expo a big success
I am writing to thank the entire Cape resort community for its support of the Fall Home Expo held in October at Cape Henlopen High School. We were blessed with fantastic traffic, and many of the finest companies and organizations from the resort area were on hand!. We would like...
Cape Gazette
Warner Grant could impact restaurant proposal
The Warner Grant Trust Lands have surfaced front and center in the debate over a proposed restaurant at Cape Henlopen State Park. So what is the Warner Grant and why is it so important? To understand the grant, a history lesson is in order. The key date in the grant's...
Cape Gazette
Park restaurant violates Warner Grant
The following letter was sent to Gov. John Carney, DNREC Secretary Shawn Garvin, Speaker of the House Rep. Pete Schwartzkopf, Rep. Steve Smyk and Lewes Mayor Andrew Williams with a copy provided to the Cape Gazette for publication. I have recently learned that the building of a restaurant on the...
Cape Gazette
Preservation efforts are commendable
Sussex County legacy farmer Walter Hopkins stood on a chair and said his family would not grow houses on their land during an Oct. 22 event to announce plans for Hopkins Preserve, a 52-acre parcel of farmland on Sweetbriar Road west of Lewes. His comment drew a hearty round of...
Cape Gazette
New Listing - 23852 Pine Lake Drive - Georgetown DE
This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom quaint home in a wonderful quiet and serene community. It sits on an acre of total privacy. It overlooks a pond and is surrounded by trees. The home has lots of potential but does need work. The HVAC system is new only one year ago. The septic system has been pumped and inspected. Boats & RV's are welcome on the property. The lower level Living Room and Family Rooms have a shared red brick fireplace as well as a wood burning stove that can heat the whole house. Real hardwood in the Foyer. Vinyl wood flooring in the Living Room & Family Room. The carpet in the Bedrooms needs to be replaced. This home is being sold "as-is". Inspections are for informational purposed only. The seller will make no repairs. It is priced accordingly. Very low HOA fee of $150- a year. Cash or conventional offers only. It is located in the AE flood map.
Cape Gazette
Blooming Boutique Participating in Nationwide “PINK FRIDAY” Event!
Lewes, DE - We are excited to announce that Blooming Boutique of Lewes, Long Neck, and Milford, Delaware will be participating in the third-annual, nationwide, Pink Friday Weekend small business shopping experience, on November 18th-20th. Created by The Boutique Hub, Pink Friday is a small business spin on the traditional Black Friday shopping experience, reminding people to #ShopSmallFirst. Black Friday is the largest shopping day of the year, but the sales and promotions from big box stores often overshadow the experiences that small businesses are focused on providing. The goal on this weekend is to celebrate the businesses that are the backbone of our local communities. Shoppers can enjoy buy 1, get 1 70% off the entire store (regularly priced items) all weekend long.
Cape Gazette
News Briefs 11/18/22
The Lewes Parks & Recreation Commission will meet at 6:30 p.m., Monday, Nov. 21, at the Rollins Center. Commissioners will receive updates on the Public Art Committee, Friends of Canalfront Park, and the Community Garden before discussing wedding and bonfire permits. See the meeting agenda and link at lewes.civicweb.net. Lewes...
Comments / 0