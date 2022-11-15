Effective: 2022-11-20 10:25:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-20 15:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Southeastern St. Lawrence; Southern Franklin; Southwestern St. Lawrence; Western Essex Gusty Winds and Blowing Snow Across the Area Today Areas of blowing snow are expected to develop later this morning as west winds gust in excess of 30 MPH at times. Be prepared for rapidly changing conditions and snow covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time when traveling.

