Effective: 2022-11-20 04:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-20 06:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Albany; Eastern Schenectady; Montgomery; Northern Saratoga; Schoharie; Southern Fulton; Southern Saratoga; Southern Washington; Western Albany; Western Rensselaer; Western Schenectady SNOW SQUALL HAZARDS...A line of heavy snow showers accompanied by winds of up to 30 MPH which can rapidly reduce visibility to less than one mile. LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 512 AM EST, a line of heavy snow showers was along a line extending from near Broadalbin to Tribes Hill to near Canajoharie to near Worcester and moving east at 30 MPH. THESE SNOW SHOWERS WILL BE NEAR Fonda and Tribes Hill around 515 AM EST. Fort Johnson around 520 AM EST. Amsterdam around 525 AM EST. Hagaman, Summit and Galway around 530 AM EST. Richmondville and Pattersonville-Rotterdam Junction around 535 AM EST. Glenville around 540 AM EST. Cobleskill, Milton, Ballston Spa and North Ballston Spa around 545 AM EST. Delanson and Breakabeen around 550 AM EST. This includes the following highways Interstate 88 between exits 20 and 25. Interstate 90 between exits 1W and 28. Interstate 890 between exits 1a and 9. Interstate 87 between exits 24 and 2, between exits 6 and 7, and between exits 8A and 13N. SAFETY INFO Use extra caution if you must travel into or through this squall. Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads may lead to accidents. Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.

ALBANY COUNTY, NY ・ 7 HOURS AGO