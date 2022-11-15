Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Southeastern St. Lawrence, Southern Franklin by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-20 10:25:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-20 15:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Southeastern St. Lawrence; Southern Franklin; Southwestern St. Lawrence; Western Essex Gusty Winds and Blowing Snow Across the Area Today Areas of blowing snow are expected to develop later this morning as west winds gust in excess of 30 MPH at times. Be prepared for rapidly changing conditions and snow covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time when traveling.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Hamilton, Northern Herkimer by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-20 04:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-20 10:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Hamilton; Northern Herkimer A BAND OF HEAVY SNOW WILL AFFECT PARTS OF NORTHERN HERKIMER AND HAMILTON COUNTIES HAZARDS...A lake effect band of heavy snow which can rapidly reduce visibility to less than a quarter of a mile. This band of heavy snow is producing heavy snow at the rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour. LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 931 AM EST, a band of heavy snow was near Limekiln Lake Campground, or near Old Forge. THIS BAND OF HEAVY SNOW WILL BE NEAR Eighth Lake Campground around 940 AM EST. SAFETY INFO Use extra caution if you must travel into or through this band of heavy snow. Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads may lead to accidents.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern St. Joseph, Elkhart, Western St. Joseph by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-20 06:46:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-20 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eastern St. Joseph; Elkhart; Western St. Joseph WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 7 AM EST THIS MORNING Lake effect snow showers continue to weaken this morning. As such, the advisory will be allowed to expire. Treacherous travel conditions are likely through the morning hours as clean up operations continue. Areas of blowing snow are possible through today with westerly wind gusts near 20 mph.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Albany, Eastern Schenectady, Montgomery by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-20 04:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-20 06:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Albany; Eastern Schenectady; Montgomery; Northern Saratoga; Schoharie; Southern Fulton; Southern Saratoga; Southern Washington; Western Albany; Western Rensselaer; Western Schenectady SNOW SQUALL HAZARDS...A line of heavy snow showers accompanied by winds of up to 30 MPH which can rapidly reduce visibility to less than one mile. LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 512 AM EST, a line of heavy snow showers was along a line extending from near Broadalbin to Tribes Hill to near Canajoharie to near Worcester and moving east at 30 MPH. THESE SNOW SHOWERS WILL BE NEAR Fonda and Tribes Hill around 515 AM EST. Fort Johnson around 520 AM EST. Amsterdam around 525 AM EST. Hagaman, Summit and Galway around 530 AM EST. Richmondville and Pattersonville-Rotterdam Junction around 535 AM EST. Glenville around 540 AM EST. Cobleskill, Milton, Ballston Spa and North Ballston Spa around 545 AM EST. Delanson and Breakabeen around 550 AM EST. This includes the following highways Interstate 88 between exits 20 and 25. Interstate 90 between exits 1W and 28. Interstate 890 between exits 1a and 9. Interstate 87 between exits 24 and 2, between exits 6 and 7, and between exits 8A and 13N. SAFETY INFO Use extra caution if you must travel into or through this squall. Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads may lead to accidents. Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.
Comments / 0