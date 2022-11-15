Effective: 2022-11-20 04:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-20 06:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Albany; Eastern Schenectady; Montgomery; Northern Saratoga; Schoharie; Southern Fulton; Southern Saratoga; Southern Washington; Western Albany; Western Rensselaer; Western Schenectady LINE OF HEAVY SNOW SHOWERS WILL MOVE THROUGH EASTERN MOHAWK VALLEY...CAPITAL REGION AND SCHOHARIE COUNTY THROUGH 615 AM HAZARDS...A line of heavy snow showers accompanied by winds of up to 30 MPH which can rapidly reduce visibility to less than one mile. LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 514 AM EST, a line of heavy snow showers was along a line extending from near Broadalbin to Tribes Hill to near Canajoharie to near Worcester and moving east at 30 MPH. THESE SNOW SHOWERS WILL BE NEAR Fonda, Fort Johnson and Tribes Hill around 520 AM EST. Amsterdam around 525 AM EST. Hagaman and Galway around 530 AM EST. Glenville and Pattersonville-Rotterdam Junction around 540 AM EST. Cobleskill around 545 AM EST. Milton, Ballston Spa, North Ballston Spa and Breakabeen around 550 AM EST. Saratoga Springs and Delanson around 555 AM EST. Duanesburg, Middleburgh, Schoharie, Burnt Hills and Central Bridge around 600 AM EST. This includes the following highways Interstate 88 between exits 20 and 25. Interstate 90 between exits 1W and 28. Interstate 890 between exits 1a and 9. Interstate 87 between exits 24 and 2, between exits 6 and 7, and between exits 8A and 13N. SAFETY INFO... Use extra caution if you must travel into or through these snow showers. Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads may lead to accidents. Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.

ALBANY COUNTY, NY ・ 7 HOURS AGO