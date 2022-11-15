Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Southeastern St. Lawrence, Southern Franklin by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-20 10:25:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-20 15:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Southeastern St. Lawrence; Southern Franklin; Southwestern St. Lawrence; Western Essex Gusty Winds and Blowing Snow Across the Area Today Areas of blowing snow are expected to develop later this morning as west winds gust in excess of 30 MPH at times. Be prepared for rapidly changing conditions and snow covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time when traveling.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Bennington by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-20 06:19:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-20 07:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bennington Band of snow showers will move across Capital Region and central Taconics through 715 AM HAZARDS...A band of snow showers accompanied by winds of up to 30 MPH which can rapidly reduce visibility to less than one mile. LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 616 AM EST, a band of snow showers was along a line extending from near Cohoes to near Delmar to Prattsville and moving east at 35 MPH. THESE SNOW SHOWERS WILL BE NEAR Albany, Cohoes, Watervliet, Colonie, Delmar, Latham, Guilderland, Menands, Voorheesville and Green Island around 620 AM EST. Troy, Ravena, Center Brunswick, Selkirk, Wynantskill, Loudonville and Wyantskill around 625 AM EST. East Greenbush, Rensselaer and Castleton-On-Hudson around 630 AM EST. Hunter around 635 AM EST. Nassau, Grafton and West Sand Lake around 640 AM EST. Averill Park around 645 AM EST. Berlin and North-South Lake Campground around 650 AM EST. Pownal and Stephentown around 655 AM EST. This includes the following highways Interstate 90 between exits 10 and 25. Interstate 87 between exits 21 and 7, and between exits 8A and 9. Interstate 787 between exits 1 and 9. SAFETY INFO Use extra caution if you must travel into or through this squall. Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads may lead to accidents. Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Albany, Eastern Schenectady, Montgomery by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-20 04:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-20 06:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Albany; Eastern Schenectady; Montgomery; Northern Saratoga; Schoharie; Southern Fulton; Southern Saratoga; Southern Washington; Western Albany; Western Rensselaer; Western Schenectady LINE OF HEAVY SNOW SHOWERS WILL MOVE THROUGH EASTERN MOHAWK VALLEY...CAPITAL REGION AND SCHOHARIE COUNTY THROUGH 615 AM HAZARDS...A line of heavy snow showers accompanied by winds of up to 30 MPH which can rapidly reduce visibility to less than one mile. LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 514 AM EST, a line of heavy snow showers was along a line extending from near Broadalbin to Tribes Hill to near Canajoharie to near Worcester and moving east at 30 MPH. THESE SNOW SHOWERS WILL BE NEAR Fonda, Fort Johnson and Tribes Hill around 520 AM EST. Amsterdam around 525 AM EST. Hagaman and Galway around 530 AM EST. Glenville and Pattersonville-Rotterdam Junction around 540 AM EST. Cobleskill around 545 AM EST. Milton, Ballston Spa, North Ballston Spa and Breakabeen around 550 AM EST. Saratoga Springs and Delanson around 555 AM EST. Duanesburg, Middleburgh, Schoharie, Burnt Hills and Central Bridge around 600 AM EST. This includes the following highways Interstate 88 between exits 20 and 25. Interstate 90 between exits 1W and 28. Interstate 890 between exits 1a and 9. Interstate 87 between exits 24 and 2, between exits 6 and 7, and between exits 8A and 13N. SAFETY INFO... Use extra caution if you must travel into or through these snow showers. Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads may lead to accidents. Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.
