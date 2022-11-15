ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul reunite at NFL game

By jlynchnyp
New York Post
New York Post
 5 days ago

It’s quite the norm when major celebrities are in attendance for a game in Los Angeles — though some occasions are unexpected.

The stars of “Breaking Bad” Bryan Cranston, 66, and Aaron Paul, 43, who played Walter White and Jesse Pinkman, respectively, were spotted together at the Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals game on Sunday at Sofi Stadium.

Fans who attended the game went wild when cameras captured the show’s drug lords enjoying themselves and drinking beers in the beginning of the 2nd quarter.

NFL’s official Twitter account tweeted about the moment, showing the pair indulging in some weekend fun.

The hit show features high school chemistry teacher White becoming a drug kingpin alongside Pinkman — a drug lord — to financially provide for his family when diagnosed with cancer.

Fans who attended the game went wild when cameras panned in Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul’s direction at Sofi Stadium,
NFLonFox

First airing on on January 20, 2008, the Emmy Award winning series aired for over five seasons with a total of 62 episodes.

The Hollywood stars might’ve been the best highlight of the game after both teams were without their starting quarterbacks in a Rams 27-17 loss.

Cardinals veteran Colt McCoy replaced starter Kyler Murray while John Wolford took snaps for starter Matthew Stafford in the game.

Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul from a scene in Breaking Bad.
IMDb

The loss now puts the reigning Super Bowl champion Rams at 3-6 and placed them at the bottom of the NFC West.

Their next game is on Nov. 20 against the New Orleans Saints at 1 p.m.

