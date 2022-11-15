EXTRA SWEET: BHS claws past Lawton in OT, 1st playoff win since 2015

For the just the third time in 35 years the Bartlesville High football team is headed to the second round of the playoffs.

Next up, Bartlesville travels this Friday to Stillwater for the Class 6A-II quarterfinals.

Remarkable describes the Bruins knockout punch in last Friday’s playoff opener in Lawton.

Bartlesville overcame a kickoff touchdown return, an onside kick recovery and an interception by the Lawton Wolverines to storm to a 36-30 overtime win.

Lawton powered to a 16-0 lead — on the kickoff return, a field goal and another touchdown — to try to deal a knockout punch.

But — led by approximately 250 yards of total offense by tailback P.J. Wallace, a mighty effort by No. 2 tailback Austin Zink, one of quarterback Nate Neal’s finest passing efforts of the season, several clutch catches and a steel net defense, Bartlesville thundered back. The score was tied at halftime, 16-16, and tied again after three quarters, 30-30.

After neither team scored in the fourth quarter — Lawton missed a field goal in the final minute — the teams clashed in overtime.

Bartlesville scored in just one play — on a 10-yard bolt by Wallace. Lawton failed to answer and Bartlesville players and hearty fans roared in delightsome celebration.

It had been a test of enduring wills. The temperature dipped to around freezing, accompanied by a bad-tempered arctic wind sporting icy fangs.

Wallace and Zink combined to score the five Bruin touchdowns. Noah Darnell hit Neal with two two-point passes and kicker Braxton Decker nailed two extra points.

Tyren Amacker was Lawton’s most potent offensive weapon while quarterback Davarius Hardy made some vital completions to keep Lawton in contention.

But, the Bruin defense made most the evening miserable for Hardy and his offense.

On Lawton’s second possession, Cameron Hightower, Ashton Lydon, J.D. Atterberry and Casey Young made big plays for the Bruin defense and forced Lawton to go backward and have to punt the ball away.

After Lawton strung together a 77-yard scoring drive — leading to a 16-0 lead — Bartlesville answered with Neal guiding a 65-yard touchdown march.

The key play was a completion to Damien Niko on a 3rd-and-10 play, helping to set up an 11-yard scoring run by Wallace.

Bartlesville scored in the final minute of the half after Avery Hitchins recovered a Lawton fumble deep on its end. Zink would score from four yards out, resulting in the 30-30 tie.

Bartlesville started the third quarter with a scoring march to go ahead, 23-16; Lawton tied it later in the period, 23-23, after Amacker scored.

Bartlesville answered on a 76-yard drive, including a 24-yard passing connection from Neal to Zink. The extra point put the Bruins ahead, 30-23.

On the ensuing kickoff, Lawton made a huge return to the Bruin 42-yard line, setting up another scoring possession that knotted the score, 30-30, in the final minute of the third quarter.

After a scoreless final period, the Bruins posted the team’s overtime win since the 1980s.

NOTES: Harry Wright tied Rich McGuire for the most wins (five) by a first-year Bartlesville football head coach. … In 2009, the Bruins won the playoff opener, 14-7, at Owasso but then lost in Southmoore. In 2015, Bartlesville defeated Midwest City, 35-14, in the opening round but lost to Bixby in the next game. … Senior A.J. Logsdon Jones played an invaluable role in Friday’s win by lining up at tight end and making drive-saving receptions.