Seward, NE

cune.edu

Twenty-five Bulldog cross country athletes earn 2022 NAIA Scholar-Athlete honors

SEWARD, Neb. – Both Concordia University Cross Country teams rank amongst the national leaders for number of 2022 Daktronics NAIA Scholar-Athletes. As announced on Thursday (Nov. 17), a total of 25 Bulldog runners have been honored with Scholar-Athlete recognition. Concordia tied for the national lead for number of NAIA Scholar-Athletes on the men’s side while ranking second on the women’s side.
SEWARD, NE
cune.edu

Orquiz's fifth season defined by camaraderie, championship moments

After hearing the thud of the ball hitting the right-handed mitt of keeper Federico Simonetti on the penalty kick save that clinched the 2022 GPAC tournament title, Carlos Orquiz found himself in the middle of a celebratory dogpile. Orquiz knelt to the ground with his hands covering his face as the emotion of that instant hit him like the chill of that mid-November night. It’s one of those moments you never forget. It’s why Orquiz returned to Concordia for a fifth season in 2022.
SEWARD, NE
cune.edu

Bulldog backcourt shines in home rout of Midland

SEWARD, Neb. – The full-court pressure caused the opposition headaches and the offensive playmaking of the backcourt took a step forward as the Concordia University Women’s Basketball team picked up its first conference victory of 2022-23. Three Bulldog guards reached double figures in scoring in what amounted to an 85-59 win over Midland on Wednesday (Nov. 16). Concordia enjoyed a plus-16 turnover margin and knocked down 10 treys.
SEWARD, NE
cune.edu

No. 23 Bulldogs outmuscle Midland, extend home win streak

SEWARD, Neb. – On an evening when neither team shot the ball well from the perimeter, the 23rd-ranked Concordia University Men’s Basketball team outmuscled Midland on the interior. A 64-43 rebound advantage helped the Bulldogs roll to another dominant home victory. Noah Schutte powered home a game high 20 points as Concordia won, 83-47, inside Friedrich Arena on Wednesday (Nov. 16).
SEWARD, NE
cune.edu

McGarvie, Koehlmoos rewrite football record book

SEWARD, Neb. – By any measure, there has never been a more prolific passing offense in program history than the one featured by the 2022 Concordia University Football team. The combination of DJ McGarvie at quarterback and Korrell Koehlmoos at receiver has rewritten the school record book. Below is a summary of the new team and individual records broken during the 2022 season.
SEWARD, NE
cune.edu

Unforgettable journey halted at hands of defending national champs

WINONA LAKE, Ind. – Amidst snowy conditions and sub-freezing temperatures in Winona Lake, Ind., the Concordia University Men’s Soccer program made its second all-time NAIA National Championship appearance. The Bulldogs were locked in a 0-0 stalemate for 60 minutes before defending national champion Keiser University (Fla.) got loose for the first of its three goals. The ninth-ranked Seahawks are headed to the national tournament’s second round by way of their 3-0 victory on Thursday (Nov. 17).
Seward, NE

