After hearing the thud of the ball hitting the right-handed mitt of keeper Federico Simonetti on the penalty kick save that clinched the 2022 GPAC tournament title, Carlos Orquiz found himself in the middle of a celebratory dogpile. Orquiz knelt to the ground with his hands covering his face as the emotion of that instant hit him like the chill of that mid-November night. It’s one of those moments you never forget. It’s why Orquiz returned to Concordia for a fifth season in 2022.

SEWARD, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO