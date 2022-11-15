ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

OK! Magazine

Gwen Stefani Demanded Blake Shelton Leave 'The Voice' To 'Ensure A Happy Future Together,' Insider Dishes

Blake Shelton recently revealed he will not be returning to The Voice — and it looks like Gwen Stefani may have something to do with hi decision. “Gwen wants him to spend more time with her, so they can ensure a happy future together," a source close to Radar. As OK! previously reported, the country star made the shocking announcement earlier this month via social media. “I’ve been wrestling with this for a while, and I’ve decided that it’s time for me to step away from The Voice after Season 23,” Shelton wrote. “This show has changed my life in...
OK! Magazine

Camila Cabello Booed On 'The Voice' After Shading Fellow Judge Blake Shelton

Newly-minted The Voice Judge Camila Cabello sparked controversy on the latest installment of the long-running competition series this week, facing a round of audience boos after throwing some shade at longtime panelist Blake Shelton. It all started on Monday, October 24, when the 25-year-old singer offered critiques for contestant Sasha...
OK! Magazine

Dream Team! Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Get Flirty During Football Game Date

Sunday fun day! On November 13, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton were joined by her brother Todd Stefani and his wife, Jenni, at SoFi Stadium to watch the Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals.The blonde beauty shared several photos and videos from the outing, which showed them receiving the VIP treatment, as they were allowed to go down to the field after the game and walk through the stadium tunnels to meet some of the Cardinals players.The happy couple held hands while en route to the locker room area, and at one point, the "Rich Girl" singer kicked...
GoldDerby

‘The Voice’ season 22: Bryce Leatherwood leads Team Blake going into live playoffs

The knockouts round of “The Voice” season 22 concluded on November 7 after three nights of a series first ever three-way matchups. Beginning November 14, the coaches will send their teams of four into the live playoffs for the Top 16 performances. In this final stretch of the competition, artists will sing live each Monday for audience votes. On Tuesday evenings, the artists with the lowest votes will sing once more to be saved in a real-time vote. The competition will narrow down week by week, culminating in the two-part finale on December 12 and 13. SEE ‘The Voice’ Season 22 predictions:...
WHAS 11

'The Voice' Instant Save: How to Vote for Bryce Leatherwood, Sasha Hurtado, Kevin Hawkins, and Kate Kalvach

The Voice season 22 live shows are here and it's time for fans to vote!. Following the Top 16 performances on Monday night, Tuesday's live show will feature the announcement of the Top 13 -- the performers from each team who earned the most votes this week, as well as the winner of yet another Instant Save, a live, five-minute, fan-voted competition between the remaining performers for a chance to make it to next week's shows.
Wide Open Country

Everything Fans Need to Know About 'The Voice' Voting

The Voice Season 22 has been a whirlwind of talent. It's hard to believe we've already made it through all the blind auditions and knockouts to reach the live shows, but they're finally here. That means it's time to start deciding who you want to vote for with the final teams in place, which is easier said than done.
HollywoodLife

Carly Pearce Brings ‘Sass’ To CMAs With Kelsea Ballerini & Kelly Clarkson For Performance Of ‘Your Drunk, Go Home’

Carly Pearce has arrived to the CMA Awards already a winner! The 5-time nominated songstress took home Musical Event of the Year for her collab with Ashley McBryde before even stepping on the red carpet at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena. The “Never Wanted To Be That Girl” singer looked stunning in a cleavage-baring white long-sleeve gown that featured a high-slit up her leg. Carly’s hair was pulled back in a loose up-do with pieces framing her face, and allowing a stunning pair of glittering diamond earrings to show. The Female Vocalist of the Year nominee paired her look with satin green, point toe Manolo Blahnik’s that featured sparkling embellishments.
WHAS 11

Roberta Flack Diagnosed With ALS and Cannot Sing, Her Publicist Says

Despite Roberta Flack's diagnosis, her management has said "it will take a lot more than ALS to silence this icon." The 85-year-old legendary singer can no longer sing and is having difficulty speaking amid her battle with Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, her publicist recently confirmed, according to multiple reports. Flack was reportedly diagnosed with ALS in August.
WHAS 11

GRAMMYs 2023: Listen to the Album of the Year Nominees

The 2023 GRAMMY nominations are here, and with them, a new crop of Album of the Year nominees. Unsurprisingly, Beyoncé leads the pack this year, scoring nine nods for her epic album, Renaissance. Kendrick Lamar follows with eight, and Adele and Brandi Carlile with seven, all of whom have entries in the Album of the Year category.

